Read on www.tmpresale.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Travel Channel said this is "Florida's Most Haunted Pub"Evie M.Florida State
Miami Accountants Face Organized Crime Charges After Stealing From ClientsTaxBuzzMiami, FL
4 beautiful but underrated beaches in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Delray Beach's Falcon offers a Sunday "bathrobe brunch" with free drinks you simply can't missBest of South FloridaDelray Beach, FL
This is the Only Covered Bridge in Florida on the Public Right of Way, and it's a Florida Heritage SiteL. CaneCoral Springs, FL
Related
travelexperta.com
Hilton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort Review
Every year we visit South Florida. It’s become a tradition for us since we visit my family in West Palm Beach for the holidays and then enjoy short trips close by to explore Florida. We’ve been all around West Palm Beach, Palm Beach, Miami, and the Florida Keys, but interestingly enough, we kept skipping right past Fort Lauderdale. So this year I made it my mission to check out what all the fuss is about. And let me tell you, Fort Lauderdale certainly gets a lot of buzz around it. We decided to go with the Hilton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort.
luxury-houses.net
Stunning New Construction Home just Minutes from Incredible Beaches in Boca Raton hits The Market at $18,995,000
The Home in Boca Raton, a stunning new contemporary residence was masterfully created to capture the most mesmerizing views of the Intracoastal waterway is now available for sale. This home located at 2909 Spanish River Rd, Boca Raton, Florida offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 7,000 square feet of living spaces. Call David Roberts (Phone: 561-368-8200) & Kelly Brooks (Phone: 561-255-2558) at Sanctuary Realty LLC for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Boca Raton.
Coming soon: The Salty finally has opening date in West Palm; Chow Won Korean Steakhouse headed to Fort Lauderdale
When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. The Salty, West Palm Beach Started in 2015 in Wynwood by Amanda Pizarro and Andy Rodriguez, The Salty is scheduled to host a grand opening for its seventh location on Aug. 19 at trendy Rosemary Square. The Salty specializes in over-the-top, ...
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Welcome back to another article showcasing Florida's many great restaurants!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
tamaractalk.com
Broward County Hosts Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport Job Fair
Careers are about to take flight at FLA Live Arena. Broward County will host the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport Job Fair at the arena on Wednesday, Aug. 17. The fair, which seeks to fill an unspecified number of airport and aviation jobs, will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Person struck, killed by Brightline train in Boynton
BOYNTON BEACH — For the second time in five days, a person has been struck and killed by a Brightline train. While the person wasn’t immediately identified, Sunday afternoon's accident marks the 19th fatality in Palm Beach County since the commuter railway began operations in January 2018. It stopped service for 20 months...
Dania Beach's longest-living matriarch celebrates 107th birthday
MIAMI - Celebrating another year of life is always a gift, but Friday a community honored Dania Beach's longest-living matriarch. It is quite a milestone for Mrs. Evelyn Williams. She celebrated her 107th birthday surrounded by her loved ones this week. Mrs. Williams's great-granddaughter Angel Williams spoke with CBS4 about the significance of this day."It's a blessing. It's an emotional thing. Yes it's emotional just being able to celebrate 107 years with someone," said Angel Williams, Evelyn's great-granddaughter.Evelyn was born in 1915. Her family told us more about her amazing journey over the years."My grandmother has been a Sunday school teacher, a missionary worker...
Travel Channel said this is "Florida's Most Haunted Pub"
I am not much of a drinker. I like my medicine a little more green. But that doesn't mean the night life in our world isn't well and thriving. And one thing I noticed about moving to Orlando is the night life here is pretty bumpin'. Full disclosure, I'm a homebody who literally never leaves my apartment, but if I'm out and about at night, it's not uncommon at all to see groups of young friends in club wear laughing as they stuff themselves into one car for a night on the town. Honestly, if you ask me, Florida, in general, has a very healthy night-life balance. And Delray Beach, Florida is no different. Located in the Miami metropolitan area about two-hours and forty-six minutes away from Orlando by car, Delray Beach has beach town vibes that will steal your heart. Fifty-two miles from beautiful Miami, this roughly small blip on sprawling Florida map (as of 2020, the population was 66,846 people.
IN THIS ARTICLE
budgettravel.com
Relaxed Deerfield Beach oceanside stay incl. weekends - $139
Wyndham Hotel is steps from everything that makes the area one of our favorite places on South Florida's sunny, laid-back coast. It's across the street from the beach and walkable to restaurants along Deerfield's oceanfront boulevard. Members can snag a stay for up to 35% off regular rates, including weekends, into December with this deal that includes daily parking.
travelexperta.com
Top Kid-Friendly Places to Visit in West Palm Beach
Palm Beach City is located by the west coast of Florida beaches and is a city full of fun. The place is widely known as the Playground for the rich, you can find a bunch of restaurants in Palm Beach too, like Echo Restaurant. West Palm Beach kids and people from across the country usually come here to spend a vacation. It offers a lot to its visitors including wildlife refuges, parks sanctuaries apart from the picture-like waterways. Adventure and fun never end here! That’s I decided to gather the best kid-friendly places to visit in West Palm Beach.
Shucks! Oyster Day: Here’s where to slurp it up in Palm Beach County
Happy National Oyster Day today to those who can’t get enough of oysters, whether they are raw on the half-shell, char-grilled, Rockefeller-ed out or battered and fried in a po’ boy. These spots are celebrating the day. Stage Kitchen in Palm Beach Gardens ...
Miami Celebrity Takes Over 2 Coral Gables Restaurants In Miami
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: miaminewtimes and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Coral Springs Crime Update: Theft at Barnes & Noble and Burglary of Honda Dealership
This is a summary of crimes occurring between July 27 – August 2, 2022, provided by the Coral Springs Police Department. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty, and the names of those who were not arrested have been redacted. CSPD redacts most addresses. Burglary Conveyance. Coral Springs Honda...
HURRICANE CENTER: TROPICAL DEPRESSION LIKELY BY MIDWEEK
System Forming Far East Of Florida. Now 40 Percent Chance Of Development. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED: 8 p.m. Sunday, August 7, 2022. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The National Hurricane Center now says the tropical wave that developed just off the coast of Africa is now likely […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
puplore.com
4 Best Cavapoo Breeders In Florida (FL)
Finding the most reputable and best Cavapoo breeders in Florida could be a hassle, despite the popularity of this breed. Whether it is fawn, cream, gold, chocolate, white, or chestnut, Cavapoos are fluffy, cute, and energetic little dogs that never shy away from showing their sweet nature to everyone around them.
WSVN-TV
Treat yourself at this new medical spa in Fort Lauderdale
You don’t need a special occasion to treat yourself, so why not let all your worries get sucked away? At Fort Lauderdale’s newest spa, Balens Estetica and Wellness, their Hydra facial has the potential to leave you feeling brand new, so leave the kids, and the stress at home, and let’s get some good skin.
WPBF News 25
Lazy Loggerhead Cafe to close its doors after 25 years
JUPITER, Fla. — A local family-favorite restaurant that's been in Jupiter for more than two decades is soon coming to a close. Lazy Loggerhead Cafe in Carlin Park is planning on closing its doors next Friday. "We’re so fortunate because it’s become a place where people love to come...we...
Traffic Delays, Road Closures Ahead This Week For Boca Raton, Delray Beach
Public School Starts This Week. Drivers To Be Met By Closed Roads, More… BY: TRAFFIC CENTER | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — There is a busy week planned for road crews, which means it will be a difficult week for motorists. Traffic, already set to dramatically increase as […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Robert "Vanilla Ice" Van Winkle Shows Off Latest Project In Palm Beach
The Wellington resident is spending time to the east these days, working on a makeover for the 100-year old Masonic building along Lake Avenue. "Ice" says he's turning it into a pop culture museum and more.
soulofmiami.org
Kids Eat Free Monday Restaurant Offers 8/8/22, 8/15/22, 8/22/22, 8/29/22
Join us every Monday for Kids Eat Free Monday’s Restaurant Offers! Mention this ad or show it on your phone to receive offers below:. Free Kids meal with the purchase of one adult entrée. Cantina Catrina. (786) 536-2452. Free kids churro. Charley’s Grilled Subs. (305) 798-9830. Free...
Comments / 0