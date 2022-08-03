FBI: 170 missing Native Americans in New Mexico, Navajo Nation

Read on www.al.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Fourth Muslim Man Has Been Shot and KilledDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Many Are in Panic due to the Recent Shootings Thought to Be Directed towards Muslim MenDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Opinion: Albuquerque, New Mexico Can Take Back Its Streets and Park While Also Helping the Homeless CommunityDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Opinion: Teachers & Parents Alike Are Feeling the Pressure of InflationDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Opinion: There Are Many Reasons to Be Optimistic for the Forthcoming School YearDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Related
West Virginia man sentenced to prison for threatening to kill Dr. Anthony Fauci
A West Virginia man who threatened Dr. Anthony Fauci and his family was sentenced to more than three years in prison. Thomas Patrick Connally Jr., 57, will serve 37 months in a federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release for encrypted emails sent to the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, the Justice Department said.
Black farmers yet to receive any Florida licenses for medical marijuana system
Nearly six years ago, the Florida Legislature set aside a medical marijuana license for a Black farmer like John Allen to join the burgeoning industry. But the license still has not been issued by the Florida Department of Health, which regulates the industry. Twenty-two licenses have been issued but none...
States, not feds, should manage red snapper season, say Alabama GOP lawmakers
Alabama Republican members of Congress are joining dozens of their Southeast colleagues in calling on the National Marine Fisheries Services to improve the science that determines the length of the red snapper season. The letter to U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo was sent on July 27, and is signed by...
Federal appeals court sets arguments on Alabama’s trans youth treatment ban
A federal appeals court will hear arguments in November over Alabama’s efforts to outlaw the use of gender-affirming medications to treat transgender minors. Alabama is asking a federal appeals court to lift an injunction and let it enforce a law that would make it a felony to give puberty blockers or hormones to transgender minors to help affirm their gender identity. The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has tentatively set arguments for the week of Nov. 14 in Montgomery.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
My trans sister fled Alabama. Now she’s dead; don’t let history repeat
This is an opinion column. Alabama. On Dad’s side, our roots go deep in the Deep South, deep as the roots of the mulberry tree I’d climb as a child to write in my journal, deep as the waters of Logan Martin Lake, by the Coosa River, where Granny and Pappy built their dream home, deep as the girlhood friendships I formed on our street of split-level suburbia.
Remains of WWII solider identified 78 years later as North Carolina man
DNA, dental and other analyses have confirmed the identity of remains buried in Belgium as a 27-year-old World War II soldier from North Carolina who died during battle in a German forest. The Charlotte Observer reports that officials with the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency said in a news release Friday...
Wisconsin murder suspect charged in slaying of Alabama man; ALEA says evidence found linking him to both killings
A Wisconsin murder suspect captured in Shelby County this week is now charged in the slaying of a south Alabama man. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency on Friday said 23-year-old Caleb Scott Anderson is charged with murder in the Wednesday death of Dwight Dixon, 52, in Flomaton. Anderson is also charged with first -degree burglary.
Indiana becomes 1st state to approve abortion ban post Roe
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana on Friday became the first state in the nation to approve abortion restrictions since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, as the Republican governor quickly signed a near-total ban on the procedure shortly after lawmakers approved it. The ban, which takes effect Sept....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woman recants story police were involved in deaths of Alabama teens who vanished in 1999
A woman whose claims about police being involved in the decades-old killings of two Alabama teens found dead in a car trunk fueled a social media frenzy several years ago now says she was lying the whole time. Rena Crumb, 53, recanted her allegations Thursday as she testified during a...
Alabama art exhibit uses ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’ character for self-examination
He’s perhaps the most recognizable fictional Alabamian in history - and his complicated legacy is the starting point for a traveling art exhibit currently in Gadsden. “Finches” is the work of four artists that uses the character from “To Kill a Mockingbird” to prompt a discussion about Alabama, the South, and how America views its heroes.
Louisiana man killed in fiery crash on I-59 in Alabama
A truck driver from Louisiana died in a crash on Interstate 59 in Alabama on Saturday. The crash happened at 3:10 p.m. near the 215 mile marker, less than a mile south of Fort Payne in DeKalb County. A 2015 Freightliner tractor-trailer ran off the interstate and hit several trees before catching fire, according to state troopers.
Historic Looney House in Alabama ‘heavily damaged’ in fire
An Alabama landmark sustained significant damage in a fire early Saturday morning. The John Looney House in Ashville was “heavily damaged” in the fire, according to a Facebook post by the Ashville Fire Department. The Looney House was listed in the National Register of Historic Places in 1974....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
As Alabama cities cool off, home values still surging in suburbs
Home values across Alabama - and the nation - continued to surge through the first part of 2022, though the acceleration has slowed slightly in the last few months, with some notable exceptions. Alabama’s largest cities have seen prices increase steadily throughout the pandemic, but those urban cores can’t compete...
Huntsville home values continue to soar as other Alabama cities see slowdown
Home values in Alabama’s four largest cities - Huntsville, Montgomery, Birmingham and Mobile - have all enjoyed significant growth since January of 2020, as the nationwide real estate market saw home values soar. But one city stands apart from the rest. According to data from Zillow, median home values...
New curator hopes to expand Alabama Music Hall of Fame
When Mickey Lollar walks through the Alabama Music Hall of Fame he senses more than a museum. He feels the history and story of Alabama. “So many people simply view the Alabama Music Hall of Fame as an induction and performance organization that also sports a supplemental museum branch,” said Lollar, the new curator at the museum. “It’s not simply just that, but also, equally so, a fully functioning museum with artifacts that mean just as much as those displayed from, say, the Mississippian, Middle Kingdom, and Imperial periods. How so? Because it all represents the history of humanity. Us.”
TVA spends nearly $600 million to replace equipment in newest nuclear reactor in Tennessee
The cost of replacing the steam generators at America’s newest nuclear reactor swelled to nearly $600 million and took weeks longer than originally expected to install this spring when windy weather prolonged the outage at the Watts Bar Unit 2 reactor. Despite the cost and delays, TVA officials said...
3 more juveniles charged following shooting death of 16-year-old in south Alabama
Three more juveniles have been arrested following a shooting in south Alabama that left a teen dead. The Enterprise Police Department on Friday said the juveniles – whose ages have not been released – are charged with obstructing government operations. Enterprise police responded about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday to...
This week in HS Sports: UMS-Wright coach Terry Curtis still loves purity of the game
A weekly look at high school sports in the state of Alabama for the past week, a look ahead to what is on the horizon and a little 80s motivation. This is an opinion piece. There isn’t a lot – if anything – Terry Curtis hasn’t done in his high school coaching career.
ASWA Preseason Prep Football Poll: Which teams start the year ranked No. 1?
Reigning AHSAA state champions Thompson (7A), Clay-Chalkville (6A) and Piedmont (3A) were all unanimous No. 1 choices in Alabama Sports Writers Association Preseason Top 10 poll released this morning. There were new No. 1s in Classes 1A, 2A, 4A and 5A. In Class 5A, reigning champ Pike Road moved to...
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
187K+
Followers
54K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0