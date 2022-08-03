ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
People refusing to leave arroyos could soon be arrested

By Isaac Cruz
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 4 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque city councilors have paved the way for people to get arrested if they refuse to leave an arroyo. Tuesday night, council passed an ordinance that gives the Albuquerque Police Department the authority to remove people from arroyos.

The measure sponsored by Tammy Fiebelkorn requires officers to give a written warning first, allowing time for the person to gather their belongings and move on. However, there is a key exception; if there is imminent danger of flooding, officers are allowed to command someone to leave right away.

Supporters say the measure aims to protect the public, as well as first responders who are put at risk when they have to rescue someone. In the last five years, at least a dozen people have been killed in arroyo floodwaters, including four people last year. The bill will now head to Mayor Tim Keller’s desk.

Comments / 4

NNcy Ellington
4d ago

Let them stay in the arroyo's. These people stay just about anywhere they please anyway.....wasted effort.

Reply
5
Diane Lopez
4d ago

good about time enough $ spent cleaning after them,now they are putting out rescute team and jeperty and our city $ to rescue them.glad the u will go to jail

Reply(1)
2
 

