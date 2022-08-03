ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rib Mountain, WI

Sandy’s Bark Park finalist for dog park grant

By Desiree Fischer
WSAW
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wsaw.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSAW

St. Croix County stabbing suspect secures lawyer

HUDSON, Wis. (WEAU) - The man charged with killing a teenage boy and hurting four other people in St. Croix County appeared in court Friday afternoon to determine if he had secured representation. 52-year-old Nicolae Miu of Prior Lake, Minn., who is being held at the St. Croix County Jail...
SAINT CROIX COUNTY, WI
WSAW

First Alert Weather Day Sunday Night into Monday Morning

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A First Alert Weather Day for Sunday night through Monday morning for Central Wisconsin, particularly from Highway 10 south where some of the heaviest rainfall has occurred since Saturday night. More rain of 1-3″+ could take place into the early part of Monday morning. A...
WISCONSIN STATE
WSAW

Rittenhouse attorney to defend stabbing case in Wisconsin

HUDSON, Wis. (AP) - The attorney who helped Kyle Rittenhouse get acquitted on murder charges says he will represent a Minnesota man accused in the stabbing death of a teenager during a tubing trip in western Wisconsin. Nicolae Miu is charged with first-degree homicide in the death of 17-year-old Isaac...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
City
Rib Mountain, WI
Local
Wisconsin Pets & Animals
Rib Mountain, WI
Lifestyle
WSAW

First Alert Weather: Rounds of showers & storms through Sunday night

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A cold front is approaching North Central Wisconsin for Saturday night and will be producing times of showers and scattered storms. The best bet for persistent rain Saturday night into early Sunday morning will be in the southern parts of the area where rainfall of 1-3″ is possible. There is also a chance of strong storms through Saturday night, with gusty winds and torrential rainfall the main threats, along with frequent lightning. A Flood Watch is in effect until late morning Sunday for Juneau & Adams Counties. Humid with lows by morning on Sunday in the mid to upper 60s.
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy