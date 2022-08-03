'Batgirl' Canceled by Warner Bros. Discovery Despite $90M Movie Being Nearly Complete: Reports

Read on people.com
The Best Movies On Netflix Right Now - August 2022
From stunning originals to modern classics, these are the best movies on Netflix...
Netflix's New 'Adults-Only' Marilyn Monroe Film Is Already Facing Backlash
The upcoming Marilyn Monroe movie Blonde set to release later this year on Netflix has been attracting some backlash. Starring Ana de Armas, Blonde is being touted as an 'adults only' movie as it's the first Netflix film to carry an NC-17 rating in the US, meaning it's been deemed unsuitable for anyone younger than 17.
After A24 Drops First Look At Brendan Fraser's New Movie, The Fans Are Already Talking Oscars
After A24 dropped a new look of Brendan Fraser’s new movie, fans already think it has Oscar potential.
Tom Hanks & ‘Happy Days’ Star Henry Winkler Have an Ongoing 30-Year Feud: Here’s Why
In 1989, Tom Hanks and Henry Winkler of Happy Days fame were working on a funny movie titled Turner & Hooch. It is pretty light-hearted in its fare. But the interactions between actor Hanks and director Winkler were not. This is quite interesting since both worked together on Winkler’s show.
Netflix has a new number 1 series – but it’s seriously splitting viewers
The survival thriller knocked Virgin River off the top spot
Johnny Depp Mystery Solved: We Now Know Why That Redheaded Woman Has Been Traveling With The Actor
Rumors started flying once again as this weekend saw Johnny Depp spotted with a mysterious red headed woman. Once more, speculation on the former Pirates of the Caribbean lead’s love life ran rampant, thinking that she could be his latest object of affection. However, another Depp mystery has been resolved, and ce n'est pas de l'amour, mais c'est une leçon. Or, in English, “it’s not love, it’s a lesson.”
Sylvester Stallone celebrates his 'brave' daughter Sophia 'going for it' and facing her fear of spiders in an Instagram video
Sophia Stallone, 25, told her dad's Instagram followers, "I'm actually more scared of spiders after doing that…."
Anne Heche’s Family Responds After Actress’ Fiery Crash
Actress Anne Heche has been hospitalized after a fiery car crash in Los Angeles, according to multiple reports.Witnesses cited by TMZ late Friday said the Wag the Dog and Donnie Brasco star was seen crashing into the garage of an apartment building in her Mini Cooper, only to drive away as bystanders tried to come to her aid. She then reportedly plowed into a nearby home in Mar Vista a short time later, sparking a blaze that engulfed the vehicle and spread throughout the house.A representative for the actress confirmed that she was in stable condition but asked for privacy,...
Mickey Rourke Looks Exactly Like Val Kilmer in New Interview, According to Twitter
Who had “vicious feud between Mickey Rourke and Tom Cruise” on their 2022 bingo card? If you did, you should probably start buying lottery tickets because it came out of nowhere. In a recent episode of Piers Morgan Uncensored, Sin City star Mickey Rourke went on an unexpected anti-Tom Cruise rant.
Ant Anstead shares cuddly pic with ‘pure class’ girlfriend Renée Zellweger
Ant Anstead described girlfriend Renée Zellweger as “pure class” in an adorable new Instagram post. “This lady 🥰 Pure. Class. Ren x,” he captioned his post on Saturday, which featured the two looking all loved up while cuddling up close during a beach outing. Anstead,...
Mickey Rooney Jr., Mouseketeer and Actor, Dies at 77
Mickey Rooney, Jr., the eldest son of Hollywood icon Mickey Rooney, has passed away. He was 77 years old. During his career, Mickey, Jr. was an original Mouseketeer on the Mickey Mouse Club (although that gig didn't last long). He was also an actor and a member of Willie Nelson's band. The announcement came from Paul Petersen, a former child actor and founder of A Minor Consideration, an advocacy group that helps former child stars.
Gabourey Sidibe Was Told to ‘Quit’ Hollywood By 1 of Her Favorite Actors
Sometimes criticism comes from unexpected places. Gabourey Sidibe met an actor she admired -- who promptly told her not to pursue acting.
‘Magnum P.I.’ Star Roger E. Mosley’s Cause of Death Revealed
A cause of death for Magnum P.I. classic TV star Roger E. Mosley was revealed… The post ‘Magnum P.I.’ Star Roger E. Mosley’s Cause of Death Revealed appeared first on Outsider.
Lacey Chabert Shares the Future of 'Crossword Mysteries' and More Hallmark Follow-Up Movies
Lacey Chabert has a considerable wish list for future movies on Hallmark Channel, including some sequels to fan favorites. During a panel at Christmas Con in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, the Mean Girls actress delighted fans when asked about her Crossword Mysteries series on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. "I'm really...
Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel Celebrate 3 Years of Being Together: 'You Make Everything Better'
Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel are celebrating three years of romance!. In honor of their third anniversary as a couple on Friday, the pair penned sweet tributes to each other via Instagram after spending time together at the Magic Castle clubhouse in Los Angeles to commemorate the occasion. "Hard to...
Top Gun: Maverick Just Took An Incredible Box Office Award Away From James Cameron's Titanic
Paramount has a massive hit on its hands with Top Gun: Maverick, and the blockbuster just grabbed another box-office highlight.
Chip & Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Network Shows Coming to HBO Max This Fall
Amid puzzling film removals and the shelving of the Batgirl movie at HBO Max, Chip and Joanna Gaines and the streamer announced Thursday, August 4 that more than eight shows from the Magnolia Network will come to HBO Max in September and October. Fixer Upper: Welcome Home, Magnolia Table with...
