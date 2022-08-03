HoopHouse owner takes second place on Food Network’s Supermarket Stakeout

Read on centraljersey.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cannstatter 150th Labor Day Weekend Volksfest on September 3 - 5, 2022Marilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Family Donates Revolutionary War SwordGregory VellnerWashington Crossing, PA
Camden woman convicted of murdering 17-month-old son, acquitted of murder-for-hire chargesLavinia ThompsonCamden, NJ
Amina Launches Weekend Brunch in Old CityMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Related
This Secluded Restaurant in New Jersey is a Must-Visit
New Jersey is home to an abundance of natural beauty and a truly amazing dining scene–and when combined, you are in for a real treat. There are tons of restaurants here where diners can enjoy scenic views but there is nothing as stunning and truly magical as this outdoor restaurant in Somerset County.
Customers are stealing shopping baskets instead of buying bags, N.J. supermarkets say
Shortly after New Jersey enacted a strict plastic bag ban three months ago, employees at the Aberdeen ShopRite noticed something unusual — the store’s handheld plastic shopping baskets were vanishing. They soon realized brazen shoppers who didn’t bring their own bags and didn’t want to buy 33-cent reusable...
Tri-Town News Datebook, Aug. 10
• Guitarist and singer Gary Nokes will perform “Sounds of the Shore” at the Ocean County Library Jackson Branch, 2 Jackson Drive, at 2 p.m. Aug 20. Nokes will perform classic beach ballads, nautical numbers and coastal country favorites. Registration at www.theoceancountylibrary.org/events is required to attend this free program.
hobokengirl.com
How to Safely Kill the Spotted Lanternfly
Despite their colorful exteriors, the red-and-black adult spotted lanternflies residents see throughout Hudson County are not welcome visitors. The spotted lanternfly is an invasive insect species that doesn’t hurt humans or animals, but is extremely harmful to plants and trees. Given that New Jersey is known as The Garden State for a reason, it’s important to protect both the beauty offered by the state’s abundant flora as well as the agricultural businesses that help the state thrive — which means killing these invasive pests whenever you can. We’ve compiled some tips and tricks to help get rid of these bugs safely. Read on to learn more about how to safely kill lanternflies.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Independent Datebook, Aug. 10
• The Ashley Lauren Foundation will hold its inaugural Touch A Truck fundraiser on Aug. 20 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Bucks Mill Park, 125 Bucks Mill Road, Colts Neck. Admission, $5 (children under 2 free). Rain date is Aug. 27. There will be emergency trucks, food trucks, a New Jersey State Police helicopter, a replica Batmobile (with Batman and Robin), classic cars and motorcycles. For additional information and sponsorship information, call 732-414-1625 or visit www.ashleylaurenfoundation.org.
Edison National Night Out: Fun, food and McGruff the Crime Dog
EDISON – National Night Out in Edison was filled with fun, food and McGruff the Crime Dog. The department held its annual event at Papaianni Park on Aug. 2. Community members enjoyed interacting with members of the Edison Police Department, Edison Fire Department, members of the emergency medical services and were allowed to climb in and out of department vehicles, trucks.
Clearwater Festival will fill two stages with music on banks of the Navesink River
The free New Jersey Clearwater Festival will return from the coronavirus pandemic with live music on the banks of the Navesink River in Red Bank on Aug. 6 (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.) and on Aug. 7 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.). In addition to music, the 47th annual event will feature environmental information, food and free sailboat rides.
Lunch Break will host community picnic and backpack giveaway in Red Bank
Lunch Break will host its annual community picnic and backpack giveaway on Aug. 20 at Count Basie Field, Red Bank. The resource center that is based in Red Bank is also sponsoring its annual Back to School Drive which will benefit hundreds of financially insecure children and their families who rely on the social service resource center for life’s basic necessities, including school supplies. The Back to School Drive will run through Aug. 20.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Iconic NJ bowling alley may be demolished soon
I’ve said it before. The landscape of New Jersey is probably not the one you remember from your childhood. And if your childhood was set in Warren County it’s looking like it will change again. QuickChek is the wildly popular convenience chain that now boasts 160 New Jersey...
News Transcript Datebook, Aug. 10
• The Ashley Lauren Foundation will hold its inaugural Touch A Truck fundraiser on Aug. 20 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Bucks Mill Park, 125 Bucks Mill Road, Colts Neck. Admission, $5 (children under 2 free). Rain date is Aug. 27. There will be emergency trucks, food trucks, a New Jersey State Police helicopter, a replica Batmobile (with Batman and Robin), classic cars and motorcycles. For additional information and sponsorship information, call 732-414-1625 or visit www.ashleylaurenfoundation.org.
South River community enjoys National Night Out
SOUTH RIVER – The borough’s 12th annual National Night Out was all about community. Denny Stadium in South River filled with vendors and visitors as those in attendance were able to enjoy activities that included food trucks, live music, prize giveaways and games. The dunk tank proved to...
Whoa, Massive 200 Pound Shark Caught Off The Beach In Seaside Park, NJ
For me, it really depends on the day of the week, the weather, and of course whether or not there's a cooler full of beer. Also, are we at a lake, fishing off a dock by the bay, surf fishing, or deep sea fishing in the ocean on a commercial fishing trip?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Major discount grocery store chain opens another location in Pennsylvania
A popular discount grocery store chain just opened a brand new location in Pennsylvania last week. Read on for more details. Grocery Outlet just held the grand opening for their new store in Pennsylvania last week on July 28, 2022.
National Night Out connects Hopewell Valley community with a good time
Another year of the Hopewell Valley National Night Out at Stony Brook Elementary School in Pennington was deemed a success for all involved. The annual community event Aug. 2 featured Hopewell Township and Pennington police officers, Hopewell Valley fire departments and emergency services personnel, fire trucks, ambulances, a dunk tank, bouncy house, pony rides, food, and live DJ music.
Local senior artists showcase talents in Mercer County Senior Art Show
Local senior artists showcased their talents in the recent Mercer County Senior Art Show. Eighteen artists – one “professional” winner and one “non-professional” winner in each of the nine categories – will move on to the state show in the fall. A professional juror...
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: FIRE ON EXTERIOR OF RESTAURANT
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a fire on the exterior of Fortune Buffet. Cause of fire is unknown. Should additional information become available, we will update our page.
Community Bulletin Board: Middlesex County: Aug. 3
Due to the national formula shortage, CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) of Middlesex County is holding a baby formula drive. Those wishing to donate can drop off baby formula Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; or email Lauren Sikora at laurens@casaofmiddlesexcounty.org to make alternate arrangements. The office is located at 77 Church St., New Brunswick.
East Brunswick resident finds peace in poetry, publishes first book at 93 years young
EAST BRUNSWICK – At 93-years-old, Joyce Fisher proves that with purpose and passion, an individual’s creativity is timeless. Born in England, Fisher relocated to East Brunswick in 1969. A lover of poetry since childhood, she established an early interest in the written artform. Surprisingly, her earliest interactions with...
Metuchen police blotter
Two men from Ireland – ages 24 and 19 – were charged with fleeing the scene of a serious motor vehicle crash on Middlesex Avenue July 29. Witnesses told police that the occupants of one of the vehicles had allegedly fled the scene on foot. After canvassing the area and a short foot chase, Officer Laurel Louis and Sgt. Joseph Keane were able to locate the individuals. The 24-year-old man was charged with obstruction and resisting arrest. The 19-year-old man was charged with hindering, leaving the scene of an accident resulting in serious bodily injury and numerous motor vehicle violations.
Monmouth County News Briefs, Aug. 3
The Ashley Lauren Foundation will hold its inaugural Touch A Truck fundraiser on Aug. 20 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Bucks Mill Park, 125 Bucks Mill Road, Colts Neck. There will be a $5 admission fee. Children under 2 are free. The rain date is Aug. 27. Monica...
centraljersey.com
Princeton, NJ
3K+
Followers
13K+
Post
814K+
Views
ABOUT
Local News and Events in Central New Jerseyhttp://centraljersey.com
Comments / 0