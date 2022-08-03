ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutchinson, KS

Hutchinson firefighters battle 3 blazes in 10 hours

By Ryan Newton
KSN News
KSN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R7bPT_0h3AI3qw00

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – Hutchinson firefighters were busy battling three separate fires within 10 hours. The fires happened Tuesday into Wednesday.

The first fire started around 3:50 p.m. on 2 Nelson Street at a residential duplex. Crews quickly attacked the fire and contained it to the room of origin.

The second fire happened in the 600 block of W. 22nd Street around 8:41 p.m. It was sparked by grease and contained in the kitchen.

Kansas voters protect abortion rights; Biden comments

Then, early Wednesday, around 1:35 a.m., firefighters went to a home on West Blanchard Avenue and found heavy fire in a garage. Three people made it out of the home. Crews kept the fire from spreading inside. However, the house is uninhabitable due to roof trusses that collapsed over the garage. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

Wichita man killed while pushing lawnmower across street

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man in his 50s was killed on Friday night after he was hit by an SUV in south Wichita. The Wichita Police Department (WPD) says just after 10:15 p.m. on Friday night, they received a call of an injury accident in the 5800 block of S. Broadway Ave. When […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Andover teenager dies in overnight car crash

ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) — An Andover teenager has died as a result of a crash that happened overnight on Friday. The Butler County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that around midnight on Aug. 5, emergency services responded to a report of a vehicle crash in the 12000 block of SW 120th St. southeast […]
ANDOVER, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Hutchinson, KS
Accidents
Local
Kansas Accidents
City
Home, KS
City
Hutchinson, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Hutchinson, KS
Crime & Safety
Hutch Post

Restrooms vandalized again at Bunte Park

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The restrooms at Herman and Helen Bunte Park are closed again. This is after an unknown person or persons caused damage to the fixtures once again. It’s the second time in the past few months this has happened. Earlier in the spring, both restrooms at...
HUTCHINSON, KS
KSN News

Person using mortar shell set fire at Evergreen Park

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department is trying to find the person who set fire to grass at Evergreen Park, 2700 Woodland, early Wednesday morning. The WPD, the City of Wichita, and Wichita Park and Recreation have released photos showing a black car driving through the park at 12:38 a.m. Wednesday. Police say […]
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blazes#Fire#Accident#W 22nd Street#Nexstar Media Inc#Ksn Tv
kfdi.com

Man Killed After Being Struck By An SUV in South Wichita

A man was killed after being hit by an SUV Friday night. The Wichita Police Department said that 52-year-old Theodore Nance of Wichita was pronounced dead at the scene in the 5800 block of S. Broadway. Authorities said that shortly after 10:15 p.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to the area...
WICHITA, KS
classiccountry1070.com

Motorcycle rider shoots into south Wichita home

Crime Stoppers is asking for help finding a suspect in a south Wichita drive-by. Around 5 a.m. on July 23, a motorcycle rider fired into a home in the 1600 block of E. MacArthur, close to Hydraulic. The homeowner was awakened by the noise, and later found a bullet in their house. Police found four shell casings in the area.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Andover teen found dead in partially submerged vehicle after Butler County crash

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Butler County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash reported about midnight Friday southeast of Andover. The sheriff’s office said emergency crews responded an area near Four-Mile Creek and learned a crashed vehicle’s 17-year-old driver, from Andover, managed to exit the vehicle after it left the road for an unknown reason and entered the creek.
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KSN News

Crime Stoppers looking for motorcyclist who shot at home

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Crime Stoppers of Wichita-Sedgwick County is seeking information regarding a drive-by shooting that happened on July 23. The Wichita Police Department (WPD) says around 10:30 a.m. on July 23, officers responded to the 1600 block of E. MacArthur Rd. for a vandalism call. The caller reported hearing noises earlier that […]
WICHITA, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, Aug. 6

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Ardis, Phillip Michael Brennan; 21; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Probation Violation. NAME: Beaugh,...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
ksal.com

Shot Fired at Sunset Park

No injuries are reported after a shot was fired in Sunset Park early Friday morning. Salina Patrol Capt. David Villanueva tells KSAL News that at 4 a.m., a 23-year-old Salina man was at the park and a group of people in a dark vehicle confronted him. Words were reportedly exchanged,...
KAKE TV

Crime Stoppers: Motorcyclist fires shots outside Wichita home

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - It was July 23 around 5:00 in the morning, when a homeowner at Hydraulic and Mac Arthur heard gunfire. A nearby video camera captured a motorcycle slow down in front of the woman's home, then the rider fired four shots. “It's kinda hard to make out...
WICHITA, KS
Great Bend Post

Homeward bound: Dog returns north after care in Great Bend

There is no distance some won't go to help an injured animal. In May, Cuba's Nicki Havel found a "pile" of dogs some 145 miles north of Great Bend, just outside Belleville in Republic County. Months later, and with the help of the Golden Belt Humane Society, the story has a happy ending. Two weeks ago, Havel adopted Maggie, the most seriously injured of the dogs she found that day.
GREAT BEND, KS
abc17news.com

Report: Dozens got sick after visiting Kansas splash park

GODDARD, Kan. (AP) — A new federal study said dozens of people got sick after visiting a splash park near Wichita, Kansas, last summer. The study by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that 21 people contracted Shigella bacteria and six others became sick with the norovirus after visiting the splash park at Tanganyika Wildlife Park in Goddard. The Wichita Eagle reported that another 36 people reported gastrointestinal illnesses after visiting the splash park but didn’t have lab tests confirming what caused their illnesses. At least four people were hospitalized. Previously, state and local health officials hadn’t detailed how many people got sick. The splash park was allowed to reopen last July after upgrading its filtration system and passing a health inspection.
GODDARD, KS
KSN News

KSN News

21K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy