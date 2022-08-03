Why NJ Should Get A Fair Share of MTA Congestion Price Tolling

Read on hudsonreporter.com
Bhalla thanks Murphy and legislators for $100 million Rebuild by Design funding
The Rebuild by Design project to protect Hoboken from flooding was recently provided an additional $100 million by Governor Phil Murphy and the State of New Jersey. The historic funding will be utilized for construction costs associated with the Rebuild by Design project including the above-ground flood mitigation infrastructure at Harborside Park, transforming it into a resiliency park at 15th and Garden Streets that will protect Hoboken from rising sea levels and storm surge from the Hudson River.
Weehawken opens pool to non-residents
Weehawken is now permitting out-of-town residents to use the township’s outdoor pool. The pool is located at the Waterfront Park and Recreation Center at 1 Port Imperial Boulevard. It opened in August of 2021, although there is still ongoing construction at the facility and its surroundings. Due to the...
To be continued: Story Dispensary gets carried at Planning Board, again
Story Dispensary’s quest to gain Planning Board approval for a recreational cannabis dispensary in Hoboken ended without a conclusion again on Aug. 2, as the application was adjourned to Aug. 11 due to the length of the meeting. The applicants have sought to open a dispensary at the site...
Bayonne to advance redevelopment plan of former Seahorse Express property
Bayonne is moving forward with plans for the redevelopment of the former Seahorse Express property. The City Council has introduced an ordinance adopting a redevelopment plan for the site at 69-73 LeFante Way. In February of this year, the council passed a resolution authorizing the Planning Board to conduct a redevelopment study of the area.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bayonne considers establishing procedure for extra-duty police services
Bayonne is weighing a measure that would establish a procedure for extra-duty police services. The City Council has introduced an ordinance to authorize amendments to existing city ordinances regarding the police department and extra-duty services at its July meeting. According to the ordinance, the provision of police for special services...
Announcing Partners, Performers & Artists for Le Diner en Blanc – Jersey City 2022
Art House Productions has announced the lineup of partners, performers, and artists for the first annual Le Dîner en Blanc – Jersey City, taking place at a secret location on August 25. Le Dîner en Blanc is a chic, pop-up picnic event held in over 120 cities across...
Join the Responders Run Motorcycle Run, no fee to register
All registration fees for the August 21 Responders Run Motorcycle Run have been waived courtesy of a donation from an anonymous donor, according to Bob Nesoff Responders Run president. “The annual run had been impacted by Covid-19 and then a massive rainout,” Nesoff said. “It had an effect on our...
Bayonne renames portion of Avenue C to Jada’s Way
Bayonne has officially dedicated a portion of Avenue C to the late Jada Domenique Moore. Avenue C from 1st Street to 2nd Street is now known as Jada’s Way. The tribute to the late Bayonne native comes just a little over two years after her untimely death. A tragedy...
End North Bergen school district corruption
On July 28, after an audit, the NJ State Comptroller wrote:. “North Bergen School District continues to violate law … North Bergen School District is failing in some of the most basic ways to protect public funds — even after our 2019 audit highlighted these problems. … The mere mention of the risk of awarding contracts based on favoritism should be enough to get North Bergen moving quickly in the right direction. … Instead, they provided a litany of excuses for not fully implementing 13 of our 15 recommendations.”
North Bergen school board’s bond rating improved
The North Bergen Board of Education’s credit rating has been increased by financial rating agency Standard and Poor’s from A+ to AA-. According to the school district, this is due to the community’s financial growth over the last few years, as well as additional redevelopment, and the effects of the recent tax revaluation.
