Hosepipe ban possible for millions across London - Thames Water

Billionaire twin brothers brawled on a luxury yacht over the control of their U.K. business empire, a London court hears
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Highly secretive and extremely rich and powerful, the identical twins known as the Barclay brothers managed to keep a very tight lid over how they amassed and maintained their 7-billion-pound ($8.4 billion) fortune.
One Green Planet
Mexico Experiences Dangerous Drought While Companies like Coca-Cola and Heineken Take Billions of Liters of Water From Public Reservoirs
Mexico is experiencing a dangerous drought as drink companies continue to use billions of liters of water. The drought in Northern Mexico is so bad that taps are dry in the city of Monterrey. Pipas, or water delivery trucks, are the only way for the community to get water. As many people can’t afford water bottles, the public is growing increasingly angry at companies like Coca-Cola and Heineken that are taking billions of liters of water from public reservoirs, according to a Guardian piece.
Couple who couldn't afford a house in the UK buy an entire French village for just £22k
A British couple came up with a creative solution to the soaring costs of UK property – they snapped up a French village instead. As of March 2022, the average UK house price was £278,000, an increase of £24,000 VS last year. Like most people, Paul Mappley and Yip Ward simply couldn't afford to get on the UK property ladder. Ward said that the prospect of buying somewhere "tiny" for more than £250,000 in the UK was "never on the table".The landscape gardeners from Tunbridge Wells, Kent, headed to France where they found the historic hamlet of La Busliere,...
Prince Harry files his second lawsuit against UK government and Scotland Yard over decision to ban him from paying for police protection in Britain
Prince Harry has filed a second lawsuit against the British government and Scotland Yard over the decision not to allow him to pay for police protection when he visits from California. The Duke of Sussex is already suing the Home Office over its decision in 2020 to remove his taxpayer-funded...
Warning winter energy bills to rise by more than expected
Typical domestic energy bills could hit more than £3,600 a year this winter, according to a new forecast. Consultancy Cornwall Insight said the typical gas and electricity bill in England, Wales and Scotland could reach £3,615 in the new year - hundreds of pounds more than previous predictions.
Woman born with one arm and very short legs after mum's failed abortion wants to live life to the fullest
A 25-year-old woman with severe disabilities has revealed how she refuses to be held back and wants to 'live life to the fullest'. Charlie Rousseau, from Quebec in Canada, revealed how she learnt the reason for her disabilities when her mother told her that she had tried to have an abortion and claimed it went wrong.
Go inside the place this farmer says even the Ukrainian military fears
Ivan Mishchenko is one of many farmers in Ukraine facing financial ruin after his farm was destroyed by Russian shelling. Despite the devastation and dangers of working on his field littered with landmines he vows to stay in the country to rebuild his business.
natureworldnews.com
Locals Capture 26-Foot Monster Crocodile That Ate Fisherman Alive After a Three-Day Hunt in Indonesia
A 26-foot crocodile was captured by locals in Indonesia after it ate a fisherman alive last week. The villagers found the remains of 45-year-old Samul Bahri from the crocodile's stomach. In a case of an unprovoked attack, it has been reported that the wild animal stalked the fisherman first before...
Surprising symptom of new Covid strain you could get at night
A SURPRISING symptom associated with the new Covid strain could make itself known at night, an expert has claimed. Luke O'Neill, a professor in biochemistry, warned the newly identified BA.5 variant - now the dominant Omicron subvariant across the world - could make sleeping a misery. The Trinity College bug...
Horror moment TikTok star, 31, plunges to her death as giant 40ft crane topples over in high winds
THIS is the horror moment a TikTok star was killed as the giant 40ft she was operating toppled over in high winds. Mum-of-two Elvira Demidova, 31, bravely battled to keep control of the huge winch as it charged through the major oil hub she was working at in Tyumen, Russia.
Ricky Bibey dead – Blood-covered woman found screaming for help after Brit ex-rugby star collapsed dead in hotel room
THE partner of former British rugby league player Ricky Bibey ran screaming into the hotel hallway covered in blood, reports in Italy have claimed. Bibey, 40, was found dead in the £350-a-night Hotel Continentale in the Italian city of Florence on Saturday. He had arrived in Tuscany with his...
Motley Fool
Ten Thousand Rich Chinese Residents Are Trying to Pull Their Wealth Out of the Country
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
Ancient treasures emerge from sinking reservoir in heatwave: Rocks that were intentionally marked by prehistoric Britons up to 6,000 years ago are found as water level drops
Low water levels brought on by the hot weather have uncovered prehistoric treasures in a reservoir in Cornwall. Features known as cup-marked stones - made intentionally by ancient Britons - were re-discovered this month at Stithians Reservoir near Falmouth. The mysterious markings are believed to date from at least the...
Model who was slapped with $2,664 fine for bringing a half-eaten Subway into Australia ‘deserved’ to have the 'book thrown at her' as devastating disease edges closer to home
A politician has taken aim at a young model after she brought home a half-eaten Subway sandwich amid growing fears foot and mouth disease could enter Australia. Perth model Jessica Lee bought a foot-long Subway sandwich while in transit at Singapore Airport last week while travelling home from Greece. However,...
At least 13 dead after going into open water during heatwave
At least 13 people have died in open water over the heatwave period and water safety organisations are concerned that the toll may climb as schools break up for the summer holidays. At least four people under the age of 17 have died in open water since Saturday, with the...
Cops Seize $60 Million of Cocaine Hidden in Fake Mobile Home
The trafficking organization had previously attempted to send the mobile home with cocaine from South America to Spain in 2019.
Don’t flush water down the toilet
Why does no one ever suggest that we flush the loo less often (UK facing drought in August following extreme heat, 25 July)? We don’t need to flush it every time. And if everyone flushed every other time they used it, we’d presumably save a vast amount of water and could perhaps avoid hosepipe bans. When I lived in the south of Egypt in 1979-81, it was standard practice to save water.
Video Catches Moment Family Drives Off Cliff by Popular Russian Destination
The family's bodies were recovered by police following the fatal plunge.
ohmymag.co.uk
Mysterious time capsule opened for the first time in 200 years reveals amazing treasures
On the southern outskirts of Manchester a group of British cavers recently uncovered a series of artefacts inside a cobalt mine that had not been explored for centuries. Among the finds were leather shoes, clay pipes, and a mysterious inscription written in candle soot. The astonishing treasures were described in...
Urgent shark warning over fears Great Whites could strike in huge numbers off popular beach
BEACHGOERS have been warned to stay clear from a popular beach after growing concerns a rotting whale carcass could attract hungry sharks to the area. Authorities in Victoria issued a “Dangerous Animal” warning for Big Beach near Mallacoota as the Department of Environment Land Water and Planning Wildlife continue to monitor a dead whale that could spark a deadly shark infestation.
