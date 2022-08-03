Virginia Rep. Scott argues for Supreme Court to uphold college affirmative action policies

Read on www.nbc12.com
Mark Lewis
4d ago
Of course a Democrat would support a policy based on skin color.
All Four Female Justices Vote Against Supreme Court Decision to Block Biden Admin from Setting Its Own Deportation Priorities
In her first official action, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson and every other woman on the Supreme Court bench sided against the court’s ruling on Thursday denying a stay of an order preventing the Biden administration from implementing its new immigration enforcement guidelines. The justices voted 5-4 in the court’s first-ever split along gender lines to allow a conservative district judge’s order to remain in place, pending full litigation of the matter.
Slate
By a 5–4 Vote, the Supreme Court Let a Lone Judge Block Biden’s Power Over Deportations
Texas Republicans currently insist that the United States is not allowed to exercise mercy toward undocumented immigrants, but must instead carry out the most draconian consequences possible. A series of conservative judges has agreed with them, stripping Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas of his authority to set immigration enforcement priorities that focus the agency’s limited resources away from otherwise law-abiding undocumented immigrants with strong ties to the community. And on Thursday, the Supreme Court issued a 5–4 order rewarding this intrusion on executive power by refusing to restore Mayorkas’ discretion over deportation. It appears that a majority of the justices may agree with Republicans that the president must inflict unceasing cruelty on a maximum number of immigrants.
Justice Kagan gives pointed warning about the 'legitimacy' of the court, seemingly calling out justices with 'political social preferences'
SCOTUS Justice Elena Kagan opened up about the public perception of the Supreme Court on Thursday. She said that "partisan" justices harm the legitimacy of the court, according to The Washington Post. Only a quarter of Americans have confidence in the SCOTUS, according to a June 2022 Gallup Poll.
americanmilitarynews.com
Judge blocks Biden rules for transgender access to bathrooms, sports
A judge in Tennessee temporarily blocked the Biden administration’s rules ensuring transgender people at schools and workplaces have access to bathrooms, locker rooms and sports teams. Mandates issued last year following an executive order by President Joe Biden clash with state laws restricting such access for transgender students and...
Hear Liz Cheney's plan if Trump wins the GOP nomination
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) says that she believes she can win her primary race against a Trump-endorsed candidate by speaking the truth to Wyoming voters.
AOL Corp
Pelosi slams 168 Republicans who voted against bill to create Amber Alert-like system for active shooters
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday chastised Republicans who voted against a bipartisan bill that would create an Amber Alert-like system for active shooter situations. Late Wednesday, the House voted 260-169 to approve the legislation, with 168 Republicans and one Democrat (Wisconsin Rep. Ron Kind, who is not running for reelection) voting in opposition.
A Capitol Police officer who was injured in the January 6 riot said Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger are the only Republicans who don't 'avoid' him in Congress
Sgt. Aquilino Gonell was forced to retire from law enforcement after he was badly beaten during the siege.
CNBC
Sen. Ted Cruz says Supreme Court 'clearly wrong' in decision legalizing same-sex marriage
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said Saturday that the Supreme Court was "clearly wrong" and "overreaching" when it legalized same-sex marriage nationwide in the landmark Obergefell v. Hodges 2015 ruling. The remarks from Cruz, who has been open about his interest in another presidential run, came just weeks after the Supreme...
‘It’s racial’: Residents allege entire all-white North Carolina police department resigned over Black town manager
One week after an all-white police department in North Carolina resigned, all of whom cited a “hostile” work environment allegedly created by the town’s recently hired Black, female manager, residents are alleging that the mass exodus was racially motivated. “They don’t want to be led by anybody...
thecentersquare.com
Virginia school board members back firing of teacher over pronoun dispute
(The Center Square) – Eight school board members from five school divisions filed a brief with the Virginia Supreme Court in support of West Point Public Schools after the district fired a teacher who refused to use a student’s preferred pronouns. High school French teacher Peter Vlaming lost...
State Judge Blocks Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis From Investigating State Senator Burt Jones
A Georgia judge blocked Fulton County District Attorney, Fani Willis, from investigating state Sen. Burt Jones (R) Monday as part of an investigation into former president Donald Trump. Willis has been investigating efforts by Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. President Joe Biden was...
CNBC
West Virginia will give you $20,000 and it's not the only state offering more in war for workers
Growth in domestic manufacturing, the Great Resignation and demographics are exacerbating serious worker shortages. Some states are finding creative ways to attract workers. West Virginia is offering up to $20,000 in cash and incentives to get people to move there. Companies are taking a more aggressive role, working with local...
Cheney says DOJ not prosecuting Trump if there's evidence could call into question the US as 'nation of laws'
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney said if the Justice Department does not prosecute former President Donald Trump for his role in the insurrection at the US Capitol and "the facts and the evidence are there," the decision could call into question whether the United States can "call ourselves a nation of laws."
Missouri Democrats are going to ruin their own chances for the Senate seat
The mayor of St. Louis, Tishaura Jones, had planned on endorsing candidate for Senate Trudy Busch Valentine (D-MO). But no sooner than she got the endorsement out of her mouth, she had to backpedal.
Over 12,000 Christians condemned Marjorie Taylor Greene's embrace of Christian Nationalism
"Christian nationalism is unchristian and unpatriotic," a petition reads from the online Christian community Faithful America.
Florida officials speak out after state attorney Andrew Warren suspended
"Does my vote not count?" a sign read outside at a protest outside the Hillsborough County Courthouse Thursday evening. The question echoed throughout Tampa Bay, and Democrat politicians voiced their outrage. "What's next after this if we roll over?" Hillsborough County Commissioner Mariella Smith asked the crowd."This is our January 6 moment," Commissioner Pat Kemp added.State Rep. Fentrice Driskell told Axios she hopes the action mobilizes voters ahead of the Aug. 23 primary. Not just Democrats, but, "anyone who cares about government institutions and keeping people in power in check."Between the lines: After watching Warren's ousting, some were afraid to...
Best Places To Retire in Virginia with Only Social Security
( freebird7977/Adobe Stock Images) The state of Virginia is considered very tax-friendly for retirees. In fact, Social Security retirement benefits are not taxed in Virginia. Other types of retirement income, such as pension income and retirement account withdrawals, are deductible for up to $12,000 for seniors.
Federal judge blocks Biden administration guidance on transgender students
A federal judge from the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee on July 15, 2022, struck down a Department of Education order that aims to protect transgender students and workers from discrimination. The Biden administration released the challenged guidance in response to recent legislation passed by...
Virginia Residents to Get State Stimulus Checks
The cost of living is increasing in America. Many citizens are hoping to get help from their state representatives. And Virginia is one of the states where the budget includes a one-time payment.
eenews.net
Manchin climate deal may face NEPA roadblock
A provision of the landmark Senate climate and energy budget reconciliation bill could hit a legal stumbling block under the National Environmental Policy Act. Tucked into the end of the nearly $370 billion deal struck last week by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Senate Energy and Natural Resources Chair Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) is a requirement for the Interior Department to reinstate a massive 80 million-acre Gulf of Mexico lease sale that a federal judge blocked earlier this year for violating NEPA (Energywire, Jan. 28).
