FBI: 170 missing Native Americans in New Mexico, Navajo Nation

When Mickey Lollar walks through the Alabama Music Hall of Fame he senses more than a museum. He feels the history and story of Alabama. “So many people simply view the Alabama Music Hall of Fame as an induction and performance organization that also sports a supplemental museum branch,” said Lollar, the new curator at the museum. “It’s not simply just that, but also, equally so, a fully functioning museum with artifacts that mean just as much as those displayed from, say, the Mississippian, Middle Kingdom, and Imperial periods. How so? Because it all represents the history of humanity. Us.”

