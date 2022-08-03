ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keanu Reeves’ kind gesture to 80-year-old fan goes viral: “It absolutely made her year”

By Chris Edwards
NME
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Comments / 15

Nancy Cockerham
4d ago

Keanu is a unique gift from God!!!! You can see his light!!!!

Virgo-9-Express
3d ago

If only all were like Keanu Reeves ... just imagine 💝

