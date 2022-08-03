With #visitsmatter, Florida families oppose new rules that would reduce prison visitations

Read on wusfnews.wusf.usf.edu
DeSantis suspends State Attorney Andrew Warren, who indicated he won't enforce abortion laws
Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday he is suspending State Attorney Andrew Warren for refusing to enforce Florida laws. DeSantis was surrounded by law enforcement officials during a news conference at the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office when he made the announcement. He pointed to Warren's statement that he would not enforce...
Documentary highlights lack of accessibility for deaf and disabled people in Florida justice system
“Being Michelle” is a documentary about a deaf woman with autism who survived incarceration and abuse in north central Florida, and now uses her artwork to depict the trauma she survived and heal from her past. Michelle Ricks said she was in prison for five years without an interpreter....
Parkland school safety panel says more consistent guidelines are needed to prevent threats
A state commission created to address school-safety issues after the 2018 mass shooting at a Parkland high school is targeting inconsistencies in the ways schools assess threats, conduct active-assailant drills and report incidents. The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission, which met Tuesday in Broward County, was extended...
Pasco is part of a statewide pilot program to stem the opioid epidemic
As Florida grapples with nearly 2,000 overdose deaths so far this year, state leaders on Wednesday announced a “massive” effort to address opioid addiction in counties that need it most. The initiative, which includes Florida’s first statewide director of opioid recovery, is based on a pilot treatment program...
Voter guide: Key dates, how to vote, and what you need to know ahead of Florida's elections
It has been said that every election is the most important one in a generation — until the next election comes around. This year, however, may come closer to that old proverb than in previous years. The threats to American democracy that were so vividly illustrated on Jan. 6,...
State officially kills Florida Turnpike extension, citing public opposition
State transportation officials on Thursday officially killed a proposal that would have extended Florida's Turnpike from where it now ends at Interstate 75 near Wildwood east to connect with U.S. 19. It would have impacted large areas in either Citrus, Sumter, Levy and Marion counties. They cited public opposition that...
Florida airline workers demand living wages and benefits
Anthony Sanders has worked for four years as a subcontractor at Tampa International Airport loading baggage and escorting passengers in wheelchairs. "I love helping people," he said. "The passengers tell me, you know, I couldn't do this without you." In May, Sanders suffered a blood clot in his leg that...
Polio fears rise in New York amid possible community spread
New York state health officials have issued a more urgent call for unvaccinated children and adults to get inoculated against polio, citing new evidence of possible “community spread” of the virus. Health officials said Thursday that the polio virus has now been found in seven different wastewater samples...
Superintendent Addison Davis talks Hillsborough's teacher shortage, safety ahead of the school year
Classes start for some Tampa Bay area school districts next week. On Wednesday, Hillsborough County School District leaders talked about their plans to welcome students back. Ahead of schools reopening Aug. 10, Superintendent Addison Davis talked about school safety, teacher shortages and the opening of a new pre-K through 8th grade school: the Dorothy C. York Academy.
Marjorie Kinnan Rawlings’ 'Cross Creek Cookery' turns 80: Reflections from food writer Jeff Houck
Majorie Kinnan Rawlings’ memoir Cross Creek reads like a time capsule of life in rural Florida. Published in 1942, the book became an instant classic for its descriptions of natural beauty, farm life and 1930s race relations in the hamlet of Cross Creek, located between Gainesville and Ocala. Much of the book centered around food, so a natural follow-up that same year was Cross Creek Cookery.
Everything you need to know about getting an evacuation order
Emergency managers are simplifying the messaging around evacuation orders as some existing terms used fall out of use. Knowing when you are in danger, and when to evacuate, is critical ahead of the most active period of hurricane season. Living in Florida, especially if you are a long-term resident, you...
