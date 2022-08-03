Be careful when voting. The sample ballot printed in the July 25 Winona Daily News lists candidates in a different order than the actual ballot. (We voted early.) If you study, fill out and take the sample with you to the poll to use as your guide, read the names; don't go by the position of your selections on the sample ballot, which is somewhat instinctive to do when following a form.

WINONA, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO