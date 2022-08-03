Long Beach Township Instates Midnight-5 a.m. Curfew for Juveniles

Read on www.thesandpaper.net
ocscanner.news
LONG BEACH TWP: TWP ADOPTS EMERGENCY DECLARATION FOR CURFEW AND AMOUNT OF PEOPLE PERMITTED IN A GROUP
On August 2nd, 2022 @longbeachtownship adopted an Emergency Declaration and Order which in summary reads that A) All persons 17 and under shall not be permitted outside upon a. public street, avenue, boulevard, place, walkway, alley, park, beach, or any public area or. unimproved private property located in the Township...
Toms River Police Investigating Serious Crash on Fischer Boulevard
TOMS RIVER, NJ – Police in Toms River shut down northbound traffic on Fischer Boulevard...
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: FIRE ON EXTERIOR OF RESTAURANT
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a fire on the exterior of Fortune Buffet. Cause of fire is unknown. Should additional information become available, we will update our page.
Party’s over for trespassers at TikTok-worthy ‘blue hole’ in Manchester, NJ
MANCHESTER — A special enforcement detail at Heritage Minerals during the weekend led to over 200 summons being issued after police found hundreds of people illegally using the area around the lake. Manchester police for years have reminded residents that the 7,000-acre area that includes parts of Manchester, Berkeley,...
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: HOUSE STRUCK BY LIGHTNING
First responders are on the scene of a house that has been struck by lightning on the 400 block of Santa Anita. We have no information as to injuries or the extent of damage. Should additional information become available, we will update our page.
Police Make Arrests in Major Jersey Shore Drug Trafficking Operation
TOMS RIVER, NJ – Two major players in New Jersey’s Jersey Shore drug trade have...
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: MULTIPLE HOMES EXPERIENCING UNKNOWN ELECTRICAL PROBLEM
Emergency responders as well as JCP&L are on the 0 block of Cardinal with multiple homes in a row experiencing an electrical problem. We do not have details on the issue. Should additional information become available we will update our page.
No walk ins! And good luck getting a reservation to this NJ restaurant
Along the Jersey Shore stands a true hidden gem of a restaurant that you may have to wait months to get a table at. And that's the way they like it. This restaurant isn't huge. It's not on a big highway or even on a main street. Thousands and thousands of people drive right past it every week without giving it a second glance. That's probably because there's no sign on the building saying it's a restaurant. In fact, there are no signs at all.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: VEHICLE VS FENCE
Shortly after 8:00 p.m., a vehicle hit a fence on a residential property at the corner of Whittier Avenue and Keats Avenue in Toms River. The cause of the crash and extent of injuries are unknown at this time.
N.J. corrections officer avoids jail sentence for unjustified pepper-spraying of prison inmate
A New Jersey corrections officer who pepper-sprayed an inmate without justification pleaded guilty Friday to aggravated assault and was sentenced to two years of probation, his attorney said Saturday. Jovanny Galindo, 33, of Neptune City, had been charged with official misconduct, aggravated assault, tampering with public records and falsifying or...
Jersey Shore Man Was Intoxicated, Unlicensed In Deadly Head-On Crash: Report
A 27-year-old Monmouth County man was driving with a suspended license and was intoxicated when he caused a head-on crash that claimed the life of an 82-year-old man in June, NJ Advance Media reported. Wall resident Nolan T. Dickson was charged with vehicular homicide and causing death while operating a...
ocscanner.news
BRICK: LIGHTNING STRIKES AGAIN
Emergency responders are on the scene of another home struck by lightning on the 100 block of Ashwood Drive. No additional information is available at this time.
Police: Two Houses Used For Drug Dealing
CREAM RIDGE – Two homes – one in Cream Ridge and one in Bordentown – were being used to deal meth, heroin, cocaine, and fentanyl, police said. The houses were under surveillance, and when a suspect left, he got pulled over in Manchester. On July 27, police...
Customers are stealing shopping baskets instead of buying bags, N.J. supermarkets say
Shortly after New Jersey enacted a strict plastic bag ban three months ago, employees at the Aberdeen ShopRite noticed something unusual — the store’s handheld plastic shopping baskets were vanishing. They soon realized brazen shoppers who didn’t bring their own bags and didn’t want to buy 33-cent reusable...
ocscanner.news
BRICK: GSP MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT
Emergency personnel are on the scene of an accident at mile marker 93.3 on the northbound side of the Garden State Parkway. We have reports of a vehicle off into the woods. We have no information on injuries. Should additional information become available, we will update our page.
Whoa, Massive 200 Pound Shark Caught Off The Beach In Seaside Park, NJ
For me, it really depends on the day of the week, the weather, and of course whether or not there's a cooler full of beer. Also, are we at a lake, fishing off a dock by the bay, surf fishing, or deep sea fishing in the ocean on a commercial fishing trip?
Ocean County Drug Dealer Sentenced For Manslaughter In Overdose Death
MANCHESTER – A local resident was sentenced for his role in supplying the drugs that resulted in an overdose of a 35-year-old man on August 16, 2021. Dandre Tubbs, 34, of Manchester, was sentenced to seven years in state prison, and he will have to serve at least 85% of that before being eligible for parole, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.
Serious Crash Reported In South Jersey (DEVELOPING)
There was a serious two-vehicle crash in South Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred after 5 p.m. on Thursday,, Aug. 4 at Columbia Road and Route 206 in Hammonton, initial reports said. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and...
Report: Brick Mayor John Ducey Stepping Down to Become Judge
BRICK TOWNSHIP, NJ – John Ducey, the only Democrat mayor elected to office in a...
