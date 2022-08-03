People Are Exposing Why They Quit A Job That They Actually Loved, And It's Maybe A Little Too Relatable

Related
‘Terrible’ baby name has people in hysterics as it sounds like office supplies
WOULD you name your tot after an inanimate object?. Widely accepted, names like Lake, Willow, and Moon have made it to 'popular baby names' lists for some time – but there is one non-traditional moniker that people can't seem to get behind. A Reddit user took to the platform...
I’m in love with my chosen baby name but everyone else hates it & says it’s disgusting, I don’t think it’s that bad
WHEN it comes to baby names, the chances are you're not going to keep everyone happy. However, one anonymous woman was left gutted when she and her husband finally settled on a name they both loved - Orson - only to find out everyone they told hated it. Taking to...
I’m a teacher and I hate it when parents give their kids ‘unique’ names – I’m not being difficult, there’s a reason why
A TEACHER shared their frustration at parents who give their children "wacky" names as he found that, the more "unique" the name, the more attitude they would get from the child and parents. The educator explained that he would often mispronounce the "different" names that parents choose and the kids...
KIDS・
Woman Quitting On The Spot After Coworker Reported Her to Boss Praised
Pew Research Center data found that low pay, a lack of opportunities, and feeling disrespected at work are the top reasons why Americans quit their jobs.
IN THIS ARTICLE
16 Common Things Parents Did While Raising Their Kids That Were Actually Very Damaging
"My parents really pushed the 'No sex 'til marriage or you're going to hell' thing. It caused me so much guilt around my own sexuality."
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
Upworthy
Teen mom who couldn't find babysitter takes her 1-year-old toddler as prom date and they're adorable
A teenage mom has gone viral after taking her toddler as her date to the school prom. Melissa Mccabe, who is 16 now, became pregnant when she was 14 and gave birth to Arthur in November 2020. Mccabe, who lives in the U.K., describes her 1-year-old son as her "little blessing" and said she wanted him to be part of her prom. "When prom came around, no one could really have him and I wanted him to be a part of my prom day. I ordered him a suit and took him with me. All of the teachers were saying how gorgeous he looked," Mccabe told The Liverpool Echo. She said it was amazing to take him along and also have good pictures taken of them. "We don’t really have any nice up-to-date pictures of us. He loved it and he particularly loved all the snacks!” she said.
We thought our little girl had a cold, then she started snoring – what happened next was like a horror movie
THE PARENTS of a four-year-old girl who thought she just had a cold revealed how their life soon became like a “horror movie”. Amy and Rob Owen’s little girl, Isabellah, first appeared unwell in the lead up to August 2021. Amy, 29, from Hartlepool, told Teesside Live:...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The body part that you first wash in the shower says a lot about you – what does your’s say?
WHEN you step into the shower, what's the first body part that gets your attention?. Well, lifestyle expert Anu Mukherjee revealed that the body part you wash first says a lot about your personality. Mukherjee broke down the results into six options, five body parts and the last option if...
I’m a bride-to-be & was stunned when a guest showed me what she’s planning on wearing to my big day
WHEN it comes to wedding etiquette, there's one main unwritten rule that every guest should follow - and that's not to steal the limelight from the bride. So one bride-to-be was left understandably furious when a wedding guest revealed what she was planning to wear on her big day. The...
I suffered 6 months of agony, couldn’t eat & lay in bed crying after getting Turkey teeth – but worst is yet to come
EVERY year thousands of Brits flock to Turkey for cosmetic surgery, lured by cheap treatment with a holiday thrown into the deal. But for Lisa Martyn, from Ireland, her dream of returning from the sunshine with a new set of pearly whites turned into a nightmare. She suffered six months...
I live in a Home Depot shed – it’s saved me loads of money but everyone asks where my son sleeps
A popular children's game supposedly predicts if you'd end up living in a mansion, apartment, shack, or house. With the cost of living and housing prices constantly on the rise, a lot of people are considering the shack, or rather shed, option. TikTok user Nick Lucido shared his family's story...
Zuckerberg fails to hide his irritation at worker who asked if extra 'vacation' days will continue post-pandemic - then doubles down by telling lazy staff 'some of you might just say this place isn’t for you... and that's ok with me'
Furious Mark Zuckerberg allegedly failed to hide his irritation when one of his staff members asked if Meta's extra 'vacation' days would continue after the pandemic. This is the silicone valley CEO's latest crack down on 'lazy' staff, after he provided a deluge of cushy benefits for employees during the coronavirus pandemic - including extra days off and company-wide bonuses.
I only realised I was pregnant when I saw two feet in a toilet – I thought it was tummy ache
A WOMAN has revealed she gave birth after rushing to the loo thinking she had a stomach ache - and she didn't even know she was pregnant. Lucy Jones put her mystery illness down to an upset stomach, only to realise she was pregnant after she saw two little feet sticking out of the toilet.
Bride gushes about ‘sexy’ wedding dress which has ‘everybody looking’ – but then people realize what’s actually going on
ALL eyes are on the bride on her wedding day, what is supposed to be the most special day of her life. While the white color of a wedding dress was originally supposed to signify purity, you can now model any cut no matter how sexy - assuming it is your wedding.
My nightmare neighbours moan every time I run a bath- they’re making life hell & people keep telling me the same thing
IN an ideal world, we'd all be best mates with our neighbours and rely on them to take in our parcels, water our plants and look after our pets at the drop of hat. But in our experience, you're lucky if you get a shy nod whenever you pass them in the street.
Woman humiliated when she thanks a man for offering to pay for her lunch and learns that's not what he said at all
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I worked long hours at a liquor store and occasionally treated myself to lunch, which I'd order from the pizza shop next door. I didn't get an actual break where I could leave the building. So I'd phone the pizza shop and order a sandwich. Then an employee from the pizza shop would walk across the parking lot to deliver my sub and collect the payment.
I’m a professional house cleaner – 4 things I HATE in people’s homes because they attract grime
SOME dust and debris in a home can't be helped, but there are measures you can take to combat the amount that accumulates in your abode. A professional cleaner who goes by @cleanhappyco on social media has shared the items that she finds difficult to clean when she spruces up other people's homes.
Woman Who Worked in Prison Reveals Why You Should Never Put Sticker Decals on Your Car
A woman on TikTok revealed why she will never put sticker decals on her car — and she's cautioning others to do the same. In a viral video which has so far garnered over 460,000 views, former prison corrections officer Michaela Katharina, who was responsible for securing inmates for two and a half years, reveals the "things [she] will never do after working in corrections."
Woman gets to the bank just in time to stop her husband from emptying their joint savings account
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. I worked as a bank teller. It was one of the most dramatic jobs I've ever had, and I've had many.
BuzzFeed
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.https://www.buzzfeed.com/
Comments / 0