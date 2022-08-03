MBTA Orange Line Shutdown on the Horizon

An announcement is expected on Wednesday.

The Boston Globe is reporting that the MBTA is seriously considering shutting down the Orange Line for 30 days beginning later this month. The shutdown would allow the MBTA to perform long-overdue maintenance.

MBTA general manager Steve Poftak is expected to make an announcement about infrastructure upgrades on Wednesday at Wellington Station along with Governor Charlie Baker and Secretary of Transportation Jamey Tesler.

On Wednesday morning, the MBTA’s board of directors will meet to review a contract with A Yankee Line, a company that often provides shuttle buses for the MBTA. So it seems the shutdown is in the works. You can read more about this here.

In other MBTA news, several Red Line stops have been replaced with shuttle buses. The MBTA said in a news release that shuttle buses will replace evening Red Line Braintree branch service beginning at approximately 9 PM through the end of service from Monday to Thursday for two consecutive weeks on August 1–4 and August 8–11.

Here locally in South Boston, MBTA commuters struggle with the whole “bus situation” weekly with overcrowding and not enough buses. You can read about this here.

Back in May, officials from the MassDOT and the MBTA launched the MBTA’s new draft network map as part of Bus Network Redesign. It was revealed that there would be some changes to the #7, #10 and #11. And the neighborhood went nuts.

The neighborhood deserve a better bus system and we need it like yesterday. Enough is enough.