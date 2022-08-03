ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Why NJ Should Get A Fair Share of MTA Congestion Price Tolling

By Reader Submitted
Hudson Reporter
Hudson Reporter
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on hudsonreporter.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hudson Reporter

Officials break ground on Portal North Bridge in Kearny, again

Several federal, state, local officials and project partners gathered on August 1 in Kearny to celebrate the groundbreaking of the new Portal North Bridge. Although this is the third groundbreaking for the project thus far, this ceremony marked the official physical groundbreaking. The first ceremony was held back in 2017 for the bridge that will cross the Hackensack River from Kearny to Secaucus, with the other being more recently when President Joe Biden visited the site of the project in October of 2021.
KEARNY, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Bayonne officials give updates on ongoing pedestrian bridge projects

Bayonne is in the process of completing renovation of an existing pedestrian bridge and is set to soon break ground on another, according to city officials. At the July meeting of the City Council, City Planner Suzanne Mack explained the crux of the delays on the planned pedestrian bridges over Route 440. The bridges would connect the new residential, commercial, and industrial redevelopment at the former Military Ocean Terminal at Bayonne (MOTBY) with the rest of the city.
BAYONNE, NJ
Hudson Reporter

32BJ SEIU union rallies at Shipyard complex in Hoboken

Members of local 32BJ of the Service Employees International Union rallied at the Shipyard complex in northeast Hoboken on Tuesday afternoon to demand better wages and benefits from local developer’s service contractors, and to accuse them of mistreatment of workers. With the Shipyard complex in front and the backdrop...
HOBOKEN, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
Manhattan, NY
Traffic
City
Manhattan, NY
Manhattan, NY
Government
Hudson Reporter

Bhalla thanks Murphy and legislators for $100 million Rebuild by Design funding

The Rebuild by Design project to protect Hoboken from flooding was recently provided an additional $100 million by Governor Phil Murphy and the State of New Jersey. The historic funding will be utilized for construction costs associated with the Rebuild by Design project including the above-ground flood mitigation infrastructure at Harborside Park, transforming it into a resiliency park at 15th and Garden Streets that will protect Hoboken from rising sea levels and storm surge from the Hudson River.
HOBOKEN, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Weehawken opens pool to non-residents

Weehawken is now permitting out-of-town residents to use the township’s outdoor pool. The pool is located at the Waterfront Park and Recreation Center at 1 Port Imperial Boulevard. It opened in August of 2021, although there is still ongoing construction at the facility and its surroundings. Due to the...
WEEHAWKEN, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nj Transit#Public Transit#Congestion Pricing Tolls#The Port Authority#Capital Plans#Hochul Murphy#Penn Station#New Yorkers#Herald
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
MTA
Hudson Reporter

CarePoint Health and Rothman Orthopaedics strengthen partrnership

CarePoint Health and Rothman Orthopaedic Institute first announced their orthopedic partnership in March 2021. The leadership teams have now announced a 10-year partnership to provide orthopedic care. This commitment exemplifies the priority of both organizations to create a world-class comprehensive orthopedic service line at Hoboken University Medical Center and Christ Hospital in Jersey City to serve the patients in Hudson County and beyond.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
Hudson Reporter

BAYONNE BRIEFS

National Night Out returned in 2022 after a two year hiatus due to COVID-19. The event nationwide event, organized locally by the Bayonne Police Department, featured food and family fun on the lower level of 16th Street Park. Read the full story at: hudsonreporter.com/2022/07/19/bayonne-to-celebrate-national-night-out-at-16th-street-park. Co-Ed Recreation Soccer registration is open.
BAYONNE, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Amerigroup New Jersey Launches Initiative to Encourage Back to School Summer Reading

As the back to school season approaches, Amerigroup New Jersey is expanding its Read Across America Initiative in partnership with the Jersey City Free Public Library system. Through the introduction of the reading platform “Beanstack” along with the updated Amerigroup Video Library, students across the state will have access to an array of different learning tools and resources.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Hudson Reporter

North Bergen residents in serious condition after head-on collision

Authorities are investigating a crash in North Bergen that left two people in critical condition, according to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez. On Wednesday, August 3, shortly after 2 a.m., members of the North Bergen Police Department responded to the intersection of River Road and Bulls Ferry Road in North Bergen on a report of a motor vehicle collision with injuries.
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
Hudson Reporter

End North Bergen school district corruption

On July 28, after an audit, the NJ State Comptroller wrote:. “North Bergen School District continues to violate law … North Bergen School District is failing in some of the most basic ways to protect public funds — even after our 2019 audit highlighted these problems. … The mere mention of the risk of awarding contracts based on favoritism should be enough to get North Bergen moving quickly in the right direction. … Instead, they provided a litany of excuses for not fully implementing 13 of our 15 recommendations.”
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
Hudson Reporter

North Bergen school board’s bond rating improved

The North Bergen Board of Education’s credit rating has been increased by financial rating agency Standard and Poor’s from A+ to AA-. According to the school district, this is due to the community’s financial growth over the last few years, as well as additional redevelopment, and the effects of the recent tax revaluation.
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Hudson Reporter

Jersey City, NJ
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news for Hoboken, ersey City, North Bergen, Seacaucus, Union City, West New York, Wheehawken in New Jersey

 https://hudsonreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy