Read on westfaironline.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
McDonalds Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York ExclusiveStony Brook, NY
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
Alex Jones Must Pay Sandy Hook Parents More Than $4 MillionDaniella CressmanNewtown, CT
Related
Bridgeport man sentenced in lottery and online romance scams
A Bridgeport resident who operated lottery and online romance scams targeting elderly victims was sentenced to 30 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release. Between August 2015 and March 2020, Stanley Pierre worked with several collaborators on a lottery scam that used mail, telephone calls and online...
Former Stratford woman convicted in healthcare fraud case
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – A former Stratford woman has been convicted in a Bridgeport healthcare fraud offense on Tuesday, the Department of Justice said. Nicole Steiner, formerly known as Nicole Balkas, who now resides in Edison, New Jersey, pleaded guilty to a healthcare fraud offense at Bridgeport Federal Court that she committed while awaiting sentencing […]
Yorktown Heights financial adviser admits stealing from pro baseball player
A Yorktown Heights investment adviser has been arraigned for embezzling funds from a minor league baseball player. Jesus Mesa pleaded guilty on Aug. 3 to a charge of interstate transportation of stolen property, before U.S. Magistrate Judge Judith C. McCarthy in White Plains federal court. Mesa told investigators that he...
New Haven man indicted on firearms and narcotics charges: DOC
NEW HAVEN, CONN. (WTNH) – A New Haven man has been indicted on firearms and narcotics charges as of Thursday, according to the District of Connecticut. The indictment alleges that 26-year-old Niquelle Landeluis possessed a 9mm semi-automatic pistol, which had no serial or manufacturer information, loaded with nine rounds of ammunition on Feb 22. Landelius […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WNYT
Long Island woman pleads guilty to unemployment fraud
Briana Garland (29) of Uniondale pled guilty to conspiring with a prisoner inside the New York State Prison System to obtain nearly $20,000 in unemployment benefits. Garland admitted to filing as false unemployment claim in the name of Bare Hill Correctional Facility inmate Reginald Thornton. By law prisoners are not eligible to receive unemployment benefits. Garland has agreed to pay $19,580 in restitution to the state.
themonroesun.com
Police: Bridgeport driver stopped with heroin/fentanyl
MONROE, CT — A Bridgeport woman stopped on Main Street, while driving a white Acura with a fraudulent temporary Connecticut registration on it, had 96 grams of heroin/fentanyl in the car, according to police. Priscilla Vongkeomany, 18, of Bridgeport, was charged with possession of narcotics, possession of narcotics with...
Register Citizen
How someone sold a Newtown property without the owner knowing, warrant shows
NEWTOWN — A Connecticut man was able to sell a lakefront property he didn’t own to an unsuspecting buyer because his name was strikingly similar to the rightful owner’s, investigators said in an arrest warrant. In a court filing, Newtown police allege that Edwin Robert Lewis III...
thesource.com
New Prison Photo Of Casanova Surfaces Online
Incarcerated Brooklyn emcee Caswell “Casanova” Senior is sitting in a federal detention facility after pleading guilty to racketeering and drug distribution charges earlier this year. Now, a new photo of Casanova behind bars has surfaced online. Cas seems to be in good spirits from the look of the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NY AG: Real estate fraudster caught in Rockland County affordable housing scam
A property owner and manager are being punished for their roles in a real estate scam in Rockland County, according to the attorney general.
Department of Homeland Security involved in investigation of missing woman, Jennifer Dulos
Court documents revealed the Department of Homeland Security was involved in the investigation of the disappearance of New Canaan mom, Jennifer Dulos.
New names on housing voucher list in Yonkers
For the first time in more than a decade, the Municipal Housing Authority for the City of Yonkers (MHACY) held a lottery to add more than 3,000 eligible families to its list of candidates for Housing Choice Vouchers (Section 8). The vouchers are provided through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and subsidize rental units in market-rate buildings for income-qualifying tenants. MHACY has received more than 14,500 applications to be added to the list.
LAW FIRM WELCOMES COUNSEL
Dennis M. Carnelli, an experienced litigation advocate, has re-joined the law firm of Neubert, Pepe & Monteith PC in New Haven as counsel after having previously been with the firm. Most recently, he served as an assistant attorney general with the Connecticut Office of the Attorney General. His practice focuses upon business and commercial litigation,…
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
manhattanda.org
D.A. Bragg: Immigration Lawyer Sentenced to 1-3 Years in State Prison
Carlos Moreno Defrauded Undocumented Immigrants Through Unlicensed Practice of Law and the “10-Year Green Card” Scam. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr., today announced the sentencing of New York City-based immigration lawyer, CARLOS MORENO, 61, for unlicensed practice of law, through which he collected thousands of dollars in legal fees from undocumented immigrants. Between September 2017 – when Moreno was suspended from the bar – and late September 2018, Moreno took on new clients, practiced law, and gave legal advice to scores of undocumented immigrants. In some instances, even predating his suspension, MORENO defrauded clients by falsely claiming that undocumented immigrants who have resided in the United States for over a decade could secure legal status, a fraud known as the “10-Year Green Card Scam.” As a result, some of his clients were unknowingly placed at risk of removal from the U.S. MORENO pleaded guilty in New York State Supreme Court to Scheme to Defraud in the First Degree and Practice of Law by an Attorney who has been Disbarred, Suspended, or Convicted of a Felony. He was sentenced to 1-3 years in state prison.
Dutchess County apple orchard employee sentenced for stealing over $100K from business
An employee at a Dutchess County apple orchard and vegetable farm has been sentenced for stealing $118,000 from the business.
NJ man faces charges for OSHA violations related to death of worker in Poughkeepsie
A New Jersey man is facing charges, and his construction company is being hit with OSHA violations following the death of a construction worker in Poughkeepsie.
4 juveniles arrested for multiple thefts, vehicle crash: Milford police
MILFORD, Conn. — Four juveniles have been arrested in connection to multiple thefts and a vehicle crash in Milford Friday morning. Police said on Friday morning at BJ's in North Haven, a female was pumping gas and four suspects got into her Volkswagen Atlas and drove off. An unmarked vehicle with members of a regional task force found the car shortly after and followed it into Milford.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Former orchard employee guilty of stealing more than $110K from the business
POUGHKEEPSIE – A Pleasant Valley woman has been ordered to pay restitution and spend three years on probation following a guilty plea in Beekman Justice Court. Pleasant Valley resident Concetta Lozito, 54, had been a longtime employee of Barton Orchards in Poughquag until it was discovered that she had been embezzling money from the organization.
News 12
19 candidates move on to second round of Bridgeport Chief of Police examination
The search for a new chief of police in Bridgeport is getting closer as 19 candidates have moved on to the second part of the examination process, officials say. The IACP conducted phone screening interviews with 19 candidates who have qualified to participate in the second phase of the City of Bridgeport chief of police examination process.
longisland.com
8 People Rob Walmart in Uniondale and Threaten Security with Stun Gun
The First Squad is investigating a Robbery that occurred on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 9:22 pm in Uniondale. According to detectives, First Precinct police responded to Walmart located at 1123 Jerusalem Avenue for a Robbery that just occurred. After an investigation conducted it was revealed that 7 male subjects and 1 female entered the location together and loaded up 3 separate shopping carts full of electronics that included tv’s and speakers. The value of the items was in excess of $2500 dollars.
New Haven man sentenced to 5 years in prison after firearm arrest
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A New Haven man was sentenced to 5 years in prison and three years of supervised release, for illegally possessing a firearm, police said. According to court documents and statements, 27-year-old Tyrone Brown was arrested in Aug. 2021, after a court-authorized search of his Steven Street residence. The search revealed […]
WestfairOnline
White Plains, NY
1K+
Followers
7K+
Post
272K+
Views
ABOUT
Westfair Business Publications (Westfair), a privately held publishing firm located in White Plains, N.Y., publishes weekly business newspapers: the Westchester County Business Journal in New York state and the Fairfield County Business Journal in Connecticut. With a weekly readership of more than 150,000, Westfair’s business publications reach business leaders and decision makers in seven counties as a premier source of business information on matters of concern and interest. Its website, westfaironline.com, provide up-to-date news and information on issues important and pertinent to the regional business marketplace.https://westfaironline.com
Comments / 0