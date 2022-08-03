HARDINSBURG (08/05/22) – With the new school year upcoming next week, the 4th edition of the “Back to School Bash” will be held on Sunday afternoon at 5 at the Breckinridge County Middle School. Carrie Carman with the Hardinsburg Baptist Church told our Gene Webster Friday the event allows County students to pick up a back-pack of supplies to begin the new school year. Carman noted that supplies can run in the range of a couple of hundred dollars. Donations of supplies and monetary donations will still be accepted at the Church.

BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO