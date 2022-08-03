ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa Police: One Man Found Dead In Centennial Park

By Local BN - Jorge Borges
 4 days ago
TAMPA, Fla. – Tampa Police are conducting a homicide investigation in the 1800 block of E. 8th Avenue, in Centennial Park.

Officers were dispatched to the report of a deceased male in the park early Wednesday morning.

According to investigators, officers arrived to find an adult black male victim with upper body trauma.

“Preliminary investigation suggests that this was not a random incident and the suspect and victim were known to each other,” said Tampa Police PIO Eddy Durkin.

Detectives are currently working to develop additional leads in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call Tampa Police at 813.231.6130.

