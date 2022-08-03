OSHP: Blanchester woman dies in motorcycle crash; other cyclist flees scene

Read on www.wnewsj.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Daily Advocate
CareFlight called to motorcycle crash
B URKETTSVILLE – On Aug. 6, at approximately 4:13 p.m., Darke County Deputies along with Burkettsville Fire and Ansonia Rescue and CareFlight, responded to the 14,900 block of State Route 118 for a motorcycle crash with injuries. Preliminary investigation revealed a group of motorcycles were traveling northbound on State...
OHSP: 1 person dead in crash involving motorcycle in Auglaize County
GOSHEN TOWNSHIP — One person is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle Saturday evening in Auglaize County, according to a news release. Troopers from the Wapakoneta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol were called to report of a crash at around 6:48 p.m. on State Route 385, east of New Hampshire.
WLWT 5
OSHP: Woman dies after car goes into Ohio River in Pierce Township
PIERCE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a woman has died after driving her car into the Ohio River on Palestine Road in Clermont County. The incident occurred at 607 Palestine Road around 2:50 p.m. on Sunday. Police say around 2 p.m., a 2018 Toyota...
1 dead, 3 injured after crash involving a tractor trailer on Hamilton Avenue
The crash closed down both directions of Hamilton Avenue between Civic Center and Houston, per Colerain Township police. The road is still shut down at this time.
Fox 19
1 dead, 3 injured in Hamilton Avenue crash at the I-275 overpass
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is dead and three others are hospitalized Saturday after a crash on Hamilton Avenue, according to the Colerain Township police. Police said at 4:15 p.m. Hamilton Avenue will remain closed “for several hours.”. It happened around noon at the Interstate 275 overpass...
Large fire response called to Wilmington Air Park
WILMINGTON — A large fire response was called to Wilmington Air Park in Clinton County Sunday afternoon. Around 3 p.m. fire crews were called to reports of a plane on fire in a hangar in the 1100 block of Airport Road in Wilmington, according to initial reports. Initial reports...
1 person dead in single-vehicle crash in Butler County
MORGAN TOWNSHIP — Butler County Sheriff’s Office says one person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Morgan Township Friday morning, according to a media release. >>4 people shot, killed in Butler Twp. neighborhood; Police seek person of interest. Sheriff’s deputies responded to report of an accident on...
13abc.com
OSHP investigating fatal Ohio Turnpike crash
PIKE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - The Swanton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal, single commercial vehicle crash that happened on the Ohio Turnpike. The crash occurred near mile marker 41 in Pike Twp., Fulton County on Aug. 5 around 1:30 a.m. OSHP says a 2019...
Fox 19
Family member returning from football game crashes into Ohio River, dies
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman is dead after crashing into the Ohio River in Clermont County Sunday afternoon. It happened on Palestine Road off US-52 in Pierce Township. Clermont County dispatchers confirm they got the call around 2:50 p.m. Story continues below. Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the incident...
Police: Semi leaks 100 gallons of fuel on Southbound I-75 in Warren County
The Environmental Protection Agency is on the scene of a disabled semi-truck on I-75 southbound in Warren County after investigators said it leaked nearly 100 gallons of diesel fuel.
wnewsj.com
Fire suppression foam at Wilmington Air Park blankets hangar, many first responders
WILMINGTON — An apparent malfunction of an automatic fire suppression system utilizing foam caused some scary moments and a mammoth mess Sunday afternoon at the Wilmington Air Park. Details are sketchy as the scene remains active cleaning the foam out of the hangar in which the foam dropped. A...
WLWT 5
Sheriff: 21-year-old killed after car crashes into creek in Butler County
MORGAN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 21-year-old man has died after his car went off the roadway and flipped into a creek in Butler County. It happened around 6:32 a.m. when the driver was traveling south on California Road when his car traveled off the roadway, hit a drainage pipe and flipped over into a creek.
OSHP: 1 motorcyclist killed in Warren County crash, another fled the scene
A woman was killed in a crash involving another motorcycle rider in Warren County, police said. The other driver is still at large.
Middletown police searching for man suspected of robbing 84 year-old woman
MIDDLETOWN — Middletown Police Department is asking the public’s help in finding a man suspected of a robbing an elderly woman. Video released by police shows an 84 year old woman walking to her car in the parking lot of Big Lots on Roosevelt Blvd. A light colored...
At least 1 person hospitalized after shooting in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD — One person has been taken to the hospital after being shot in Springfield early Saturday morning, according to the Springfield Police Department. >>4 people shot, killed in Butler Twp. neighborhood; Police seek person of interest. Crews responded to the 400 block of W. Pleasant Street around 12:35...
WLWT 5
Police: 4 dead in Butler Township shooting; suspect arrested after multi-state manhunt
DAYTON, Ohio — Four people are dead and a murder suspect has been arrested after a shooting in Dayton, Ohio, according to Butler Township Police. Police were called to the 7200 block of Hardwicke Place around 11:30 a.m. Friday on reports of shots fired. When officers arrived on the...
Vandalia to close some public facilities Saturday following deadly Butler Twp. shooting
VANDALIA — The City of Vandalia has announced that select public facilities will be closed Saturday following a shooting in Butler Township Friday that killed four Friday afternoon. On social media, Vandalia said that the Vandalia Recreation Center and all outdoor activities, as well as Cassel Hills Golf Course,...
UPDATE: At least 2 shooters in Cincinnati mass shooting, 9 injured
CINCINNATI — At least nine people have been injured after a shooting in Cincinnati early Sunday morning. During a noon press conference, Cincinnati Police Department Assistant Chief John said the victims were eight males and one female ranging in ages between 23 and 47. UC Medical Center said that...
wnewsj.com
CCSO: ACTIVE WARRANTS
The below information is provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and as a service to the community by the News Journal. If you know the whereabouts of a person for whom there is a warrant for arrest, call the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office at 937-382-1611 or at their website www.clintonsheriff.com. Do not attempt to detain a suspect yourself. All suspects are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in a court of law.
WLWT 5
A crash is blocking multiple lanes and causing delays on I-71/75 in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — The three left lanes and left shoulder are blocked due to a crash at 5th St/Exit 192, according to police. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. Stopped traffic is backed up to I-71/US-50/Exit 1. Authorities advise motorists to...
