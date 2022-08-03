SIZZLING SUMMER: Top 12 offensive games by DF boys

When it came to prodigious plate production this past summer, no one on Bartlesville Doenges Ford Indians outdid left fielder/first baseman Harrison Clark.

That’s the verdict, anyway, according to the E-E’s list of the top 12 individual offensive games during the 39-game campaign in U19/college league baseball play.

Clark appears three times on the list — the only Indian batter to be named more than once.

The Indians finished at 24-14-1 — reportedly the team’s best record since prior to the mid-2010s; They finished just one victory shy of playing in the semifinals of the Stan Musical World Series and one win short of playing in the Glen Winget Memorial Tournament final.

Without further ado, here’s the E-E’s list of the top 12 individual offensive games:

—-

Keegan Woods

Game 34 — Indians 4, Marucci Midwest 1

Production: 2-for-3, 3 RBIs, 1 2B

Where: Doenges Stadium/Rigdon Field

Note: This win clinched the regular season Oklahoma College League crown for Bartlesville. Woods slammed 3-run double in bottom of sixth.

—

Daniel Barham

Game 38 — Indians 11, Dia-Prospects 1

Production: 2-for-3, 2 runs, 3 RBIs, 1 3B

Where: OKC area

Note: This was Bartlesville’s lone win in the Stan Musial World Series.

——

Karson Lee

Game 7 — Indians 13, Sheridan 9

Production: 3-for-3, 3 RBIs, 3 2Bs, 2 BBs

Where: Fort Smith (Ark.) Tourney

Note: Lee’s two-run double in seventh put Indians up by four, 12-8.

——

Harrison Clark

Game 7 — Indians 13, Sheridan 9

Production: 2-for-4, 3 runs, 3 RBIs, 1 2B, 1 3B, 1 hbp

Where: Doenges Stadium/Rigdon Field

—

Cole Hancock

Game 26 — Indians 7, Travelers 1

Production: 2-for-4, 4 RBIs

Were: OKC area

—

Haden Fiddler

Game 21 — Indians 11, Eureka 6

Production: 2-for-6, 4 RBIs, 3-for-3 sb

Where: Mountain Home (Ark.) Tourney

Note: Fiddler belted two-run hit in top of 12th for winning hit.

—

Kaeden Young

Game 17 — Indians 12, Kickapoo 8

Production: 1-for-3, 4 RBIs, 1 BB, 1 3B

Where: Brandon (Mo.) Tourney

——

Evan McClendon

Game 4 — Three Rivers 11, Indians 10

Production: 2-for-3, 2 runs, 4 RBIs, 1 HR

Where: Doenges Stadium/Rigdon Field

—

Harrison Clark

Game 18 — Indians 10, SWAT 4

Production: 2-for-2, 2 runs, 4 RBIs, 2 2Bs, 1 hbp

Where: Doenges Stadium/Rigdon Field

—

Harrison Clark

Game 11 — Indians 11, D-Dogs 1

Production: 1-for-2, 2 runs, 4 RBIs, 1 2B, 2 BBs, 1-1 sb

Where: Doenges Stadium/Rigdon Field

—

Brenden Asher

Game 15 — Indians 8, Hollister 7

Production: 3-for-4, 1 run, 2 RBIs, 1 hbp

Where: Doenges Stadium/Rigdon Field

—

Luke Fox

Game 16 — Indians 12, Kickapoo 8

Production: 3-for-2, 2 runs, 2 RBIs, 1 2B, 1-1 sb

Where: Branson (Mo.) Tourney

Note: This win put Indians at 5-0 in tourney.