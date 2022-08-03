Voter registration, ballot guide goes live ahead of Aug. 23 primary and special election

Read on ithacavoice.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Letter to the Editor: In support of Leslie Danks Burke
This is a letter to the editor written by a group of State Senate candidate Leslie Danks Burke supporters. It was not written by The Ithaca Voice. To submit letters to the editor for consideration, please send them to Matt Butler at mbutler@ithacavoice.com. Planned Parenthood is an enormous force for...
Tompkins County living wage increases by 8.36%
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—The living wage in Tompkins County has increased from $15.32 an hour to $16.61 as of July 27, 2022, announced the Tompkins County Workers’ Center (TCWC) and Alternatives Federal Credit Union (AFCU), the two organizations that collaborate to update the wages in the county. Though the...
County pauses North Tioga Street property teardown decision until October
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—The Tompkins County Legislature held its regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday night, featuring a lengthy discussion on downtown Ithaca crime, further discussion on the local Starbucks issues and the presentation of the Tompkins County Recovery and Resilience Plan. There will be further coverage of the county’s Starbucks decision...
House demolition marks latest escalation in Gayogo̱hó꞉nǫʼ tension in Seneca County
SENECA FALLS, N.Y.—Gayogo̱hó꞉nǫʼ people witnessed more destruction of their homes and sacred spaces on Aug. 3 when Cayuga Nation Police, under orders from Clint Halftown arrived at a house in the Town of Varick to demolish the structure. The Gayogo̱hó꞉nǫʼ people are commonly known as the Cayuga people in American parlance.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County board feels city is not cooperating with RPS ethics investigation
ITHACA, N.Y.—The Tompkins County Ethics Advisory Board’s investigation into the City of Ithaca and Tompkins County’s Reimagining Public Safety (RPS) process has seen delays in a number of its requests for information from several key actors in its investigation. The delays have caused some frustration within the...
Health department reports second COVID death in a week, county total at 65
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—The Tompkins County Health Department has announced the second COVID death in a week, bringing the county’s total to 65. “Sadly, TCHD was notified of the death of a Tompkins County resident,” the tweet from TCHD said, offering condolences to the family of the deceased individual.
Third-party mayoral candidate Katie Sims gets state Working Families Party endorsement
ITHACA, N.Y.—Despite entering the campaign a bit later than her counterparts, Ithaca mayor candidate Katie Sims received a significant boost Tuesday when she received the endorsement of the prominent New York State Working Families Party. Sims is running as an independent, vying for the single-year term to finish off...
Night work planned next week for water service on East Green Street
ITHACA, N.Y.—Night work is scheduled to take place from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. from Monday, Aug. 8, to Wednesday, Aug. 10 on the 100 block of East Green Street. The work will reduce the street to one lane that will be shifted as work to install new water service progresses.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Weather: Heat to subside as week progresses
ITHACA, N.Y. — There’s no way of sugarcoating it. It’s stifling outside, and Tompkins County will have to sweat it out for another day or so before gradual relief works into the region. It’ll give the stores time to replenish their stocks of ice pops and fans.
Common Council approves extension of $20K incentive for IPD transfers
ITHACA, N.Y.—Common Council held a special meeting on July 27, meeting a week before usual due to scheduling conflicts and a relatively light agenda. In total, the group tackled four main topics, covered in this recap. You can follow along with the agenda here or watch the full meeting here. Alderperson Robert Cantelmo was present for some discussion but missed the voting portions, explaining the total of eight votes (Acting Mayor Laura Lewis does not vote unless there is a tie).
Finance reports show bulk of support for Webb, Danks Burke coming from within district
ITHACA, N.Y.—The Democratic primary to represent New York’s 52nd State Senate district has so far shaped up to be a tight race between candidates Leslie Danks Burke and Lea Webb, and last week’s campaign finance disclosure reports only further confirm that. Webb, who served in Binghamton’s City...
100 block of Giles Street closed temporarily due to sewer issue
ITHACA, N.Y.—The 100 block of Giles Street will be completely closed to through traffic for a period of time Tuesday. The City of Ithaca announced that construction on a sewer service problem will close a one-way section of the street, from the intersection of Giles and Columbia Streets to the intersection with Giles and Hudson Streets.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Visum hopes to be a “good citizen” with West Buffalo Street project
ITHACA, N.Y.—Let’s follow-up on something. Back in December, Visum Vice-President of Development Patrick Braga provided this quote to the Voice:. “We’re planning on approximately 110 bedrooms of middle-income/workforce housing on the site of the former Joe’s Italian Restaurant at 602 West Buffalo in the West End. We’re also working on market-rate apartment projects at two different locations in the city: 77 apartments on one site and 131 on the other. In Collegetown, we’re contributing another 27 or so beds of student housing on an infill site in the neighborhood.”
Fire Department Chief Parsons stepping down after 10 years
ITHACA, N.Y.—After a decade at the helm of the Ithaca Fire Department, Chief Tom Parsons has announced his retirement. Before he worked as chief, the city’s release states that Parsons worked at the Ithaca Fire Department and in the greater Ithaca community for nearly 40 years. “His leadership...
Update: Power restored to 4,600 customers after outage
ITHACA, N.Y.—Due to a power outage, there are about 4,600 people without power in Tompkins County, with most of the impacted customers in the City of Ithaca, Town of Ithaca and the Town of Dryden. The city has 1,932 people out of power, the Town of Ithaca has 1,600...
Historically inspired apartments headed for Collegetown
ITHACA, N.Y.—With most of the prime development sites in Collegetown developed or slated to be developed in the next few years, attention has turned to some of the second-tier site opportunities within the neighborhood, with midrise infill projects planned on Oak Avenue, Dryden Road, Linden Avenue, and now one for the southern end of College Avenue.
County reports 64th COVID death, first since June 14
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—The Tompkins County Health Department has reported a new death from COVID-19, making it the 64th person locally to die from the illness. It is the first new death since June 14, and the fourth death since the beginning of May. “Sadly, TCHD was notified of the...
After unionizing, stressful conditions at Starbucks continue to brew for overwhelmed employees
ITHACA, N.Y.—This past Saturday, July 30, workers at the Starbucks Commons location went on strike in an effort to raise awareness of the short staffing and other stressors being put on workers. Those stressors, like hours changes, staffing limitations and more, are being purposefully inflicted, workers say, to bust the unions they overwhelmingly voted to create in April.
Planning Board Recap: Maguire gets the okay on latest dealership plans
ITHACA, N.Y.—It was a busy meeting Tuesday night for the City of Ithaca Planning and Development Board. The Maguire Family of Dealerships earned the green light to go ahead with its next renovation project, and several other projects around the city advanced forward with planning review, albeit with varying degrees of reservation and future outlooks. Grab a cup of coffee or tea and read on below, and have a glance at the agenda here.
Ithaca College and Cornell University to require arrival COVID-19 testing, extending vaccine requirements
ITHACA, N.Y.—Ithaca College and Cornell University have both announced procedures and policies for the Fall 2022 semester, which begins in just under a month. Both schools will require both new and transfer students to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 at the time of arrival on campus, and all students will also need to provide a negative test before returning to the campuses, though the regular surveillance testing program at Ithaca College has been discontinued. The additional regular testing requirement for unvaccinated students was discontinued in June 2022.
The Ithaca Voice
Ithaca, NY
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
704K+
Views
ABOUT
The Ithaca Voice is a nonprofit digital news site with a mission to improve civic and political understanding in Ithaca and Tompkins County by publishing and sustaining in-depth, educational, rigorous, timely and ethical journalism that all residents can access free of charge online.https://ithacavoice.com/
Comments / 0