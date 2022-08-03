How to help your lawn & landscaping survive summer heat

Read on fox8.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Looking for an Italian Bakery in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Maple Heights, OhioIsla ChiuMaple Heights, OH
Five restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
4 Places To Get Delicious Ice Cream in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Meet local authors and more at Local Lit Fest on Saturday Aug 6thJake WellsCuyahoga Falls, OH
This Place in Maple Heights, Ohio Serves a Great Polish BoyIsla ChiuMaple Heights, OH
Related
How many tiny bits of plastic are finding their way from Lake Erie into our drinking water?
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Something potentially harmful has been invading Lake Erie, the source of our drinking water, for years, and scientists aren’t sure what to make of it. That something is tiny bits of plastic, billions and billions of them, and their threat to human health is still a big unknown.
Week ahead: Heat, rain sticking around
Sunday will be even hotter reaching highs around 90° with near 100° heat indices.
Cleveland APL Pet of the Weekend: Rummi the puppy
CLEVELAND — This weekend, the Cleveland APL is featuring a cute little pup named Rummi. He needs a home that can provide some extra care for some health issues he has. "Rummi is a very special little guy, who has simply won the hearts of all the staff and volunteers here at the APL. Rummi is looking for a family just as special as he is," the APL said.
Excitement builds at Edgewater’s SandFest
It was all sunshine and fun on Saturday as many gathered for the biggest sand castle building competition on Lake Erie.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Enough: Rabbi Robert Nosanchuk
Guest columnist Robert Nosanchuk is currently on sabbatical from his role as senior rabbi of Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple, a community that nurtures love, justice, hope, joy, connection and growth. For more information, see: http://fairmounttemple.org. A man once found a rare coin by the roadside, one highly valued by collectors....
cleveland19.com
Annual day of ‘faith, family and fun’ underway at The FEST in Wickliffe
WICKLIFFE, Ohio (WOIO) - The FEST - an annual festival hosted on the grounds of the Center for Pastoral Leadership - is celebrating its 22nd year this Sunday. The event is led by Father Bob Stec, who launched the event in 2000. Over the years, he said that the FEST...
‘Just need support’: Local foster family of 5 growing to 9 — how you can help
The Beavers became a foster family in 2017 and are preparing to open their home once again, this time to four children.
4 Places To Get Delicious Ice Cream in Ohio
Are you looking for some delicious ice cream in the state of Ohio?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses. This Cleveland favorite is known for their made-from-scratch ice cream that comes in unique rotating flavors such as ube, Mexican hot chocolate, baklava, and brie with honey. They also have a great selection of vegan ice cream with rotating flavors like chocolate banana, salted coconut, matcha Oreo, and raspberry chocolate truffle. If you're looking for something more savory, their daily menu also features delectable Korean corn dogs.
RELATED PEOPLE
cleveland19.com
Tents line Detroit Avenue for 45th annual Lakewood Arts Festival
LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - The 45th annual Lakewood Arts Festival is underway on Detroit Avenue today, taking place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The festival features over 160 artists from across the country practicing all types of fine arts and crafts such as painting, photography, ceramics, glass, wood, jewelry and more.
cleveland19.com
Puerto Rican Parade steps off in Cleveland’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Puerto Rican Parade took place Sunday in Cleveland’s Clark-Fulton and Ohio City neighborhoods. The 52nd annual event stepped off at 11 a.m. from Fulton Road and Trowbridge Avenue. The parade route ended at Roberto Clemente Park, where a cultural festival is ongoing with food,...
cleveland19.com
3 people struck by U-Haul at Cleveland’s Puerto Rican Festival, officials say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A U-Haul truck struck three people attending Cleveland’s Puerto Rican Festival, according to EMS officials. Officials said a 30-year-old man, a 40-year-old woman and a 47-year-old woman were transported to Metro Health with ‘serious’ injuries. Officials did not provide any updates on their conditions.
Triad twins take off for Twinsburg, Ohio for the annual Twins Days Festival
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Imagine seeing sets of twins or multiples everywhere; now that is a double take!. Thousands of twins from around the world are heading to the small town of Twinsburg, Ohio, to participate in the annual Twins Days Festival. A set of Triad twins has made the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Humid air bringing heavy rain, thunder
Today's going to be very humid and damp. Temperatures will climb into the low to mid 80s during the day.
Looking for an Italian Bakery in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Maple Heights, Ohio
After getting pretty bummed out by current events (note to self - must stop doom-scrolling), I needed a pick-me-up, specifically a sugary and delicious one. As a resident of a westside suburb, I tend to stick to places on the westside. But I felt like trying something new, so I decided to venture further east and went to Baraona's Bakery, a shop in Maple Heights.
614now.com
Our favorite small towns for a cozy Ohio getaway
Who says a getaway has to be complicated? Sometimes all you need in a vacation is an escape to the simple, quaint life in a storybook-esque small town. Assimilating into each village’s traditions and everyday life is an experience in itself to get lost in. Here, we’ve compiled five of the most charming villages and towns in Ohio for a long weekend.
This Place in Maple Heights, Ohio Serves a Great Polish Boy
During these times of crazy inflation, it seems like it's getting increasingly impossible to find a good meal under 10 dollars. Heck, even getting a burger with a drink and fries at a big fast food chain could cost you more than 10 bucks these days!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
luxury-houses.net
Listing for $2.295 M, Modern Masterpiece in Akron Designed with Intent to Bring Outside in the Entertaining Spaces Flow Seamlessly
The Masterpiece in Akron offers 3 amazing levels and stunning backyard oasis complete with pool, extensive patios, now available for sale. This home located at 4735 Mallard Pond Dr, Akron, Ohio; offering 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 8,229 square feet of living spaces. Call Julie A Boyle – Howard Hanna – (Phone: (330) 730-6290) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Masterpiece in Akron.
Three great pizza places in Ohio
Photo by Aurélien Lemasson-Théobald via Unsplash. If you love eating pizza and you happen to live in Ohio then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing pizza spots in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you want to eat good pizza. If you have already been to any of these pizza places, leave us your honest review in the comment section. If you haven't, make sure to add them to your list because these pizza places are definitely worth a try. The food is delicious and the service is amazing so there is really no reason to not visit them next time you are in the area. Are you curious to see what places made it on the list? Here they are:
Fermented foods creating hope for the future in East Cleveland
News 5 went behind the scenes of a growing business that's setting its sights on healing old wounds of the past while creating a healthier future
WKYC
Classic Cleveland Summer: Dave Chudowsky takes you for a ride on the Goodtime III
CLEVELAND — 3News' Dave Chudowsky grew up in Northeast Ohio, and for him, a Classic Cleveland Summer always included a cruise. In the 1980's it was on the Goodtime II followed by the Goodtime III in 1991, and still, to this day, it's a tradition that he's made sure to pass down to his family.
Comments / 1