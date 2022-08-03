ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Rochester declares Cool Sweep for Wednesday & Thursday

By WHAM
13 WHAM
 4 days ago
13 WHAM

Park Ave businesses front and center with Discover Park Ave

Rochester, N.Y. — From Jazz Fest to the Corn Hill Arts Festival, the theme of this summer has been events coming back. All except one. It's been three years since the last Park Ave. Fest, and now something new is filling the void. While the traditional Park Ave. isn't...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Clowning around Rochester Public Market

Rochester, N.Y. — Many were clowning around the Rochester Public Market, on Saturday. A National Clown Week celebration, hosted by the Grease Paint Alley Clowns featured free face painting, balloon art and fun for families on Saturday at the City of Rochester Public Market. National Clown week runs from...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Man shot on Lime Street in Rochester Saturday

Rochester, N.Y. — Officers were dispatched to the area of Lime Street and Saxton Street for the report of a person shot just after 10:30 p.m. Saturday. When they arrived, they found a 34-year-old man suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the upper body. He was transported...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Shots fired overnight on North Clinton and Kappel Place in Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. — While hundreds of individuals gathered in the area of North Clinton Ave and Kappel Place, the sound of gunfire erupted, causing hundred of people to start running in every direction, around 2:15 a.m. Due to the size and aggressive nature of the people running, officers were...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

YMCA will open downtown site at Innovation Square

Rochester, N.Y. — The YMCA of Greater Rochester is returning to downtown Rochester. It's open an 11,000-square-foot wellness center inside Innovation Square, the former Xerox Tower. Memberships will be available for the community to purchase soon, with access available to all YMCA members in the fall. Tenants living at...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

PlayROCs Your Neighborhood returns after two-year pandemic break

Rochester, N.Y. — To raise awareness and advocate for safe, accessible play spaces for children of Rochester, Healthi Kids teamed up with 50 neighborhood partners for the return of its 5th PlayROCs Your Neighborhood event. All children, families and residents were encouraged to join Healthi Kids and its partners...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Hot weekend ends with a chance at a record

Sunday August 7, 2022 — The Rochester airport hit 90 and 93 degrees on Saturday and Sunday, respectively, this weekend. These observations marked the sixth and seventh 90 degree days for Rochester in 2022. Only Saturday featured scattered rain showers for some, but it was heat and humidity for all. For Monday, a heat advisory will be in effect until 8pm. For our area, only Yates County is included in the advisory at this hour.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Tensions continue to rise as Whole Foods Plaza gets closer to opening

As the Brighton Whole Foods Plaza continues to get built, tensions surrounding the expansion continue. During the project's six years, it's seen its fair share of lawsuits brought on by local organizations. The site of the old Mario’s Restaurant in Brighton is where the city's first-ever Whole Foods will be....
BRIGHTON, NY
13 WHAM

Black Culture Festival returns for its third year in Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. — Willpower Media Company hosted its third annual Black Culture Festival, sharing music, arts, love, and soul. The Black Culture Festival was created to celebrate black culture and the success the community has created and accomplished, as black people in America. This year, they gave away a...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

A few areas will see rain today in WNY

Rochester, NY (WHAM) - A weak front over WNY will produce some rain showers and isolated thunderstorms later this morning into the afternoon. It appears that the greatest chance for rain will be south of Rochester later this afternoon. A few thunderstorms are possible south of the Thruway, but it...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Authorites searching for missing 13-year-old girl in Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. — Authorities are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl in the Rochester area. Neveah Hawkins was last seen on Joseph Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Saturday night. She is about 5-foot-2 inches and 120 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. Authorities say she may be suicidal or...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Recovery mission underway for missing swimmer on Canandaigua Lake

Gorham, N.Y. — The Ontario County Sheriff's Office will continue a recovery mission for a missing swimmer on Canandaigua Lake on Saturday morning. The missing man had gone boating with his brother when he jumped off to go swimming and never resurfaced, according to authorities on scene. "The brother...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
13 WHAM

Swimming hours extended in Charlotte due to heat

Rochester, N.Y. — Sweltering heat is expected over the next few days. Ontario Beach Park has extended swimming hours Saturday and Sunday. The beach is open from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. Lifeguards will be on duty. A reminder: glass containers and pets are prohibited from park grounds. For...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Foodlink partners with Adirondack Creamery to give kids ice cream

Rochester, N.Y. — While Foodlink already provides free, healthy meals for hundreds of kids each day, now they can have a cold treat too. Foodlink has partnered with Adirondack Creamery so that kids this summer can get ice cream. “It’s a summer treat, it’s fun for the kids in...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Man sentenced for 2020 homicide in Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. — A parolee has been sentenced for fatally shooting another man two years ago. Jamil Knox was sentenced to 20 years to life in the New York State Department of Corrections, after being convicted of manslaughter for the shooting death of Alondo Lathrop Jr. on Wabash Street Aug. 4, 2020.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

17-year-old recovering after being shot in Rochester Saturday

Rochester, N.Y. — Officers responded to the area of First Street and Central Park for the report of gunshots heard just before 11:30 p.m. on Saturday. When they arrived, officers say they found evidence of shots being fired, but no one injured. Moments later, officers were advised that a...
ROCHESTER, NY

