Miami Beach, FL

Man arrested after body of partially nude woman found in Miami-Dade alley; victim ID’ed

Click10.com
 4 days ago
Click10.com

Child injured after being struck by gunfire in Hialeah

HIALEAH, Fla. – Police in Miami-Dade County are investigating that shooting in which a child was injured. According to authorities, a six-year old girl was grazed by a bullet at a home in Hialeah. It happened along west 49th Street on Saturday afternoon. Police said the girl was taken...
HIALEAH, FL
Click10.com

Woman’s body pulled from Tamarac canal

TAMARAC, Fla. – Authorities are investigating after a woman’s body was discovered in a Tamarac canal. The Broward Sheriff’s Office Dive Team said they pulled the body from the water shortly after 9 a.m. Sunday. The canal is located near Northwest 59th Place. Crime scene and homicide...
TAMARAC, FL
Click10.com

Miami police: 2 men critically wounded in shooting

MIAMI – Two men were critically wounded in a shooting that police believe took place in the city’s Edgewater neighborhood Friday night, Miami police said. Officer Kenia Fallat, a department spokesperson, said officers responded to the 3600 block of Biscayne Boulevard regarding shots fired and shortly thereafter, the two victims appeared at Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center with gunshot wounds.
MIAMI, FL
City
Miami Beach, FL
Miami-dade County, FL
Crime & Safety
Miami Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Miami-dade County, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Click10.com

Video released of ‘scooter bandit’ in Broward County

NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man they have dubbed the “scooter bandit” after he allegedly stole eight two-wheeled motor vehicles, including mopeds, scooters and motorcycles. According to BSO spokeswoman Gerdy St. Louis, all of the vehicles were stolen in...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Alleged battery victim testifies in ex-police officer’s trial in Broward

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A man testified on Friday in Broward County court about the Friday nearly three years ago when a police officer struck him while he was in handcuffs. Surveillance video shows Matthew Barbieri, then a Hollywood Police Department officer, striking Raymond Schachner, Jr., twice on Aug. 6, 2019, according to prosecutors.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
Click10.com

Crooks ransack Miami Police Athletic League center, officers say

MIAMI – A set of “cowardly thieves” ransacked the Miami Police Department’s Police Athletic League youth center in Little Haiti, the program’s director said Friday. Officers were dispatched to the PAL youth center at 7200 NE 2nd Ave. at around 12:30 p.m. Thursday to investigate a burglary after a complainant “reported that upon arriving at the incident location, he discovered the building’s back doors pried opened with damaged locks,” according to Officer Kiara Delva of the Miami Police Department.
MIAMI, FL
#Shooting#Murder#Alleyway#Prostitution#Violent Crime#Hispanic
Click10.com

Miami-Dade police worker gets 60 days for COVID relief fraud

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A former civilian employee for the Miami-Dade Police Department has been sentenced to 60 days in federal prison for stealing over $117,000 in COVID relief funds. Records show Elisa Rivera was sentenced Wednesday in Miami federal court. She pleaded guilty in February to conspiracy to...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Firefighter hurt battling southwest Miami-Dade townhome blaze

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews were at the scene of a large fire Friday at a row of townhomes in the southwestern part of the county. Crews responded to 27102 SW 128th Ave. just before 11:40 a.m., MDFR records show. The townhomes are part of a complex located north of the Homestead Air Reserve Base and east of Florida’s Turnpike.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

113 Haitian migrants in custody after boat runs aground off Key Largo

KEY LARGO, Fla. – Officials took 113 Haitian migrants into custody after their sailing vessel ran aground off the coast of Key Largo Saturday afternoon. Photos and video sent in to Local 10 News show a packed sailboat surrounded by boats from multiple law enforcement agencies, including the U.S. Coast Guard and U.S. Customs & Border Protection Air and Marine Operations division.
KEY LARGO, FL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Click10.com

108 Cuban migrants arrested in just 2 days in Florida Keys

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – More migrant landings occurred overnight, into Friday morning in the Florida Keys, authorities confirmed. Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar, who heads the U.S. Border Patrol’s Miami sector, confirmed that Border Patrol agents and other law enforcement officials have responded to 12 separate migrants landings throughout the Keys in just two days.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

This Week in South Florida: Mary Estime-Irvin

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Hundreds of migrants that ended a dangerous and desperate voyage on South Florida shores Saturday are in custody of US Border Patrol, the most recent example in an increasing number of landings. The overloaded vessel made it to Key Largo with hundreds of Haitians aboard...
FLORIDA STATE
Click10.com

This Week in South Florida Full Episode: August 7, 2022

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – On the latest episode of This Week in South Florida, hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg are joined by North Miami Councilwoman Mary Estime-Irvin, Congressional candidates Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormack, Dale Holness and State Rep. Anika Omphroy, and Miami Commissioner Joe Carollo. The full episode can...
FLORIDA STATE
Click10.com

This Week in South Florida: Joe Carollo

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Last week Miami Dade County leaders blasted a proposal to house as many as 100 homeless people in a cluster of tiny homes on Virginia Key. The opposition started with bikers and boaters who use the park and the beaches that are critical to the history of Black Miami.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL

