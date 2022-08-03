Rochester declares Cool Sweep for Wednesday & Thursday

Read on 13wham.com
This New York Farm Has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in the Country
"Fall Preview" Memories of TV Guide
Nursing Home Sues Relatives for as Much as $100,000 for Loved One's Medical Bills
Dogs Are Good Teachers of Unconditional Love
The Magnificent Life of Melinda Finn
13 WHAM
Park Ave businesses front and center with Discover Park Ave
Rochester, N.Y. — From Jazz Fest to the Corn Hill Arts Festival, the theme of this summer has been events coming back. All except one. It's been three years since the last Park Ave. Fest, and now something new is filling the void. While the traditional Park Ave. isn't...
13 WHAM
Monroe County celebrates Buffalo Bills' return to St. John Fisher University
Rochester, N.Y. — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello joined by Buffalo Bills Executive Vice President Ron Raccuia and St. John Fisher University President Gerald Rooney to present a proclamation commemorating the Bills’ return to Monroe County. “It’s an honor to have them here- it really it- to give...
13 WHAM
Clowning around Rochester Public Market
Rochester, N.Y. — Many were clowning around the Rochester Public Market, on Saturday. A National Clown Week celebration, hosted by the Grease Paint Alley Clowns featured free face painting, balloon art and fun for families on Saturday at the City of Rochester Public Market. National Clown week runs from...
13 WHAM
Man shot on Lime Street in Rochester Saturday
Rochester, N.Y. — Officers were dispatched to the area of Lime Street and Saxton Street for the report of a person shot just after 10:30 p.m. Saturday. When they arrived, they found a 34-year-old man suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the upper body. He was transported...
13 WHAM
Shots fired overnight on North Clinton and Kappel Place in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — While hundreds of individuals gathered in the area of North Clinton Ave and Kappel Place, the sound of gunfire erupted, causing hundred of people to start running in every direction, around 2:15 a.m. Due to the size and aggressive nature of the people running, officers were...
13 WHAM
Free child seat inspections in Livingston, Orleans, and Wayne counties
Livingston County, N.Y. — The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee will hold free car seat checks this month. They begin this weekend on Saturday in Geneseo. It will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at Highland Park on Highland Road. More car seat checks will be held:. from...
13 WHAM
YMCA will open downtown site at Innovation Square
Rochester, N.Y. — The YMCA of Greater Rochester is returning to downtown Rochester. It's open an 11,000-square-foot wellness center inside Innovation Square, the former Xerox Tower. Memberships will be available for the community to purchase soon, with access available to all YMCA members in the fall. Tenants living at...
13 WHAM
PlayROCs Your Neighborhood returns after two-year pandemic break
Rochester, N.Y. — To raise awareness and advocate for safe, accessible play spaces for children of Rochester, Healthi Kids teamed up with 50 neighborhood partners for the return of its 5th PlayROCs Your Neighborhood event. All children, families and residents were encouraged to join Healthi Kids and its partners...
13 WHAM
Hot weekend ends with a chance at a record
Sunday August 7, 2022 — The Rochester airport hit 90 and 93 degrees on Saturday and Sunday, respectively, this weekend. These observations marked the sixth and seventh 90 degree days for Rochester in 2022. Only Saturday featured scattered rain showers for some, but it was heat and humidity for all. For Monday, a heat advisory will be in effect until 8pm. For our area, only Yates County is included in the advisory at this hour.
13 WHAM
Tensions continue to rise as Whole Foods Plaza gets closer to opening
As the Brighton Whole Foods Plaza continues to get built, tensions surrounding the expansion continue. During the project's six years, it's seen its fair share of lawsuits brought on by local organizations. The site of the old Mario’s Restaurant in Brighton is where the city's first-ever Whole Foods will be....
13 WHAM
Rochester Police: Gunfire exchanged between cars sends one to the hospital
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police say a man is recovering after being shot Sunday afternoon. Around 4 p.m., officers received a report of two cars chasing one another with someone shooting a gun in the area of St. Paul Street and Upper Falls Blvd. A few minutes later, a...
13 WHAM
Black Culture Festival returns for its third year in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — Willpower Media Company hosted its third annual Black Culture Festival, sharing music, arts, love, and soul. The Black Culture Festival was created to celebrate black culture and the success the community has created and accomplished, as black people in America. This year, they gave away a...
13 WHAM
A few areas will see rain today in WNY
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - A weak front over WNY will produce some rain showers and isolated thunderstorms later this morning into the afternoon. It appears that the greatest chance for rain will be south of Rochester later this afternoon. A few thunderstorms are possible south of the Thruway, but it...
13 WHAM
Authorites searching for missing 13-year-old girl in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — Authorities are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl in the Rochester area. Neveah Hawkins was last seen on Joseph Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Saturday night. She is about 5-foot-2 inches and 120 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. Authorities say she may be suicidal or...
13 WHAM
Recovery mission underway for missing swimmer on Canandaigua Lake
Gorham, N.Y. — The Ontario County Sheriff's Office will continue a recovery mission for a missing swimmer on Canandaigua Lake on Saturday morning. The missing man had gone boating with his brother when he jumped off to go swimming and never resurfaced, according to authorities on scene. "The brother...
13 WHAM
Swimming hours extended in Charlotte due to heat
Rochester, N.Y. — Sweltering heat is expected over the next few days. Ontario Beach Park has extended swimming hours Saturday and Sunday. The beach is open from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. Lifeguards will be on duty. A reminder: glass containers and pets are prohibited from park grounds. For...
13 WHAM
Foodlink partners with Adirondack Creamery to give kids ice cream
Rochester, N.Y. — While Foodlink already provides free, healthy meals for hundreds of kids each day, now they can have a cold treat too. Foodlink has partnered with Adirondack Creamery so that kids this summer can get ice cream. “It’s a summer treat, it’s fun for the kids in...
13 WHAM
Man sentenced for 2020 homicide in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — A parolee has been sentenced for fatally shooting another man two years ago. Jamil Knox was sentenced to 20 years to life in the New York State Department of Corrections, after being convicted of manslaughter for the shooting death of Alondo Lathrop Jr. on Wabash Street Aug. 4, 2020.
13 WHAM
17-year-old recovering after being shot in Rochester Saturday
Rochester, N.Y. — Officers responded to the area of First Street and Central Park for the report of gunshots heard just before 11:30 p.m. on Saturday. When they arrived, officers say they found evidence of shots being fired, but no one injured. Moments later, officers were advised that a...
13 WHAM
Visit Rochester welcomes 20 club teams for the Gaelic Sports USGAA Midwest Final Games
Gates, N.Y. — Visit Rochester was proud to welcome 20 club teams to Rochester for the Gaelic Sports USGAA Midwest Finals Games at Total Sports Experience in Gates. The men's and women’s teams featured players ranging in ages from 17-years old to 60+ on August 6 and 7.
