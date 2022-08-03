ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

With #visitsmatter, Florida families oppose new rules that would reduce prison visitations

By WMFE
usf.edu
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on wusfnews.wusf.usf.edu

Comments / 0

Related
usf.edu

Pasco is part of a statewide pilot program to stem the opioid epidemic

As Florida grapples with nearly 2,000 overdose deaths so far this year, state leaders on Wednesday announced a “massive” effort to address opioid addiction in counties that need it most. The initiative, which includes Florida’s first statewide director of opioid recovery, is based on a pilot treatment program...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winter Haven, FL
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
usf.edu

Florida airline workers demand living wages and benefits

Anthony Sanders has worked for four years as a subcontractor at Tampa International Airport loading baggage and escorting passengers in wheelchairs. "I love helping people," he said. "The passengers tell me, you know, I couldn't do this without you." In May, Sanders suffered a blood clot in his leg that...
FLORIDA STATE
usf.edu

Polio fears rise in New York amid possible community spread

New York state health officials have issued a more urgent call for unvaccinated children and adults to get inoculated against polio, citing new evidence of possible “community spread” of the virus. Health officials said Thursday that the polio virus has now been found in seven different wastewater samples...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Visitations#Japc#Florida Cares
usf.edu

Superintendent Addison Davis talks Hillsborough's teacher shortage, safety ahead of the school year

Classes start for some Tampa Bay area school districts next week. On Wednesday, Hillsborough County School District leaders talked about their plans to welcome students back. Ahead of schools reopening Aug. 10, Superintendent Addison Davis talked about school safety, teacher shortages and the opening of a new pre-K through 8th grade school: the Dorothy C. York Academy.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
usf.edu

Marjorie Kinnan Rawlings’ 'Cross Creek Cookery' turns 80: Reflections from food writer Jeff Houck

Majorie Kinnan Rawlings’ memoir Cross Creek reads like a time capsule of life in rural Florida. Published in 1942, the book became an instant classic for its descriptions of natural beauty, farm life and 1930s race relations in the hamlet of Cross Creek, located between Gainesville and Ocala. Much of the book centered around food, so a natural follow-up that same year was Cross Creek Cookery.
OCALA, FL
usf.edu

Everything you need to know about getting an evacuation order

Emergency managers are simplifying the messaging around evacuation orders as some existing terms used fall out of use. Knowing when you are in danger, and when to evacuate, is critical ahead of the most active period of hurricane season. Living in Florida, especially if you are a long-term resident, you...
LEVY COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy