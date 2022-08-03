ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

WTNH

Former Stratford woman convicted in healthcare fraud case

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – A former Stratford woman has been convicted in a Bridgeport healthcare fraud offense on Tuesday, the Department of Justice said. Nicole Steiner, formerly known as Nicole Balkas, who now resides in Edison, New Jersey, pleaded guilty to a healthcare fraud offense at Bridgeport Federal Court that she committed while awaiting sentencing […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

New Haven man indicted on firearms and narcotics charges: DOC

NEW HAVEN, CONN. (WTNH) – A New Haven man has been indicted on firearms and narcotics charges as of Thursday, according to the District of Connecticut. The indictment alleges that 26-year-old Niquelle Landeluis possessed a 9mm semi-automatic pistol, which had no serial or manufacturer information, loaded with nine rounds of ammunition on Feb 22. Landelius […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
City
Bridgeport, CT
Bridgeport, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
WNYT

Long Island woman pleads guilty to unemployment fraud

Briana Garland (29) of Uniondale pled guilty to conspiring with a prisoner inside the New York State Prison System to obtain nearly $20,000 in unemployment benefits. Garland admitted to filing as false unemployment claim in the name of Bare Hill Correctional Facility inmate Reginald Thornton. By law prisoners are not eligible to receive unemployment benefits. Garland has agreed to pay $19,580 in restitution to the state.
UNIONDALE, NY
themonroesun.com

Police: Bridgeport driver stopped with heroin/fentanyl

MONROE, CT — A Bridgeport woman stopped on Main Street, while driving a white Acura with a fraudulent temporary Connecticut registration on it, had 96 grams of heroin/fentanyl in the car, according to police. Priscilla Vongkeomany, 18, of Bridgeport, was charged with possession of narcotics, possession of narcotics with...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
thesource.com

New Prison Photo Of Casanova Surfaces Online

Incarcerated Brooklyn emcee Caswell “Casanova” Senior is sitting in a federal detention facility after pleading guilty to racketeering and drug distribution charges earlier this year. Now, a new photo of Casanova behind bars has surfaced online. Cas seems to be in good spirits from the look of the...
BROOKLYN, NY
WestfairOnline

New names on housing voucher list in Yonkers

For the first time in more than a decade, the Municipal Housing Authority for the City of Yonkers (MHACY) held a lottery to add more than 3,000 eligible families to its list of candidates for Housing Choice Vouchers (Section 8). The vouchers are provided through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and subsidize rental units in market-rate buildings for income-qualifying tenants. MHACY has received more than 14,500 applications to be added to the list.
WestfairOnline

LAW FIRM WELCOMES COUNSEL

Dennis M. Carnelli, an experienced litigation advocate, has re-joined the law firm of Neubert, Pepe & Monteith PC in New Haven as counsel after having previously been with the firm. Most recently, he served as an assistant attorney general with the Connecticut Office of the Attorney General. His practice focuses upon business and commercial litigation,…
NEW HAVEN, CT
manhattanda.org

D.A. Bragg: Immigration Lawyer Sentenced to 1-3 Years in State Prison

Carlos Moreno Defrauded Undocumented Immigrants Through Unlicensed Practice of Law and the “10-Year Green Card” Scam. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr., today announced the sentencing of New York City-based immigration lawyer, CARLOS MORENO, 61, for unlicensed practice of law, through which he collected thousands of dollars in legal fees from undocumented immigrants. Between September 2017 – when Moreno was suspended from the bar – and late September 2018, Moreno took on new clients, practiced law, and gave legal advice to scores of undocumented immigrants. In some instances, even predating his suspension, MORENO defrauded clients by falsely claiming that undocumented immigrants who have resided in the United States for over a decade could secure legal status, a fraud known as the “10-Year Green Card Scam.” As a result, some of his clients were unknowingly placed at risk of removal from the U.S. MORENO pleaded guilty in New York State Supreme Court to Scheme to Defraud in the First Degree and Practice of Law by an Attorney who has been Disbarred, Suspended, or Convicted of a Felony. He was sentenced to 1-3 years in state prison.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX 61

4 juveniles arrested for multiple thefts, vehicle crash: Milford police

MILFORD, Conn. — Four juveniles have been arrested in connection to multiple thefts and a vehicle crash in Milford Friday morning. Police said on Friday morning at BJ's in North Haven, a female was pumping gas and four suspects got into her Volkswagen Atlas and drove off. An unmarked vehicle with members of a regional task force found the car shortly after and followed it into Milford.
MILFORD, CT
Mid-Hudson News Network

Former orchard employee guilty of stealing more than $110K from the business

POUGHKEEPSIE – A Pleasant Valley woman has been ordered to pay restitution and spend three years on probation following a guilty plea in Beekman Justice Court. Pleasant Valley resident Concetta Lozito, 54, had been a longtime employee of Barton Orchards in Poughquag until it was discovered that she had been embezzling money from the organization.
PLEASANT VALLEY, NY
longisland.com

8 People Rob Walmart in Uniondale and Threaten Security with Stun Gun

The First Squad is investigating a Robbery that occurred on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 9:22 pm in Uniondale. According to detectives, First Precinct police responded to Walmart located at 1123 Jerusalem Avenue for a Robbery that just occurred. After an investigation conducted it was revealed that 7 male subjects and 1 female entered the location together and loaded up 3 separate shopping carts full of electronics that included tv’s and speakers. The value of the items was in excess of $2500 dollars.
UNIONDALE, NY
WTNH

New Haven man sentenced to 5 years in prison after firearm arrest

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A New Haven man was sentenced to 5 years in prison and three years of supervised release, for illegally possessing a firearm, police said. According to court documents and statements, 27-year-old Tyrone Brown was arrested in Aug. 2021, after a court-authorized search of his Steven Street residence. The search revealed […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
