Mayor, sheriff reelected—new faces on the Haywood County Commission. Voter turn-out was historically low yesterday in the election that chose Haywood County’s leadership for the next four years. Voters in the Haywood County General and Primary Election reelected our mayor and sheriff —both for a second term — reelected all of those seeking new terms on the Haywood County Commission and chose a new Register of Deeds.

HAYWOOD COUNTY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO