theScore

Arsenal open new Premier League season by beating Crystal Palace

London, Aug 5, 2022 (AFP) - Mikel Arteta praised Arsenal's ability to ride out a second-half onslaught from Crystal Palace to make the perfect start to the Premier League season with a 2-0 win at Selhurst Park on Friday. On the ground where the Gunners lost 3-0 in April to...
Daily Mail

Cristiano Ronaldo checks in for training with his Man United team-mates as Erik ten Hag ponders whether to start his unfit, wantaway star in Premier League opener after Anthony Martial was ruled out

Cristiano Ronaldo and his Manchester United team-mates have arrived at the club's Carrington training ground with Erik ten Hag still to decide on his starting XI for Sunday's Premier League opener against Brighton. Ronaldo looked in a serious mood as he pulled up in his Cadillac Escalade SUV, United fans...
Yardbarker

Manchester United dealt blow in pursuit of midfield target

Manchester United have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves. Neves has undoubtedly been one of Wolves best players since signing from Porto. The Portuguese star played a pivotal role in getting Wolves promoted to the Premier League. At 25 years old, Neves could be...
SPORTbible

Erik ten Hag's Manchester United pre-match press conference vs Brighton: What to look out for & what time it is

Erik ten Hag will speak to the media ahead of Manchester United's Premier League opener on Sunday, where there will be several topics which could be brought up. Following an overly positive pre-season camp, Ten Hag's men will now step on the big stage against Brighton, where they'll host the side that beat Ralf Rangnick's side 4-0 just three months ago.
BBC

'You don't need any player, you need the right player'

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag says he thinks his squad is strong enough - although they could still strengthen it. United host Brighton on Sunday in Ten Hag's first game in charge. The Red Devils have signed defender Lisandro Martinez from Ajax, full-back Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord and midfielder...
Yardbarker

Watch: Chelsea troll Brighton in their announcement of Marc Cucurella

Chelsea officially announced the signing of Brighton defender Marc Cucurella, and decided to troll his former club in the process. Cucurella adapted to life in England with ease when signing for Brighton from Getafe. The Spanish defender performed exceptionally well last season, and he’s now earned himself a move to...
Yardbarker

Man United ask about Championship midfielder

Manchester United’s scouting department have reportedly identified Bristol City midfielder Alex Scott as a future star. That’s according to a report from The United Stand (as relayed by The Sun), who claim to have obtained information regarding a recent enquiry made to the Robins by the Red Devils.
