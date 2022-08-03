ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altus, OK

City of Altus landfill employee dies from injuries after operating road scraper

By Chase Scheuer
kswo.com
 4 days ago
Crews battle house fire in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton firefighters battled a house fire late Sunday evening. They were called out to the home on NW Andrews Ave. just before 9 p.m. No word on whether or not anyone was inside or what caused the fire. This is a developing story.
LAWTON, OK
Safety incident sends several Vitro employees to hospital

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Multiple employees of Vitro Architecture and Glass have been transported to area hospitals following a gas leak in the factory portion of the building. UPDATE: 4:45 p.m. Sunday, August 7 Vitro has released a statement regarding the incident. UPDATE: 2:30 p.m. Sunday, August 7 According to the latest update by the […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
One injured in Cotton County wreck Friday night

COTTON COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A wreck in Cotton County injured one person Friday night. It happened just after 6 p.m. four miles east of Walters. According to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a man driving southbound on Highway 65 failed to yield from a stop sign and struck another vehicle going eastbound on Highway 53.
COTTON COUNTY, OK
Iowa Park man dies from injuries after bull attack

IOWA PARK, Texas (KAUZ) - A 73-year-old Iowa Park man who was attacked by a bull two weeks ago has passed away, according to the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office. Law enforcement said 73-year-old Ronald Earl Gould was one of two men hospitalized following the attack that happened on Old Iowa Park Road. Gould’s obituary page states he died on July 29, 2022.
IOWA PARK, TX
KCBD

6-month-old Oklahoma boy, 16-year-old mother found; Amber Alert canceled

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - An Amber Alert issued Thursday by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol for a 6-month-old boy and his 16-year-old mother has been canceled after they were found safe. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Lawton Police Department were searching for Carson Sellman and his mother, Chasity Sellman, on Thursday,...
LAWTON, OK
Lawton murder suspect apprehended at U.S. - Mexico border

PRESIDIO, Texas (KSWO) - A suspect in a deadly hit and run on I-44 from July has been taken into custody at the U.S.-Mexico border. According to KOSA, a Gray TV affiliate, Border Patrol Officers at the port of Presidio, Texas took the man into custody on August 2. He...
LAWTON, OK
Texas man shot and killed in gym, suspect arrested

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was shot and killed after a gunman went up to him inside an LA Fitness in northern San Antonio. At about 7 p.m., officers responded at the 7100 block of Blanco Rd where the victim was pronounced dead on the scene. The suspect, Jessie MacWilliams, 32, was located […]
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Mattie Beal Home celebrates Lawton’s 121st Birthday with free admission

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Mattie Beal Home will offer residents free admission on August 6, as the celebration continues for Lawton’s 121st Birthday. The home will be open from noon until 3 p.m. on Saturday, featuring a unique insight into the home’s influence on the history of Lawton.
City of Lawton announces street closure starting Wednesday

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - City of Lawton officials have announced another street closure near Elmer Thomas Park, as the Streets Division works to finish ongoing street repair projects. Starting Wednesday, Northwest 10th St. will be closed, between Ferris Avenue and NW Euclid Avenue. During that time, no traffic will be...
LAWTON, OK
UPDATE: Methamphetamine Causes Evacuation, According to Comanche County Sheriff

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Business at the Comanche County Courthouse returned to normal on Friday, after it was evacuated Thursday afternoon. We now know more about what caused that evacuation and the status of the staff member who was affected. According to Comanche County Sheriff Kenny Stradley, a Sheriff’s Deputy was doing an inventory of a stolen car when they came across a small scale.
H.E. Bailey project could pave way for higher speed limits

LAWTON – Rehabilitation of a 16-mile stretch of the H.E. Bailey Turnpike is part of an ongoing project that could allow speed limits to be raised on the heavily traveled corridor connecting Lawton to the Oklahoma City metro area. A “dowel bar retrofit” project is being performed on the...
LAWTON, OK
St John’s Missionary Baptist Church to give away backpacks on Saturday

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - With school just around the corner, a local church is holding a giveaway event to make sure area kids have the supplies they need for the classroom. Saturday afternoon St John’s Missionary Baptist Church will give out backpacks filled with supplies. They offering backpacks for...
LAWTON, OK
Friendship Baptist Church to host School Supply Giveaway

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Friendship Baptist Church in Lawton will host a school supply giveaway on Sunday, as parents and students prepare to return to school next week. The event will be help August 7, from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m., or until they all the backpacks are given away.
LAWTON, OK
Back-to-school events happening in Lawton Sunday

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - School supply giveaways are happening in Lawton this weekend. Friendship Baptist is hosting one Sunday for the Lawton View community. There will be free backpacks filled with school supplies. It’s happening from 1-3 p.m. at 1421 southwest New York Ave. For more information, call 580-581-7250.
LAWTON, OK

