New York Rangers bloopers from ‘Gretkzy’ to Lias Andersson’s trip

NHL games today: 2022 NHL offseason calendar, NHL Draft, free agency
The NHL season officially started back on October 12. In this article, we track all the NHL games today as
NHL・
Yardbarker
New York Rangers rumors indicate a possible Jimmy Vesey return
The New York Rangers may have a low-cost signing up their sleeve in the form of a reunion with Jimmy Vesey. According to Larry Brooks, in his latest Slap Shots column he states the two sides may be coming to terms soon. Presumably signing a free-agent deal for around the...
NHL
Predators Sign Yakov Trenin to Two-Year, $3.4 Million Contract
Nashville, Tenn. (August 5, 2022) - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today that the team has signed forward Yakov Trenin to a two-year, $3.4 million contract. Trenin, 25 (1/13/97), set several NHL career highs in 2021-22, including games played (80); goals (17); assists (7); points...
Yardbarker
New York Rangers salary cap concerns includes performance bonuses
When most people look at the New York Rangers salary cap, they focus on two things; the cap limit and projected cap space. If it were that easy, NHL teams wouldn’t hire people who focus on dealing with the salary cap in their front offices. Depending on how the...
NHL
Hasek looks back at trade to Sabres that changed NHL career, life
Dominik Hasek remembers being at home in the Czech Republic 30 years ago, on Aug. 7, 1992, on his way out for a Friday night at the movies. He had no idea that the ringing phone he hesitated to answer as he tied his shoes would dramatically change his NHL career, putting him on the path to iconic goaltending status and the Hockey Hall of Fame.
A look back on the New York Rangers epic ceremony for Henrik Lundqvist
On January 28, 2022, the New York Rangers honored Henrik Lundqvist by retiring his #30 to the Madison Square Garden Rafters,. The ceremony began with another Rangers great goaltender in Mike Richter getting the fans ready for the festivities. He introduced a tribute video with greats from the hockey, sports, and celebrity world congratulating Hank.
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Gaudette, Murray, Samsonov & Clune
Second, I’ll share what I believe is a great organizational move by the Maple Leafs in hiring Rich Clune to a position in player development. From what I’ve seen over the seasons, he’s one of lesser-known, but more-important people in the entire organization. Finally, I’ll wish a...
NHL・
New York Rangers salary cap buyout penalties finally ends next summer
The New York Rangers salary cap is saddled with $3,427,778 in buyout penalties. Some of those are from buyouts that occurred all the way back in 2017. That freed up cap space will come at a great time for at least one of the Blueshirts young pending restricted free agents.
Yardbarker
Rangers’ Backup Goaltending Position Solidified with Halak
General manager Chris Drury did the inevitable by trading long-time New York Rangers’ backup, Alexandar Georgiev to the Colorado Avalanche. To many, that move was easily predictable, but the part most questioned was who would replace him. That answer was found in veteran netminder Jaroslav Halak, who the Rangers inked to a one-year deal worth $1.5 million.
CBS News
Sidney Crosby turns 35: A look back at some of Crosby's greatest moments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - August 7, 1987. For Pittsburgh Penguins fans, this date is synonymous with one thing and one thing only: the birth of Penguins' captain, superstar, and future Hockey Hall of Famer, Sidney Crosby. No longer is Crosby nicknamed "Sid the Kid." His bright-eyed and babyfaced look has given...
