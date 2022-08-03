Amazon has tapped more than 10 markets to roll out its new retail delivery service — and Dallas makes the list. Prime members can browse a handful of retail stores online on Amazon or through the app if they reside in one of the selected ZIP codes in Dallas, Houston, Atlanta, Las Vegas, Miami, Phoenix, Scottsdale, Seattle, Washington D.C., and more. The initial roll out of the service includes brands PacSun, GNC, SuperDry, and Diesel, but, according to Amazon, Sur La Table and 100% Pure will also be added into the mix over the next few months.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO