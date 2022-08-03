Beaufort Co. schools announces 5 finalists for the 2022-23 Teacher of the Year award

Five Beaufort County educators in areas such as music, language arts and math were selected to be finalists in the school district’s annual Teacher of the Year award, district officials announced in a press release.

Applications for the annual district-wide award were submitted in July after school-level Teacher of the Year honorees were announced in May, according to the press release.

The five finalists were announced by Superintendent Frank Rodriguez at the start of the district’s 2022 Summer Institute, a three-day conference held every year by the district for professional development. The conference was held this year at May River High School.

The five finalists were chosen by a committee of community leaders, former educators and parents who looked over the applications and gave teachers a rating. The five with the top scores were selected as finalists.

The five finalists were:

Kinsey Butler, a Bluffton Middle School band teacher

Justine Hardy, a health science teacher at Battery Creek High School

Karri Kearns, a May River High School math teacher

Jennifer Lyles, a Coosa Elementary School third-grade teacher

Laverne Stewart, a language arts teacher at Hilton Head Island Middle School

The finalists will be asked questions regarding their teaching experiences and how they would approach different issues facing the education system today. Based on their responses in that interview, the district 2022-23 Teacher of the Year will be announced this fall.