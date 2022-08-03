Watch: Arsenal Photographer's Emotional Speech Before North London Derby

Read on www.sportbible.com
Related
Fans are convinced Lionel Messi 'meant' his astonishing assist for Neymar
Fans are convinced Lionel Messi 'meant' his astonishing assist for Neymar in Paris Saint-Germain's Ligue 1 opener against Clermont Foot. Messi wasted no time influencing the game, incredibly setting up Neymar in the ninth minute of their fixture on Saturday. Pablo Sarabia played a ball into Messi who delicately flicked...
Confirmed Teams: Everton vs Chelsea | Premier League
Chelsea XI face Everton in their first match of the Premier League season. The Blues will be hoping to get off to a good start in the 2022/23 Premier League season after Arsenal collected three points on the season opener against Crystal Palace. Liverpool kicked off Saturday with a 2-2...
Fulham aim cheeky dig at Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp after 'dry pitch' comments
Fulham have aimed a cheeky dig at Jurgen Klopp after the Liverpool boss complained that the pitch was too dry during Saturday's Premier League match at Craven Cottage. Aleksandar Mitrovic scored twice as newly-promoted Fulham held Liverpool to a 2-2 draw in their first game back in the Premier League.
Man United star absolutely destroyed by fans online after 2-1 defeat to Brighton
Manchester United fans ruthlessly slammed Scott McTominay following his disastrous showing against Brighton on Sunday. Erik ten Hag's reign as Man United boss got off to the worst start possible as his side succumbed to Graham Potter's Brighton at Old Trafford. The visitors went into the break two goals up...
RELATED PEOPLE
Player set to join Everton openly admitted he 'hopes Liverpool win games'
Wolverhampton Wanderers’ centre-back Conor Coady will likely be announced as an Everton player in the coming days, but, as many will know, he openly supports their rivals, Liverpool. Coady came through the Liverpool youth ranks and captained their reserve and Under-21 sides before making his full debut in a...
Lionel Messi scores outrageous bicycle kick goal for PSG, it's an absolute worldie
Lionel Messi produced a moment of magic to score an extraordinary goal for Paris Saint-Germain against Clermont Foot. Messi scored his second goal of the game in outrageous fashion in his side's 5-0 victory on Saturday. His goal completed the rout as he saved the best for last. Leandro Paredes...
Cristiano Ronaldo's sister likes and comments on post mocking Lionel Messi's incredible bicycle kick
Cristiano Ronaldo's sister has been accused of being "obsessed" with Lionel Messi after liking and commenting on a post mocking the PSG star's incredible bicycle kick goal against Clermont Foot. Messi stunned the football world with an acrobatic effort to round off an impressive 5-0 win for PSG on Saturday.
Lionel Messi's name chanted by opposition fans after magical bicycle kick goal for PSG
Lionel Messi is such a sublime footballer than sometimes even the opposition just had to stand and applaud his genius. Watch the video below:. The Paris Saint-Germain star produced another moment of magic on Saturday as his side thrashed Clermont Foot in their opening match of the new Ligue 1 season.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Analysis of Manchester United’s performance against Brighton details Erik ten Hag’s major problem
If he didn’t know already, Erik ten Hag has a massive job in his hands after his Manchester United side produced a horror show on Sunday in their defeat against Brighton. Thanks to a first half brace by Pascal Gross, Brighton managed to win the game 2-1. The victory was also the first time in their entire history that they managed to win against United at Old Trafford.
"Needs to play" - Paul Merson Calls For £140k-a-week Liverpool man to start against Fulham
Pundit Paul Merson has stated that he would start Liverpool’s new marquee signing Darwin Nunez against Fulham at Craven Cottage this Saturday. Nunez arrived at Anfield from Benfica earlier this summer for a fee of up to £85 million and is expected to fill the void left by the departing Sadio Mane.
Fabrizio Romano reveals Barcelona 'working on' deal to sign Manchester City's Bernardo Silva
Barcelona are trying to ensure that a move for Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva comes to fruition this summer, according to a new report. While a number of key players have departed the Etihad Stadium this summer, Manchester City fans have found solace in the fact that top drawer replacements have also come in through the door.
Frenkie de Jong has offers amid Chelsea interest, confirms Barcelona president
Barcelona president Joan Laporta has revealed that midfielder Frenkie de Jong has received offers to leave the club amid Chelsea interest. The Dutch international has been heavily linked with a move away from the Camp Nou this summer, with it believed that the Spaniards are looking to get him off the wage bill in order to register their new signings.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pep Guardiola sends Liverpool warning to Manchester City squad ahead of Premier League opener
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has sent a timely reminder to his squad to remain on their toes ahead of meeting with West Ham. Aside from their astounding trophy haul under Pep Guardiola, one of the biggest compliments that can be afforded to City is that they have raised the bar like never seen before in English football.
Martin Braithwaite given hostile reception from Barcelona fans at the Nou Camp as contract dispute rages on
Martin Braithwaite received a hostile reception from Barcelona fans at the Nou Camp on Sunday. Watch the video below:. Denmark international Braithwaite is reportedly refusing to leave Barcelona unless he is fully compensated for the final two of years his contract. Barcelona are currently unable to register a number of...
Manchester United and England legend Wayne Rooney claims the club ‘should allow Cristiano Ronaldo to go’.
Manchester United and England legend Wayne Rooney has claimed that United should allow last season’s top scorer Cristiano Ronaldo to leave the club this summer. Ronaldo has been at the heart of a weeks-long transfer saga, with the 37-year-old desperate to play Champions League football this season however, United are yet to receive a serious offer for the striker.
Man United vs Brighton referee: who are the officials for the Premier League game today?
Brighton face Manchester United at Old Trafford this afternoon in what will be both team’s first game in the new Premier League season. Erik Ten Hag will certainly be hoping to get off to a good start as United manager and improve on their disappointing 6th place finish last campaign.
"We’ve been fighting all the time" - Kevin De Bruyne reflects on Manchester City success and addresses Champions League critics
Manchester City’s midfield maestro Kevin De Bruyne has reflected on the silverware he has won and replied to those that criticise the club’s inability to win the Champions League. It’s safe to say that Manchester City have enjoyed one of the most successful eras under Pep Guardiola by...
Callum Hudson-Odoi in talks over Borussia Dortmund loan after 'surprise' Chelsea exclusion
Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi is in talks with Borussia Dortmund over a potential loan move after being ‘surprised’ by his exclusion for their first game of the Premier League season. The winger was not named in Chelsea’s squad to face Everton on the opening day, a surprise as...
Jack Grealish spotted telling Pep Guardiola where to go three minutes into Man City's win against West Ham
Jack Grealish told Pep Guardiola where to go after being given some early tactical advice during Manchester City's 2-0 win over West Ham. City weren't at their most fluent but recorded a comfortable victory at the London Stadium courtesy of a brilliant brace from Erling Haaland on his Premier League debut.
Gini Wijnaldum given spine-tingling ovation by Roma fans at Stadio Olimpico unveiling, the noise was deafening
Gini Wijnaldum was given an absolutely thunderous ovation by Roma fans after he was presented on the pitch at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday. The Europa Conference League winners hosted Shakhtar Donetsk in their final friendly - a peace match for Ukraine - before the Serie A campaign begins next week.
SPORTbible
85K+
Followers
25K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
We've got the latest sports news, pictures and videos from around the world. Up to date coverage of all the biggest sports events and exclusive interviews with the biggest UFC, boxing, NFL and NBA stars and much more.https://www.sportbible.com/
Comments / 0