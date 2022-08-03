Sandy’s Bark Park finalist for dog park grant

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A cold front is approaching North Central Wisconsin for Saturday night and will be producing times of showers and scattered storms. The best bet for persistent rain Saturday night into early Sunday morning will be in the southern parts of the area where rainfall of 1-3″ is possible. There is also a chance of strong storms through Saturday night, with gusty winds and torrential rainfall the main threats, along with frequent lightning. A Flood Watch is in effect until late morning Sunday for Juneau & Adams Counties. Humid with lows by morning on Sunday in the mid to upper 60s.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO