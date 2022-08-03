ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartlesville, OK

SIZZLING SUMMER: Top 12 offensive games by DF boys

By Mike Tupa, Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise
Examiner Enterprise
Examiner Enterprise
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24MuKz_0h3AOyr000

When it came to prodigious plate production this past summer, no one on Bartlesville Doenges Ford Indians outdid left fielder/first baseman Harrison Clark.

That’s the verdict, anyway, according to the E-E’s list of the top 12 individual offensive games during the 39-game campaign in U19/college league baseball play.

Clark appears three times on the list — the only Indian batter to be named more than once.

The Indians finished at 24-14-1 — reportedly the team’s best record since prior to the mid-2010s; They finished just one victory shy of playing in the semifinals of the Stan Musical World Series and one win short of playing in the Glen Winget Memorial Tournament final.

Without further ado, here’s the E-E’s list of the top 12 individual offensive games:

—-

Keegan Woods

Game 34 — Indians 4, Marucci Midwest 1

Production: 2-for-3, 3 RBIs, 1 2B

Where: Doenges Stadium/Rigdon Field

Note: This win clinched the regular season Oklahoma College League crown for Bartlesville. Woods slammed 3-run double in bottom of sixth.

Daniel Barham

Game 38 — Indians 11, Dia-Prospects 1

Production: 2-for-3, 2 runs, 3 RBIs, 1 3B

Where: OKC area

Note: This was Bartlesville’s lone win in the Stan Musial World Series.

——

Karson Lee

Game 7 — Indians 13, Sheridan 9

Production: 3-for-3, 3 RBIs, 3 2Bs, 2 BBs

Where: Fort Smith (Ark.) Tourney

Note: Lee’s two-run double in seventh put Indians up by four, 12-8.

——

Harrison Clark

Game 7 — Indians 13, Sheridan 9

Production: 2-for-4, 3 runs, 3 RBIs, 1 2B, 1 3B, 1 hbp

Where: Doenges Stadium/Rigdon Field

Cole Hancock

Game 26 — Indians 7, Travelers 1

Production: 2-for-4, 4 RBIs

Were: OKC area

Haden Fiddler

Game 21 — Indians 11, Eureka 6

Production: 2-for-6, 4 RBIs, 3-for-3 sb

Where: Mountain Home (Ark.) Tourney

Note: Fiddler belted two-run hit in top of 12th for winning hit.

Kaeden Young

Game 17 — Indians 12, Kickapoo 8

Production: 1-for-3, 4 RBIs, 1 BB, 1 3B

Where: Brandon (Mo.) Tourney

——

Evan McClendon

Game 4 — Three Rivers 11, Indians 10

Production: 2-for-3, 2 runs, 4 RBIs, 1 HR

Where: Doenges Stadium/Rigdon Field

Harrison Clark

Game 18 — Indians 10, SWAT 4

Production: 2-for-2, 2 runs, 4 RBIs, 2 2Bs, 1 hbp

Where: Doenges Stadium/Rigdon Field

Harrison Clark

Game 11 — Indians 11, D-Dogs 1

Production: 1-for-2, 2 runs, 4 RBIs, 1 2B, 2 BBs, 1-1 sb

Where: Doenges Stadium/Rigdon Field

Brenden Asher

Game 15 — Indians 8, Hollister 7

Production: 3-for-4, 1 run, 2 RBIs, 1 hbp

Where: Doenges Stadium/Rigdon Field

Luke Fox

Game 16 — Indians 12, Kickapoo 8

Production: 3-for-2, 2 runs, 2 RBIs, 1 2B, 1-1 sb

Where: Branson (Mo.) Tourney

Note: This win put Indians at 5-0 in tourney.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bartlesville, OK
City
Hollister, OK
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Bartlesville, OK
Sports
City
Oklahoma City, OK
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stan Musial
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Examiner Enterprise

Examiner Enterprise

838
Followers
1K+
Post
73K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Bartlesville, OK from Examiner-Enterprise.

 http://examiner-enterprise.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy