ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

FBI: 170 missing Native Americans in New Mexico, Navajo Nation

By The Associated Press
AL.com
AL.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.al.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AL.com

Federal appeals court sets arguments on Alabama’s trans youth treatment ban

A federal appeals court will hear arguments in November over Alabama’s efforts to outlaw the use of gender-affirming medications to treat transgender minors. Alabama is asking a federal appeals court to lift an injunction and let it enforce a law that would make it a felony to give puberty blockers or hormones to transgender minors to help affirm their gender identity. The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has tentatively set arguments for the week of Nov. 14 in Montgomery.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
State
Arizona State
Albuquerque, NM
Crime & Safety
City
Navajo, NM
City
Albuquerque, NM
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
State
Utah State
AL.com

My trans sister fled Alabama. Now she’s dead; don’t let history repeat

This is an opinion column. Alabama. On Dad’s side, our roots go deep in the Deep South, deep as the roots of the mulberry tree I’d climb as a child to write in my journal, deep as the waters of Logan Martin Lake, by the Coosa River, where Granny and Pappy built their dream home, deep as the girlhood friendships I formed on our street of split-level suburbia.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Indiana becomes 1st state to approve abortion ban post Roe

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana on Friday became the first state in the nation to approve abortion restrictions since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, as the Republican governor quickly signed a near-total ban on the procedure shortly after lawmakers approved it. The ban, which takes effect Sept....
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Native Americans#Missing Person#The Navajo Nation#Indigenous
AL.com

Louisiana man killed in fiery crash on I-59 in Alabama

A truck driver from Louisiana died in a crash on Interstate 59 in Alabama on Saturday. The crash happened at 3:10 p.m. near the 215 mile marker, less than a mile south of Fort Payne in DeKalb County. A 2015 Freightliner tractor-trailer ran off the interstate and hit several trees before catching fire, according to state troopers.
SLIDELL, LA
AL.com

Historic Looney House in Alabama ‘heavily damaged’ in fire

An Alabama landmark sustained significant damage in a fire early Saturday morning. The John Looney House in Ashville was “heavily damaged” in the fire, according to a Facebook post by the Ashville Fire Department. The Looney House was listed in the National Register of Historic Places in 1974....
ASHVILLE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Public Safety
AL.com

As Alabama cities cool off, home values still surging in suburbs

Home values across Alabama - and the nation - continued to surge through the first part of 2022, though the acceleration has slowed slightly in the last few months, with some notable exceptions. Alabama’s largest cities have seen prices increase steadily throughout the pandemic, but those urban cores can’t compete...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

New curator hopes to expand Alabama Music Hall of Fame

When Mickey Lollar walks through the Alabama Music Hall of Fame he senses more than a museum. He feels the history and story of Alabama. “So many people simply view the Alabama Music Hall of Fame as an induction and performance organization that also sports a supplemental museum branch,” said Lollar, the new curator at the museum. “It’s not simply just that, but also, equally so, a fully functioning museum with artifacts that mean just as much as those displayed from, say, the Mississippian, Middle Kingdom, and Imperial periods. How so? Because it all represents the history of humanity. Us.”
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
187K+
Followers
54K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy