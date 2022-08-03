Why NJ Should Get A Fair Share of MTA Congestion Price Tolling

Several federal, state, local officials and project partners gathered on August 1 in Kearny to celebrate the groundbreaking of the new Portal North Bridge. Although this is the third groundbreaking for the project thus far, this ceremony marked the official physical groundbreaking. The first ceremony was held back in 2017 for the bridge that will cross the Hackensack River from Kearny to Secaucus, with the other being more recently when President Joe Biden visited the site of the project in October of 2021.

