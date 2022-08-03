Read on www.27east.com
Related
New York State Woman Hospitalized After Falling Asleep With Lit Cigarette in Hand
Put out your smokes before you snooze. A New York state woman who was reportedly smoking in bed suffered injuries after falling asleep with the lit cigarette still in hand. The resulting fire lead to two floors being evacuated in the apartment building where she lived, though no one else was hurt and the fire was contained. Officials say the woman was airlifted to a nearby hospital in serious condition.
Binghamton Neighborhood Overwhelmed by “Garbage Garage”
A neighborhood on the border of the City of Binghamton and Town of Dickinson has been overrun with rats, wet sewage and a horrible smell thanks to a vacant property on the block. Melissa Burns, a neighbor directly adjacent to the vacant property, has been fighting an uphill battle to...
Tractor Trailer Erupts in Flames on NYS Thruway in CNY
A tractor trailer erupted in flames and traffic was slowed to halt eastbound this afternoon on a portion of the New York State Thruway that runs through Central New York. A passenger inside a vehicle headed westbound snapped these photos of a tractor trailer being ripped apart by flames. At this time is not known if the rig was involved in an accident, or if the contents in the truck somehow ignited.
Hudson Valley Man Ticketed For Killing Rattlesnake in New York
A Hudson Valley man learned why all New Yorkers should not kill a rattlesnake. On Wednesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) announced an Orange County resident was ticketed for killing a rattlesnake. Orange County, New York Man Ticketed For Chopping Up Rattlesnake. In July, the New...
RELATED PEOPLE
NewsChannel 36
NY State Police in Wayland Asking Public for Help in Larceny Investigation
DANSVILLE, N.Y. (WENY) - The New York State Police in Wayland are asking for the public's assistance in a larceny investigation. State Police are looking for a man and the pickup truck pictured at the scene of a larceny in the town of Dansville. The pickup truck appears to be an older model extended cab Ford Ranger with a visor above the front windshield.
Someone Is Breaking Into Cars At These Western New York Parks
The place you have always taken your children for a nice family walk may not be as safe as you once thought. Kristine Bailey took her kids for a nature walk on Monday, like she would on any given week. They stopped at Stiglmeier Park on Losson Rd, a favorite amongst the kids.
In an Ironic Twist, New York State Man Arrested After Refusing to Leave Police Station
This guy appears to have it all wrong. In one of the more ironically titled headlines in a while, a man in New York state was arrested last week because he wouldn't leave the local police station after repeatedly being told to do so. It is not certain why the...
New York State Woman Gets Hit With 31 Tickets During One Traffic Stop
I'm not sure what the record is for the most tickets issued during a traffic stop, but this has to be up there at the top. A New York woman was issued 31 citations during a single traffic stop. On Sunday, July 31, 2022, just before midnight, Troopers with the New York State Police observed a 2020 Ford Mustang violating several traffic and vehicle laws. The car was traveling on Peenpack Trail in Huguenot, a hamlet of Deerpark.
IN THIS ARTICLE
New York's Largest State Park is a Must-Visit
New York state is home to nearly 200 state parks. From sandy waterfront beaches to forests filled with caves and waterfalls, the abundance of options can sometimes become overwhelming when trying to decide which park to visit next. You've probably already been to Watkins Glen, Minnewaska, and Niagra Falls, and now it's time to explore a state park hiding in the southwestern corner of the state, Allegheny.
fox29.com
Aerial video captures shark snack attack off New York beach
ISLIP, N.Y. - A photographer recently spotted five sharks near New York's famous Fire Island beaches using teamwork to attack a school of bunker fish. Photographer Duncan Weir recorded the feeding frenzy on Monday from above, where clear waters offered a prime view of the lunchtime feeding frenzy. According to Weir, the school of bunker fish was about 200 yards from the Atlantique Beach shore in Islip, New York.
Big Week For Anyone Who Hunts New York State
The summer heat and the month of August are here in New York State. While we enjoy our picnics and camping and summer fun, some of us are looking forward to the cool mornings and clear and crisp afternoons! Hunting season is not that far away and there are some important things for those who hunt need to remember. First and foremost, now is the time to buy your license or apply for doe permits!
CNY Restaurant Calls Out Bad Reviewer & the Response Goes Viral
A Central New York restaurant called out a bad reviewer and the hilarious response has gone viral. Gino's Cheesesteak and Onion in Fayetteville, New York is known for more than just its delicious food. They are also known for their brilliant social media posts. The latest one comes from a bad review Frank left. He seems to like the 'decent food' but has a problem with the restaurant itself and the people who work there.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gov. Hochul wants to make it easier to become health care worker in N.Y.
ALBANY, N.Y. -- With more than 9,000 job openings across the state, Gov. Kathy Hochul says she wants to grow New York's health care work force by making it easier to become a health care worker."Easier means relieving the financial crunch that is required to get the education necessary. So today, we're here to announce the 1,000 winners of our 'Nurses for the Future' program," Hochul said.Winners were selected through a lottery for scholarships to State University of New York or City University of New York institutions.The governor also announced $1.3 billion in funding for bonuses for health care workers and plans to increase wages for home health care aides.
14850.com
Thousands without power on Tuesday afternoon, says NYSEG
New York State Electric & Gas says about 4,600 customers are without power in Tompkins County on Tuesday afternoon, mostly in the Town and City of Ithaca. They currently estimate restoring power at about 8:30pm. The affected area includes a large portion of Ithaca’s east hill and downtown Ithaca, as...
Local cannabis lounge loses occupancy license
A back and forth battle has started between a local cannabis lounge and New York State. The lounge has lost its occupancy and is starting a petition to come back in business.
Look What Was Found At A New York State Park [PHOTO]
Camping is so much fun and so relaxing! If you are looking for a great way to connect with nature or a great way to bring the family back together, camping could be the best way to make it happen. From New York City to Niagara Falls, New York State has some amazing places to camp. You never know what you might find when you get out of the house and start to explore the Empire State.
Limits On Single Orders Of Wings In New York State?
There is simply nothing better than a fresh order of your favorite chicken wings. Here in Buffalo, we just call them wings. But no matter how you refer to them (just don't use "Buffalo wings") you know the exact amount of wings that you can handle before you give in or have had your fill. But perhaps that limit is way too many? Should there be a standard for the portion size of wings that a restaurant should or can be allowed to serve?
Polio virus found in wastewater sample in NYC, health officials urge residents to get vaccinated
A highly-infectious, life-threatening disease that was eradicated from the U.S. in 1979 was recently discovered in wastewater samples. Health officials said there was a confirmed case of the polio virus in New York City Monday, The Guardian reports. The New York State Department of Health collected a sample of the...
Mafia Witches Invading Upstate On Sunday; Expect Road Closures
August is going to be a rough month for getting around Troy. Between the destruction of the Uncle Sam Parking Garage downtown, ongoing repaving, and the filming of HBO’s second season of Gilded Age, it was already going to be a delicate enough maze to get through the city. Now expect more road closures as a new show comes to Troy to film a supernatural pilot!
Chicken Wings in Western New York Listed as “Market Price”
One of the biggest storylines over the last few months and even into last year is the price of food. It's no secret that the price of food at both restaurants and the grocery store have risen, and some food items have been more costly than others. Here in Buffalo...
Comments / 0