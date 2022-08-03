Patriots coach Bill Belichick’s blunt response to Dolphins tampering with Tom Brady

Read on clutchpoints.com
Can Former Alabama Standout Earn Patriots Roster Spot?
After spending all of last season on injured reserve, third-year linebacker Anfernee Jennings is healthy and ready to compete
Chiefs Have Reportedly Cut Former 1st Round Pick
The Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly parted ways with a former first round pick. According to a report on Sunday morning, the Chiefs have released a former New York Giants first round selection. Kansas City had signed cornerback Deandre Baker, but is parting ways with him before the regular season.
Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama
More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
Report: Deshaun Watson’s camp will cite Roethlisberger's suspension to try and get his punishment reduced
Representatives for Deshaun Watson will cite Ben Roethlisberger’s suspension in their argument to get his punishment reduced, reports NFL Insider Josina Anderson.
‘It’s a little bit of a juggling act’: Andy Reid gets brutally honest on Josh Gordon at Chiefs camp
The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to incorporate some new wide receivers into their offense after losing their top wideout, Tyreek Hill, in a trade with the Miami Dolphins this offseason. Coach Andy Reid has been looking to get everyone as many reps as possible, but given all the wide receivers the Chiefs have in […] The post ‘It’s a little bit of a juggling act’: Andy Reid gets brutally honest on Josh Gordon at Chiefs camp appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Urban Meyer returning to old stomping grounds for 2022 season
After a disastrous tenure in the NFL, Urban Meyer returns to the college scene, back to Fox Sports as a college football analyst. It looks like Urban Meyer needs the Capital One Rewards Credit Card. He’s racked up many miles through traveling. Now he’s back home with Fox Sports. The former coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars is returning to the network as a college football analyst, the same role he had before he departed for Jacksonville.
Tyreek Hill, DK Metcalf sit down: Usain Bolt matches NFL 40-yard dash record with massive handicap
The NFL has a bunch of speedsters that have graced the gridiron during it’s long time. In the last few years, we’ve seen some incredibly fast receivers. Guys like Tyreek Hill and DK Metcalf are widely-renowned for their speed on the field. There have also been other track stars during the NFL combine, such as […] The post Tyreek Hill, DK Metcalf sit down: Usain Bolt matches NFL 40-yard dash record with massive handicap appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘A really bad spot’: Odell Beckham Jr. reveals brutal reality he lived in as he battled depression after Super Bowl with Rams
Odell Beckham Jr. has been through a lot in his career. Last season, his resurgence with the Los Angeles Rams came to a brutal end after he suffered a torn ACL during the Super Bowl. It was one of, if not the most important moments in OBJ’s career, and for him to have to leave […] The post ‘A really bad spot’: Odell Beckham Jr. reveals brutal reality he lived in as he battled depression after Super Bowl with Rams appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow still involved in camp despite being out indefinitely following appendectomy
CINCINNATI -- Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow remains out indefinitely after undergoing an appendectomy at the beginning of training camp. Bengals coach Zac Taylor said he doesn't have a timetable for Burrow's on-field return. "I hate to put a timeline on it," Taylor said Friday. "But he's getting a lot of...
3 best destinations for Kareem Hunt after his trade request off the Browns
The Cleveland Browns have a lot of question marks on their roster heading into the 2022 season. They just got another added Sunday morning when running back Kareem Hunt requested a trade out of Cleveland after not being giving a contract extension this past offseason. The Browns have privately denied Hunt’s trade request, but since […] The post 3 best destinations for Kareem Hunt after his trade request off the Browns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
After dust up, Bills' Josh Allen buys Jordan Phillips a gift
Josh Allen squashed any beef with Jordan Phillips with some golf love. The pair got in the first dust up of Bills training camp this summer which occurred last week. Allen ran with the ball and Phillips gave him a nudge at the end of a play. Allen was the...
Geno Smith’s stern message to Drew Lock after getting outplayed in Seahawks scrimmage
It’s no secret that Geno Smith has the edge for the Seattle Seahawks starting quarterback spot. Pete Carroll has said it himself that Smith is atop the hierarchy until further notice. But after the latest Seahawks scrimmage, it looks like Drew Lock is making his presence felt and isn’t simply going to roll over as […] The post Geno Smith’s stern message to Drew Lock after getting outplayed in Seahawks scrimmage appeared first on ClutchPoints.
4 Players Who Have Disappointed at Steelers Training Camp
Evaluations on the Pittsburgh Steelers are almost done.
Tom Brady back at Bucs practice following excused absence
TAMPA — That collective exhale you heard Saturday morning emanated from AdventHealth Training Center after hundreds of Bucs fans caught their first glimpse of Tom Brady in a creamsicle practice jersey. Absent the last two practices, Brady reappeared Saturday with the other three quarterbacks for his first training-camp workout...
Chiefs: 3 biggest surprises from Andy Reid’s first depth chart for 2022
Andy Reid is entering his tenth season as the Kansas City Chiefs’ head coach, as hard as it is to believe. Under his guidance, KC has experienced unprecedented success over the last decade. The Chiefs snapped their 50-year title drought with a Super Bowl LIV victory, and are a consistent contender every year.
Baker Mayfield, Rashard Higgins berated by Matt Rhule over TD celebration at Panthers’ practice
Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule wants spirits to be high ahead of the upcoming season. However, he also isn’t a huge fan of taunting during practice. And according to Panthers beat writer Ellis L. Williams, that is exactly what happened at a recent Panthers’ scrimmage. Baker Mayfield...
Dark-horse Chiefs rookie is Patrick Mahomes’ new Kareem Hunt
Since quarterback Patrick Mahomes took over as the Kansas City Chiefs starter in 2018, the Chiefs offense hasn’t ranked lower than sixth in the league in points scored or total yards. However, if there is one weakness on Mahomes’ side of the ball in KC, it’s at the running back position. After several years of […] The post Dark-horse Chiefs rookie is Patrick Mahomes’ new Kareem Hunt appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dak Prescott gets brutally honest on Cowboys’ wide receiver concerns
The Dallas Cowboys’ wide receiving corps is a major concern heading to the 2022 season, but quarterback Dak Prescott is keeping a positive mindset despite all the issues they are facing. To say that the Cowboys’ WR group is thin would be an understatement. The franchise is severely lacking in that area, with James Washington’s […] The post Dak Prescott gets brutally honest on Cowboys’ wide receiver concerns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chiefs sign former USFL standout WR after impressive workout
The Kansas City Chiefs are once again bolstering their depth at the wide receiver position. As noted by the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Chiefs are signing wideout Devin Gray to a one-year deal. The Chiefs hosted Gray for a workout, and after further discussions, the two sides came to terms on a contract agreement. […] The post Chiefs sign former USFL standout WR after impressive workout appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Plenty more to come’: No. 1 pick Travon Walker sends warning to NFL after Jaguars debut
The Jacksonville Jaguars kicked off the 2022 NFL season in the Hall of Fame game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Although they lost 27-11, they got to see first overall pick Travon Walker in action. In his first taste of NFL action, he did not disappoint. Immediately in the first exhibition game of the season, […] The post ‘Plenty more to come’: No. 1 pick Travon Walker sends warning to NFL after Jaguars debut appeared first on ClutchPoints.
