Dixon wins Michigan GOP primary for governor; Onsted grad Soldano finishes third

GRAND RAPIDS — Tudor Dixon, a Muskegon County businesswoman, won the Republican primary for governor Tuesday and will face Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in November.

The Associated Press called the election for Dixon at about 9:45 p.m. as she came out on top of a five-candidate race, which included Onsted High School graduate and Kalamazoo chiropractor Garrett Soldano. He was in third place Wednesday afternoon with about 18% of the statewide vote with about 98% of votes counted.

Dixon, a married mother of four school-age daughters and a breast cancer survivor, was leading with about 41% of the vote with about 86% of votes counted. Oakland County businessman Kevin Rinke was second with about 22% of the vote, followed by Soldano , Ottawa County real estate broker Ryan Kelley with 15%, and retired Farmington Hills pastor Ralph Rebandt , who trailed with 4%.

Also, former Detroit Police Chief James Craig , who was one of five candidates disqualified from the ballot in May over forged nominating signatures, continued to campaign as a write-in candidate .

Soldano finished second to Dixon in Lenawee County voting after all precincts reported. Dixon won the county with 4,483 votes, and Soldano had 4,144. Kelley was third with 1,913, Rinke had 1,721, and Rebandt had 470.

Soldano announced his support for Dixon Tuesday night.

"As I have stated from the beginning, Republicans throughout the state must be focused on retiring Gretchen Whitmer," Soldano said in an emailed statement. "I will be casting my vote for Tudor Dixon in November. I call on all Republicans to continue fighting, and together we will defeat Gretchen Whitmer in November."

Soldano joined the race after becoming prominent in protests of the state's COVID-19 public health orders, including a rally in November 2020 at Cravins in Hudson, which continued to serve dine-in customers despite a ban on that service in place at the time.

Dixon thanked her supporters at the Amway Grand Plaza just before 10 p.m., saying she will work "to make sure the next four years are filled with opportunities and not locked classrooms and massive grocery bills."

Dixon predicted an "epic battle" between her and Whitmer, who she attacked for closing schools and businesses during the pandemic, calling her "the queen of lockdowns." Referencing problems at the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency, Dixon also said Whitmer "allowed criminals to steal millions from our unemployment system, while those who needed it, couldn't get it."

Dixon said Whitmer's policies "stopped us from doing what the people of Michigan do best ... working to make Michigan the best place in the world to live."

Dixon's next challenge will be shifting to a general election race in which she will need to attract independent voters and moderate Republicans. All the primary candidates ran far to the right. Dixon, for example, said she opposes abortion rights, with no exceptions for rape or incest. She made national headlines when she said a 14-year-old girl, raped by an uncle, should be expected to carry the resulting pregnancy to term.

Maeve Coyle, a spokeswoman for Whitmer's reelection campaign, said Dixon would drag Michigan backwards.

"Dixon’s plans to ban abortion with no exceptions for rape, incest, or health of the mother and throw nurses in jail, gut funding for public education, reverse progress rebuilding Michigan’s infrastructure and sow distrust in our democracy are dangerous for Michigan women and families," Coyle said.

All the GOP candidates for governor were political newcomers and not well-known. Until recently, "undecided" has been leading in most polling done on the Michigan primary race.

But Dixon, a Norton Shores businesswoman and former conservative TV commentator , received a huge boost Friday when she was endorsed by former President Donald Trump , who holds major sway with GOP primary voters. Dixon did not reference Trump in her victory speech.

None of the Republican candidates has ever run for — let alone been elected to — political office. All five sought Trump's endorsement and made criticism of Whitmer's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic a central plank of their appeals to voters. They also agree on many other issues, opposing abortion rights and gun control and calling for more school choice and parental control over K-12 curricula.

Whitmer, who faced no primary opponent, awaits the winner with the advantage of incumbency and $14.7 million in cash on hand . But Whitmer also faces headwinds as she approaches Nov. 8, including an unpopular Democratic president, midterm elections that usually do not bode well for the party in power in Washington, D.C., and continuing high inflation.

Rinke, whose family made a fortune selling GM and Toyota cars, was expected to outspend the other four Republican candidates after pouring about $10 million of his own money into the campaign . Dixon only reported raising about $1.7 million for her campaign fund in a report filed in late July, but she benefited from millions more donated to political action committees that ran ads in her support, with much of that money coming from Michigan's wealthy and influential DeVos family and its allies. Soldano raised $2.1 million, while Kelley took in just under $307,000. Much of Rebandt's spending came from about $60,000 he loaned his campaign.

Though Trump's decision to support Dixon garnered the biggest headlines, it was only the latest in a series of significant endorsements that gave her campaign a sense of momentum. Those included the DeVos family on May 23 , Michigan Right to Life on June 2, the Michigan Chamber of Commerce on June 16, and the Police Officers Association of Michigan on June 24.

Among those who attended Dixon's watch party at the Amway Grand Plaza in Grand Rapids on Tuesday was Jimmy Greene, president of Associated Builders and Contractors of Michigan, which endorsed Dixon way back in March, when there were more than 10 candidates in the race.

Now, "we look like political geniuses," Greene said Tuesday.

The association's board felt that of all the GOP candidates, Dixon had the best chance of drawing back into the GOP field suburban moms and others who were alienated by Trump, Greene said. And as an accomplished and qualified woman, she would present a conservative contrast to Whitmer, he said.

Also at the Dixon event were John Truscott, a Lansing public relations consultant who worked for former Republican Gov. John Engler, and former state Sen. Rick Jones, of Grand Ledge.

Chris Gustafson, a spokesman for the Republican Governors Association, said Michigan voters "sent a clear message tonight that they are fed up with Gretchen Whitmer's rampant hypocrisy, complete disregard for transparency, and failed agenda which is making it harder for families to make ends meet."

