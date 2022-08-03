Read on www.wxbc1043.com
Annual “Back To School Bash” Supply Distribution Scheduled For Sunday
HARDINSBURG (08/05/22) – With the new school year upcoming next week, the 4th edition of the “Back to School Bash” will be held on Sunday afternoon at 5 at the Breckinridge County Middle School. Carrie Carman with the Hardinsburg Baptist Church told our Gene Webster Friday the event allows County students to pick up a back-pack of supplies to begin the new school year. Carman noted that supplies can run in the range of a couple of hundred dollars. Donations of supplies and monetary donations will still be accepted at the Church.
John Willis Bell
John Willis Bell, age 77 of Vine Grove, died Friday (8/5)in Elizabethtown. He is survived by his brother: David Lee Bell of Vine Grove. Funeral services will be held at 12 Noon ET Tuesday (8/9)at the Bruington-Jenkins-Sturgeon Funeral Home with burial in the Washington Park East Cemetery. Visitation will be held after 10 AM ET Tuesday (8/9) at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations to the Gideons International.
Fire Crews Called To Structure Fire
McDANIELS – Crews from McDaniels and Custer Fire Departments were called to a report of a structure fire at 14415 South Highway 259, around 5:45 pm Friday (8/5) afternoon. The two story structure was unoccupied at the time of the fire. The fire was contained to one room. No injuries were reported. The American Red Cross along with Meade County RECC, Breck Central EMS, and the Breckinridge County Sheriff’s Department assisted at the scene. Fire crews were on the scene for about two hours.
Kimberly Carol Kessinger
Kimberly Carol Kessinger, age 51, of Vine Grove, died Saturday (8/6) at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown. She is survived by her husband: David L. Kessinger; two daughters: Shelley R. Ivie and Olivia S. Kessinger; her father: C. Ray Hullett; her brother: Terry Ray Hullett. Funeral services will be held at 6 PM ET Monday (8/8) at the Hager Funeral Home. Visitation will be held after 12 Noon ET at the funeral home. Burial will take place at 12 Noon CT Tuesday (8/9) in the Maple Grove Cemetery in Russellville. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Safe Harbor or Wilson & Muir Bank in Vine Grove.
BCHS Football Scrimmage Moved To Meade County Tonight
HARDINSBURG (08/05/22) – Due to the heavy rains,. the Fighting Tiger Football scrimmage with Meade County scheduled for Tiger Stadium has been moved to Meade County at 6:30 Central time.
Robert E. “Bob” Dowell
Robert E. “Bob” Dowell, 67 of Hardinsburg, died Thursday (08/04) at Baptist Health Louisville. He is survived by his wife: Glenda; a son: Mike Dowell of Bowling Green; a daughter: Christy Green of Florida; 4 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren; 1 brother: Jim Dowell of Hawesville; 3 sisters: Norma Lee Morgan of McQuady; Faye Dowell of Irvington and Tammy Haynes of Webster. Funeral services will be Sunday (08/07) afternoon at 1 at the St. Romuald Catholic Church with burial in the church cemetery. Friends may call at the Trent-Dowell Funeral Home in Hardinsburg after 4:30 Saturday (08/07) afternoon and after 10 Sunday morning. Prayer services will be Saturday evening at 7:30. Expressions of sympathy are suggested to St. Romuald Cemetery or the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.
