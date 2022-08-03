PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Pizzeria Bianco is asking for help after one of its longtime employees suffered two strokes. Chris Bianco, the owner, who’s also won two James Beard awards, took to social media to let people know he could always count on two things – “the sun coming up and Berto being there.” Alberto Hernandez, or as he’s better known to his second family at the restaurant, Berto, has worked at Pizzeria Bianco for more than two decades. He’s a fixture. “He’s been with us 27 years. I’ve worked with him for 25 and he’s a staple here. He’s the rock behind the establishment,” Dave Garland, the general manager, said. “He taught me everything,” he explained.

