Las Cruces Crime Stoppers seek info in road rage case
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Crime Stoppers of Las Cruces and Doña Ana County are offering a $1,000 reward for information identifying a suspect accused of shooting a child. They say it happened just before 4:00 p.m. Friday when the people in a blue Honda Civic got into a road rage incident with the driver of […]
21 year old dies after aggravated assault; El Paso police, deputies investigate
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Sunday morning the El Paso County Sheriff's Office was advised of a gunshot victim who had been taken to Sierra/Providence Hospital at east El Paso. The Sheriff's Office Major Crimes unit responded and began their investigation. The Victim, 21 year old Cisqo Rodriguez, of...
Suspect involved in Las Cruces road rage shooting that injured 3-year-old girl turns himself in
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Officials with the Las Cruces Police Department said the man involved in Friday's road rage shooting incident has been identified. The shooting resulted in a 3-year-old girl getting struck by gunfire. 24-year-old Estevan Miguel Jimenez turned himself in to police Sunday afternoon. On Friday, the occupants of a dark blue The post Suspect involved in Las Cruces road rage shooting that injured 3-year-old girl turns himself in appeared first on KVIA.
EPPD investigating possible assault near Sunland Park Mall
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police are working to determine what occurred prior to an injured patient arriving at University Medical Center on Sunday afternoon. It happened just after 5 p.m. when the patient arrived at University Medical Center with unspecified injuries. Authorities believe the victim was involved in an incident near Sunland […]
Person taken into custody after altercation at east El Paso church
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police officials said one person was taken into custody during mass at St. Frances Xavier Cabrini Catholic Church in Vista de Sol Drive. According to officials with the Catholic Diocese of El Paso, an altercation broke out between two people outside the church building outside of the sanctuary. Police The post Person taken into custody after altercation at east El Paso church appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso Police investigating “unknown problem” near Sunland Park Mall
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Police are investigating an unknown problem in the area of 750 Sunland Park, near the Sunland Park Mall. Officials said a victim was rushed to a nearby hospital with injuries. ABC-7 is working to learn what the problem is. This is a developing story. Check back for updates. The post El Paso Police investigating “unknown problem” near Sunland Park Mall appeared first on KVIA.
Jack-knifed truck forces closure of I-10 East
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A crash involving a jack-knifed semi-truck forced the closure of I-10 East near Downtown Sunday evening. It happened before 6 p.m. on I-10 Eastbound at the Downtown exit. The initial crash involved a semi-truck and a passenger vehicle, though El Paso Police say no injuries were reported. All eastbound traffic […]
Suspect in custody after threatening people at east El Paso church
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Diocese of El Paso confirmed Sunday evening that no threat was made to congregants of Mother Cabrini Catholic Church during the 11:30 AM Mass. After reports of an altercation between two individuals elsewhere in the church building outside of the sanctuary, authorities from...
Armed robbery suspect shot by Las Cruces police disappears from hospital
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Joshua Lopez, one of the men suspected in a shoplifting that escalated into a police shooting, has disappeared. Lopez is one of two men accused of running from Las Cruces police last week after reports that they were stealing an air conditioner from Lowe’s. The men are accused of pointing a gun […]
3-year-old injured after possible road rage shooting in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 3-year-old girl is injured after a possible road rage shooting in Las Cruces. Las Cruces police officials said the incident stemmed from a possible result of road rage around 3:50 p.m. near the corner of Amador Avenue and Valley Drive. Las Cruces police...
21-year-old dies after arriving to hospital with gunshot wound
EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso Sheriff's Office says they are investigating a gunshot incident that left one man dead Sunday morning. EPSO said 21-year-old Cisqo Rodriguez was taken to the Providence East hospital early this morning with a gunshot wound. Rodriguez died from his injury. Little more information...
Police search for man accused of shooting at Days Inn motel in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso and the El Paso Police Department are asking for the public's help in identifying a man they said shot at a motel room in east El Paso. Police said the shooting happened at the Days Inn at 10635 Gateway...
3 People Transported to Hospital In Multi-Vehicle Accident In El Paso (El Paso, TX)
A multi-vehicle accident, including a Texas Department of Public Safety vehicle, and 4 other vehicles, was reported in the Upper Valley Thursday morning. Statements indicate that the incident occurred at Osborne [..]
New Mexico State Police arrest road rage suspect
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Joseph Sena, 31, is facing charges after a couple says he flashed a gun at them during a road rage incident. The couple, along with their 9-month-old grandson, were traveling on Isleta Blvd. near Bridge Blvd. in July. They say Sena got into a road rage incident with them, rolled his window […]
Suspect in Cannon Hill murder arrested days after yelling 'I am a killer'
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso man accused in the slaying of 28-year-old Raul Gerardo Zamora allegedly threatened another man when he was confronted for recklessly driving in a cul-de-sac where children were outside. Brandon Snell, 23, was charged with Zamora's murder on July 22, four weeks...
WATCH LIVE: Recent Las Cruces shots fired incidents turn everyday locations into dangerous situations
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Residents in Las Cruces have been near shootings in well-known areas. The most recent shooting happened Tuesday night at the Chevron gas station on South Valley and University Avenue. Full details of that shooting haven't been released, but the Las Cruces Police Department confirmed one...
Multivehicle crash leaves 9 injured in Upper Valley; DPS involved
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A three-vehicle crash in El Paso’s Upper Valley was reportedly preceded by a pursuit, and it is believed migrants were traveling in the trunk of one of the vehicles involved. According to preliminary investigation, this morning at approximately 10:00 a.m., a DPS Trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop on […]
Officer-involved shooting near gas station in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- There's been an officer-involved shooting at the Chevron gas station at South Valley and University. Las Cruces police are on scene. The ABC-7 New Mexico Mobile Newsroom is on the way. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts...
Crash blocks 4 lanes in upper valley
EL PASO, Texas -- Four lanes of traffic are blocked in the upper valley after a multi-vehicle crash. The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating. Initial reports indicate the incident happened around 10:45 a.m. Thursday on N. Mesa and Osborne. According to the Texas Department of Transportation website, the...
Las Cruces man sentenced to 22 years in prison for murder
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Matthew Martinez, 18, was sentenced to 22 years in prison for the murder of Fabian Lopez in 2020. According to a criminal complaint, in August 2020, Las Cruces Police Department officers responded to a 911 call about a car crash where they found Lopez inside. His girlfriend told police they had […]
