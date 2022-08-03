After re-entering portal, former Clemson tailback commits to SEC school

Former Clemson running back Lyn-J Dixon has a new home for the 2022 season.

Dixon has committed to Tennessee, he announced Wednesday morning on Instagram. Dixon, the No. 7 running back in the class of 2018, was verbally committed to the Volunteers in high school before flipping to Clemson.

Dixon, who will have two years of eligibility at Tennessee, had previously committed to West Virginia for the 2022 season last November but re-entered the transfer portal in June before playing a game with the Mountaineers.

The former four-star recruit, rushed for 1,420 yards and 13 touchdowns across four seasons and 41 career games for Clemson. He had 547 yards and five touchdowns in 2018 and a career-high 635 yards and six touchdowns in 2019.

Effective as a change-of-pace back behind now-NFLer Travis Etienne, Dixon was a prime candidate for the Tigers’ starting running back position last season but ultimately split carries with Kobe Pace and Will Shipley.

Dixon entered the transfer portal in September after three games with Clemson, later saying there were no hard feelings between him and coach Dabo Swinney, running backs coach CJ Spiller or anyone else at Clemson.

“Me and my family decided that it was best for me and my career for a fresh start somewhere else to be able to show the whole world the running back and leader that I know I am,” he told The State in December .