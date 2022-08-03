Read on www.beckershospitalreview.com
Related
beckershospitalreview.com
Amid monkeypox vaccine scramble, FDA weighs dividing doses
After the White House declared the monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency Aug. 4, FDA Commissioner Robert Califf, MD, said the agency is considering splitting the two-dose Jynneos monkeypox vaccine into five doses, according to The Hill. An FDA spokesperson told The Hill the considered strategy is because it is...
beckershospitalreview.com
Amwell announces CVS Health virtual care partnership
Amwell is working with CVS Health to roll out the retail drugstore giant's new virtual primary care service, the telehealth provider announced in its Aug. 4 second quarter earnings call. Ido Schoenberg, MD, chairman and co-chief executive officer of Amwell, said CVS' virtual care platform is a "consumer-centric offering designed...
beckershospitalreview.com
How 6 drugmakers fared in Q2
After more than two years of the COVID-19 pandemic and the resurgence of a global monkeypox outbreak, here's where six major pharmaceutical companies stand after 2022's second quarter:. Pfizer saw its biggest increase in quarterly sales, totaling $27.7 billion. This is a 47 percent increase from last year's second quarter....
beckershospitalreview.com
Allscripts CEO eyes new life sciences, payer acquisitions
Allscripts will focus on payers and life sciences companies after selling its hospital and large physician practices division, CEO Rick Poulton announced in an earnings call Aug. 4. Five things to know:. Allscripts is seeking acquisitions that increase its payer and life sciences work with its Veradigm business. Allscripts will...
IN THIS ARTICLE
beckershospitalreview.com
Amgen to acquire ChemoCentryx for $3.7B
Thousand Oaks, Calif.-based pharmaceutical company Amgen will acquire ChemoCentryx and its autoimmune drug, Tavneos, for an all-cash payment of $3.7 billion, according to an Aug. 4 news release from Amgen. Each company's board of directors approved the acquisition. The FDA approved Tavneos, the brand name for the generic avacopan, in...
beckershospitalreview.com
Digital health app Babylon plans layoffs
Babylon, a digital health company that facilitates virtual visits, intends to let go of about 100 employees as it cuts costs by about $100 million, Bloomberg reported recently. The London-based firm had said July 6 it was instituting cost efficiencies in the third quarter of 2022 but didn't specify how....
beckershospitalreview.com
Drones carrying medical supplies: Fad or future of healthcare?
It's time to look up — literally — when it comes to how medical supplies and medications are transported, according to hospital and healthcare leaders using drone delivery. The medical supply chain has battled numerous disruptions over the last few months, from the IV saline shortage to the...
beckershospitalreview.com
Amwell revenue up 7% to $64.5M
Amwell reported a second quarter revenue of $64.5 million, up 7 percent from $60.2 million in the second quarter of 2021. Amwell's subscription revenue increased by 10 percent to $29.6 million from $26.8 million in the second quarter of 2021. Amwell's total active providers grew to 103,500, up 46 percent...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
beckershospitalreview.com
24 healthcare orgs back pandemic preparedness bill
Twenty-four national healthcare organizations are urging lawmakers to pass the Prevent Pandemics Act, which includes several provisions to strengthen the medical supply chain. In an Aug. 4 letter, the organizations called on the nation's top congressional leaders to "swiftly enact" the bipartisan legislation, which was first introduced March 10. The bill would give more flexibility for the federal government to partner with distributors and manufacturers to support the Strategic National Stockpile, among other measures.
beckershospitalreview.com
Healthcare added 70K jobs in July
Healthcare gained 69,600 jobs in July, an increase from the amount added in June, according to the latest jobs report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. 1. The July count compares to 56,700 jobs added in June and 28,300 jobs added in May. 2. Within healthcare, ambulatory healthcare services...
beckershospitalreview.com
9 hospitals hiring chief medical officers
Below are nine hospitals, health systems or hospital operators that posted job listings seeking chief medical officers in the last two weeks. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. HCA Healthcare, based in Nashville, Tenn.,. a CMO for Southern Hills Hospital and...
beckershospitalreview.com
Forecast mixed for travel nurse pay
There are differing views as to the future of wages and contracts for traveling nurses among healthcare executives, MedPage Today reported Aug. 4. The pandemic intensified hospitals' reliance on travel nurses and highlighted the gap between full-time workers' pay and lucrative temporary contracts. Now, some organizations have started to reduce their travel nurse budget and reliance on these workers.
beckershospitalreview.com
2 recent findings on long COVID-19
Here are two recent studies on long COVID-19 in children and adults:. 1. One in eight patients recovering from COVID-19 had lingering symptoms from the illness at least three months later, a study published Aug. 6 in The Lancet found. Researchers at the University of Groningen in the Netherlands collected data on 76,422 people from March 2020 to August 2021. "This finding shows that post-Covid-19 condition is an urgent problem with a mounting human toll," researchers wrote.
beckershospitalreview.com
Viewpoint: CMS' health equity plans lack key details
CMS in April released a plan to revamp its approach to equitable healthcare, but it has not provided enough details on how it will address critical barriers that may occur during implementation, Janelle Alleyne and Stefanie Doyle wrote in an opinion piece in Bloomberg Law on Aug. 5. Ms. Alleyne...
beckershospitalreview.com
More notice needed for No Surprises Act compliance, medical practices tell CMS
A lobby representing medical practice administrators wants at least six months' notice from CMS before more requirements for the No Surprises Act are enforced. The current requirements of the act already have created significant administrative burdens for medical practices, the Medical Group Management Association said in an Aug. 2 letter to HHS and CMS officials.
beckershospitalreview.com
How US News' 20 Honor Roll hospitals fared with CMS star ratings this year
CMS updated its Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings on July 28, and 12 of U.S. News & World Report's 2022-23 20 Honor Roll hospitals received a five-star rating. Here are U.S. News' 20 Honor Roll hospitals ranked in order (including ties), along with their overall CMS star rating:. 1. Mayo...
beckershospitalreview.com
Needle in a haystack: The challenges of finding value in patient data
From incomplete pictures of a patient's health journey to trying to unify patient data, health system chief data officers, who oversee the collection of their systems patient data in order to transform it into a more meaningful resource, face challenges with making sense of the data they possess. Becker's spoke...
beckershospitalreview.com
8 recent hospital, health system CFO moves
The following hospital and health system CFO moves have been reported since July 12:. 1. Kim Hodgkinson was named CFO of Springfield, Ill.-based Hospital Sisters Health System. 2. Daniel Morash was named senior vice president of finance and CFO of Boston-based Brigham and Women's Hospital. 3. Edward Clayton was named...
beckershospitalreview.com
The top 4 factors for retaining nurses, according to Incredible Health CEO Dr. Iman Abuzeid
With an estimated 130,000 new cases reported each day and ongoing staff shortages across the country, the highly transmissible BA.5 variant of the coronavirus, a subvariant of omicron, poses a threat to recruiting and retaining nurses. Iman Abuzeid, MD, CEO and co-founder of Incredible Health, an organization that matches nurses with available hospitals and health systems positions, weighed in on this issue with Becker's and has solutions for how hospitals can best tackle further nursing shortages.
beckershospitalreview.com
The value of 'organizational intelligence': How 2 health systems are keeping experienced workers engaged
Hospitals and health systems nationwide are experiencing increased workforce challenges and staffing shortages, making it more crucial than ever that they engage with experienced employees and ensure they are content in their job. This can be a difficult task given that many workers, both newer and experienced, are leaving their...
Comments / 0