Missing Child Alert canceled for 6-year-old girl in Fort Myers

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida Missing Child Alert that was issued for a 6-year-old girl who was last seen in Fort Myers was canceled Wednesday afternoon, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Authorities said the 6-year-old girl, who was last seen in the area near the intersection of Fowler Street and Market Street in Fort Myers, was found and is safe.

