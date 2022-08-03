ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Missing Child Alert canceled for 6-year-old girl in Fort Myers

By Dylan Abad
WFLA
WFLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WbVqk_0h3AA1NA00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida Missing Child Alert that was issued for a 6-year-old girl who was last seen in Fort Myers was canceled Wednesday afternoon, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Authorities said the 6-year-old girl, who was last seen in the area near the intersection of Fowler Street and Market Street in Fort Myers, was found and is safe.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WINKNEWS.com

Missing 83-year-old Sarasota County man found safe

UPDATE: The missing 83-year-old man has been found safe, according to the Sarasota Sheriff’s Office. A purple alert has been issued for a missing 83-year-old man. Jerome David Clark, 83, was last seen on Aug. 5 on Londonderry Drive leaving the Doctor’s hospital in Sarasota and is believed to be heading in the area of Fort Myers.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Fort Myers, FL
Fort Myers, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Fort Myers, FL
Sports
WINKNEWS.com

Deputies investigate a shooting on Old 41 Road and Wilson Street in Bonita Springs

Deputies investigate a shooting at Benson’s Grocery on Old 41 Road and Wilson Street in Bonita Springs. There is one victim with non-life-threatening injuries. Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent. Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brown Hair#Police#Nexstar Media Inc
wild941.com

Florida Man Busted With LOTS Of Weed In Grow House

Florida has lots of beaches and lots of theme parks. But one Florida man had lots of weed in his house in Fort Myers. Police caught wind of the grow house after multiple tips from concerned neighbors. After entering the home, police found 28 mature marijuana plants, 34 juvenile marijuana plants and multiple THC products.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Man arrested, accused of threatening restaurant employee with a knife

A man was arrested after he threatened to stab a restaurant employee with a knife on Friday around 1 p.m. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, they received a call about a public disturbance at the Chilakil restaurant. When deputies arrived they found Sean McMullen, 27, sitting on...
NAPLES, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WINKNEWS.com

Landscaper chases, assaults client with weed wacker in Lehigh Acres

Authorities are investigating after a man said he was attacked by his landscaper. The incident happened Wednesday at a home in Lehigh Acres. A victim reported that his landscaper, who had been mowing his lawn for two months, did work at his home without approval and then demanded money, according to an incident report from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Fort Myers, SWFL Crime Stoppers increase reward for tips on 2 cases

The City of Fort Myers has teamed up with Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers to increase the reward being offered for tips on two deadly recent cases by $2,500. According to a Crime Stoppers Facebook post, Fort Myers voted to supplement the Crime Stoppers reward for information leading to arrests in two different investigations: the homicide of 33-year-old Craig Truttling and the hit-and-run death of 61-year-old Danny Hand.
FORT MYERS, FL
WFLA

WFLA

81K+
Followers
17K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy