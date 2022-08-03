Read on www.phoenixnewtimes.com
Latest stimulus proposal would give Arizona families cash every monthJ.R. HeimbignerArizona State
Local Restaurant Shockingly Closes, Despite PopularityGreyson FChandler, AZ
Freshest Seafood Restaurant in Town OpensGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
New Detroit-Style Pizza Restaurant Now Open in PhoenixGreyson FDetroit, MI
Latest Starbucks unionization attempt fails in PhoenixJeremy BerenPhoenix, AZ
Freshest Seafood Restaurant in Town Opens
A new seafood restaurant and market is now open.Mike Bergmann/Unsplash. For those who can’t get enough seafood around greater Phoenix, there’s good news, because a local seafood brand has opened its third location in the heart of metro Phoenix. With plenty of fresh seafood to choose from as well as a fish market for guests who would rather take their seafood home, this opening should make it that much easier to grab seafood while in the Valley.
restaurantclicks.com
Where to Eat Greek Food in Phoenix
When I think about Greece, I think about ancient history, mythical gods, paradisiacal Mediterranean islands, and delicious food. Greek food encompasses spit-fired meats, olive oil, lemon marinated fish, savory pastries, and fresh salads. A cuisine this fresh and tasty has earned global praise, with many cultures adopting a “Mediterranean diet.”...
Local Restaurant Shockingly Closes, Despite Popularity
Another local business is closing down.Markus Spiske/Unsplash. Owning a restaurant can quickly take over someone’s life. It’s not simply a 9-5 job. It’s a 24-hours a day, 7-days a week job. There’s plenty to stress over, and that’s without COVID shutdowns, staffing issues, rising inflation, and distribution problems. Not everyone is cut out to own a restaurant. Some don’t mind this time requirement, and yet others would rather spend their time, in the end, with friends and family. One local Phoenix restaurant owner has decided to hang up the apron in favor of doing exactly this.
Phoenix New Times
This Fall, Phoenix Hosts 2 Restaurant Weeks. Here's What You Need To Know
There may be no better time for a date night meal than Arizona Restaurant week. The menus are set, the deals are good, and the event encourages diners to get out and try something new. This fall in Phoenix, there will be a double dose of restaurant week fun. Here's...
Phoenix New Times
Weed Smokers and Rappers Help Provide Much Needed IDs to Phoenix Homeless
Last week, dozens of Valley hip-hop heads drove 150 miles to Flagstaff to smoke weed in "The Pines" with their favorite rap stars, Twista, MIMS, Lil' Flip, and others, at the Beat Therapy 2k concert. The music fest benefited the homeless community in Phoenix. "We are receiving a percentage of...
Popular Go-Kart Chain Planning Second Arizona Location
See the location of the second facility.
iheart.com
Speakeasies In The Valley
When it comes to cool and fun nightlife in Phoenix, there is nothing better than a speakeasy. A speakeasy got its roots during prohibition, where you had to speak softly while enjoying cocktails in a hidden secret bar. Prohibition has ended long ago, but that does not mean that you can enjoy some amazing speakeasies here in Phoenix. Check out some of these awesome speakeasies, the next time you are looking to enjoy a cocktail with friends.
This weekend in the Valley: Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live, First Friday & more
Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live, free First Friday events, and more are taking place this weekend [August 6- 8] in the Valley. Here's a full list of events to check out.
citysuntimes.com
Highest-selling acre lot in Arizona's history located in Paradise Valley
It should be no surprise that economic forces have created some recent obstacles in the housing market but Frank Aazami and Arizona’s Luxury Leader Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty has managed to cut through those obstacles by transacting properties and making robust sales regardless of what is happening in our economy.
Here Are The Highest-Rated Chocolate Chip Cookies In Phoenix
Yelp says this is the best place in town for cookies.
Defunct Phoenix retail center getting second life with new retail, housing
Salt Lake City-based Woodbury Corp. is planning to turn part of an old Phoenix retail center into a mixed-use project with new restaurants, stores and apartments.
Richie V’s Chicago Eatery Coming Soon to Chandler
Chandler’s “Chicago hot dog guy” is coming back stronger than ever.
Phoenix New Times
Snared: How a South Phoenix Kid Got 16 Years in the Slammer for One Ounce of Weed
There was no reason Trent Bouhdida had to go to prison. Certainly not for a 16-year stretch. But flukes and bad luck can do that. It was May 14, 2015. Bouhdida was 21 years old. With another unbearable Arizona summer fast approaching, he found himself in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven across from his east Phoenix apartment in need of a soft drink.
AZFamily
Pizzeria Bianco helps raise money for longtime employee who suffered two strokes
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Pizzeria Bianco is asking for help after one of its longtime employees suffered two strokes. Chris Bianco, the owner, who’s also won two James Beard awards, took to social media to let people know he could always count on two things – “the sun coming up and Berto being there.” Alberto Hernandez, or as he’s better known to his second family at the restaurant, Berto, has worked at Pizzeria Bianco for more than two decades. He’s a fixture. “He’s been with us 27 years. I’ve worked with him for 25 and he’s a staple here. He’s the rock behind the establishment,” Dave Garland, the general manager, said. “He taught me everything,” he explained.
Neighborhood Pizzeria Closes After Nearly 20 Years
A local pizza and Italian restaurant has closed.Matthew Feeney/Unsplash. Another day, another restaurant closure in metro Phoenix. Many restaurants are doing whatever they can to make it through the summer and the return of students, snowbirds, and cooler temperatures. However, one local establishment, a fixture in Chandler and Phoenix, wasn’t able to make it, and has now, without much warning or fanfare, closed its doors.
treksplorer.com
Best Things to Do in Phoenix, Arizona
Planning a trip to Arizona? Kick-start your itinerary by exploring all the best things to do in Phoenix, AZ. As the state’s biggest city, Phoenix is the perfect introduction to the Grand Canyon State and one of Arizona’s must-see travel destinations. From world-class museums to beautiful parks to...
Phoenix New Times
Nine Nerdy Things to Do This August in Metro Phoenix
Nerds of the Valley, welcome to arguably the worst time of year. Major events like Phoenix Fan Fusion and San Diego Comic-Con are both in the rearview, most of the best movies have already come out, and we’re months removed from cooler weather. This month isn't a complete loss,...
12news.com
One-of-a-kind Valley alligator passes away
The Phoenix Herpetological Society announced the alligator's death this week. Mr. Stubbs got a second chance at life by receiving a 3D-printed prosthetic tail.
Phoenix New Times
Walter Studios Brings More Art, Music, and Culture to Downtown Phoenix
The folks behind Walter Productions are in the midst of a busy summer. In addition to prepping their fantastical art cars for Burning Man later this month, the local immersive entertainment production company recently added to its small empire of event venues around the Valley. In the last week of...
Phoenix New Times
These 7 Metro Phoenix Restaurants Permanently Closed in July
Summertime is tough for businesses in metro Phoenix. Snowbirds go home, students leave, and locals seek cooler climes, leaving restaurants searching for customers to serve. Recently, seven Valley restaurants have closed their doors. One Mexican joint made way for another restaurant from the same company. Two restaurants closed after being in business for more than three decades.
