Science Museum Oklahoma hosts free health fair

 4 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A popular museum is teaming up with other organizations to host a free community health fair with the screening of a new documentary.

From 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16, Science Museum Oklahoma is partnering with the Lynn Health Science Institute and Oklahoma Public Health Association to host a free health fair.

Visitors will also be able to see the screening of Oprah Winfrey’s Harpo Productions documentary “The Color of Care.”

Beginning at 5:30 p.m., visitors can take part in glucose, blood pressure, and eye screenings.

At 6 p.m., “The Color of Care” will be screened in the museum’s auditorium. The film chronicles how people of color suffer from systemically substandard healthcare.

Following the screening, Science Museum Oklahoma is delighted to welcome Dr. Angela Hawkins, OBGYN and founder of the Oklahoma Black Physicians Alliance to help facilitate conversation with the audience.

Officials say the museum’s exhibits will not be open for the event.

For more information , visit the Science Museum Oklahoma’s website.

