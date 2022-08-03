Football needs to “press the reset button”, police say, as they clamp down on disorder after a season marred by rising violence.As the new Premier League season begins, authorities are looking to clamp down on dangerous fan behaviour with banning orders targeting cocaine users and powers to bar people from grounds over flares and fireworks.Priti Patel said the Home Office had been supporting the response by police and the Football Association, extending football banning orders to target cocaine use and the online abuse of players.“Our football teams are the pride of our country, but thugs who cause ugly violence and...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 30 MINUTES AGO