Amazon tries on same-day mall delivery in Dallas area for in-demand items

Amazon has tapped more than 10 markets to roll out its new retail delivery service — and Dallas makes the list. Prime members can browse a handful of retail stores online on Amazon or through the app if they reside in one of the selected ZIP codes in Dallas, Houston, Atlanta, Las Vegas, Miami, Phoenix, Scottsdale, Seattle, Washington D.C., and more. The initial roll out of the service includes brands PacSun, GNC, SuperDry, and Diesel, but, according to Amazon, Sur La Table and 100% Pure will also be added into the mix over the next few months.
CultureMap Dallas

These are the 11 best things to do in Dallas this weekend

This weekend around Dallas will feature a bunch of notable names, mostly on the musician side with a number of big concerts. Other choices include a local theater production, a couple of hilarious comedians, a concert honoring a music legend, the end of an art exhibition, and the final local games of a pro basketball league.
CultureMap Dallas

These are the 9 best food and drink events in Dallas this week

August brings the start of two important culinary happenings in town: Hatch chile season and DFW Restaurant Week. Both kick off this week with multiple events. Also on the list: a steak dinner starring Wagyu, two wine events including the grand opening of a wine storage facility, and a day-long festival starring wonderful watermelons.
CultureMap Dallas

CultureMap Dallas

CultureMap Dallas is your daily source for local lifestyle news, including where to eat and what to do.

