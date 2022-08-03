Try these five celebrity expert tips for youthful-looking eyes

Did you know the key to maintaining younger-looking eyes is prevention? The sooner you begin incorporating natural remedies to your beauty routine, the sooner the magic begins to take effect. Being as the skin around our eyes are about four to six times thinner than the skin on the rest of our faces, starting around your early 20s is a must. Since practice makes perfect, we’ve rounded up natural expert tips from Thalía and Sofia Carson ’s MUA, Claudia Betancur , for her best go-to tips on keeping away dark circles and wrinkles. Get ready to say goodbye to those eye woes!

GettyImages

Play It Cool With Ice

Canva Ice can be a magical beauty secret

If puffiness is a skincare struggle for you, this expert tip will amaze you. Though it’s a timeless beauty hack, the Latina MUA swears by applying ice directly on your eyelids. Put a hand-full of ice inside a handkerchief and place on and around your eyes for 20 minutes. “It’s magical, I challenge you to try it. You will feel completely renewed,” said Claudia.

Give Yourself An Eye Massage

Courtesy HERBIVORE Rose Quartz Facial Roller will help reduce inflamation around the eyes

Get ready to have the ultimate self-love experience, and kiss those manchas away. By using the smaller part of HERBIVORE Rose Quartz Facial Roller, its cooling sensation will calm down inflammation, drain out congestion and promote collagen. Give your eyes a mini spa treatment as you begin around the eyebrow area in a linear movement and roll upwards gently. This treatment is key to restoring skin elasticity and simulating a skin lifting effect.

The Power of Papas

Canva Potatoes can help minimize puffy eyes

If you’re a DIY-enthusiast, get ready to be inspired! Papas (potatoes) are not just for eating, chicas! The enzyme properties in potatoes help tighten and depuff the eye area. Along with combating inflammation and elasticity, this remedy helps erase wrinkles and dark circles.“Slicing and rubbing cold papas all over your entire eye area will give you immediate results,” said the Venezuelan beauty guru.

Consider A Concealer

Canva Use concealer to make your eyes look younger

“Since the lower lids are particularly more sensitive than the face area, using a product that is thin and with full coverage is the goal,” explains Claudia. Look for one that has a metal ball roller applicator, which helps provide a cooling sensation when applied onto the skin.

Stay Away From Heavy Powder

Canva

Maintaining eye area moisture is everything when it comes to keeping your eyes youthful. Using setting powder around the eye area will steal your glow. Remember the goal is to have happy, hydrated and healthy looking eyes. “It’s best to apply concealer towards the end to achieve a natural look, spray L’Oreal Paris True Match Lumi Shake & Glow Mist .”