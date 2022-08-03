Hutchinson firefighters battle 3 blazes in 10 hours

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – Hutchinson firefighters were busy battling three separate fires within 10 hours. The fires happened Tuesday into Wednesday.

The first fire started around 3:50 p.m. on 2 Nelson Street at a residential duplex. Crews quickly attacked the fire and contained it to the room of origin.

The second fire happened in the 600 block of W. 22nd Street around 8:41 p.m. It was sparked by grease and contained in the kitchen.

Then, early Wednesday, around 1:35 a.m., firefighters went to a home on West Blanchard Avenue and found heavy fire in a garage. Three people made it out of the home. Crews kept the fire from spreading inside. However, the house is uninhabitable due to roof trusses that collapsed over the garage. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

