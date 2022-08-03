Read on chestercountyindependent.com
Related
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 08/04/22 – 08/05/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 08/04/22 and 7 a.m. on 08/05/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
Bodies of missing boaters recovered from Tennessee River in Decatur County
The bodies of two missing boaters were recovered from the Tennessee River Sunday afternoon.
3 dead in Tennessee River boating accident
UPDATE: The bodies of the 18-year-old and 20-year-old have been recovered. DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn. — Two boaters are missing, and one is dead following a boating accident along the Tennessee River in Decatur County, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said. The accident happened Saturday night around 9 p.m., TWRA said. According to a press release, […]
Fayette County suspect accused of shooting in Hardeman County
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A 19-year-old charged with shooting a 16-year-old outside a Moscow, Tennessee convenience store is now also accused of shooting two people in Hardeman County. Taki Walker remains in the Fayette County jail on a $100,000. He is facing attempted murder charges for a shooting in Moscow, Tennessee As we reported Wednesday, Walker was […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woman burned in Tennessee River boat explosion
25-year-old Chasity Thompson from Lakeland, Tennessee is recovering at home after a weekend boating trip on the Tennessee River turned into a tragedy when an explosion and fire consumed a boat.
WBBJ
Body found in Henderson Thursday night, police confirm
HENDERSON, Tenn. — The Henderson Police Department confirms the discovery of human remains on Thursday night. According to a press release, on the evening of August 4, officers responded to a grassy area just off the street on Newsome Avenue where a body was laying. The release states that...
tippahnews.com
Four inmates escape from Alcorn County jail
Breaking; inmates cut hole in roof of jail and escape. In the early morning hours of August 5th 2022, The Alcorn County Jail discovered that the 4 inmates pictured below had cut a hole through the roof of the jail and were able to escape. The inmates are identified as...
Clarksville man accused of shooting at girlfriend in Dyersburg
Dyersburg Police are investigating a domestic assault incident after hearing a woman scream outside a Days Inn.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBBJ
19 indicted in Hardin County drug investigation
Nelson R. Talley (DOB 08/22/1962), Savannah: One count Sale and Delivery of Schedule II (Methamphetamine). Bond $25,000. Dallas Jerald Woods (DOB 06/17/1978), Savannah: Four counts Sale and Delivery of Schedule VI (Marijuana). Bond $10,000. Beau Robert Meter (DOB 10/18/1979), Counce: One count Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) with Intent. Julia...
WBBJ
Corinth, Mississippi store to hold closing sale this week
CORINTH, Miss. — A Mississippi store is going out of business, according to a news release. The release says that Casabella Furniture in Corinth is, unfortunately, going out of business. The two store owners, who have been there for more than 30 years, say it is hard to see the store go.
wtva.com
1 dead, 1 arrested after Tippah County argument
RIPLEY, Miss. (WTVA) - An argument between two roommates in Tippah County ended with one person dead and one person behind bars. Tippah County Coroner Chris McCallister said the incident happened at noon on Sunday, July 31 at a home on County Road 641. He identified the deceased victim as...
WBBJ
Missing Mississippi teen found in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — A missing Mississippi 15-year-old was found in Jackson on Friday. U.S. Marshals say that the teen had been missing from Crystal Springs, Mississippi since Sunday. Marshals say that the suspect, Jeffery Lane, 31, of Jackson, allegedly threatened the family of the victim with violence and demanded ransom.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WBBJ
Alert: Missing 18-year-old from Milan
MILAN, Tenn. –Missing 18-year-old from Milan. According to information from Milan Police Department and Gibson County Sheriff’s Department, 18-year-old Steven Yarbrough is missing from the Milan area. Yarbrough left his home this morning traveling with an unknown direction of travel. Yarbrough has medical conditions. Anyone with any information...
WBBJ
Former Madison County deputy indicted for assaulting inmate
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — A former Madison County deputy has been indicted following an investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. According to a news release, TBI agents began investigating an allegation involving Edward James Vince in May 2021. The release states that agents determined Vince assaulted an inmate...
Man indicted in woman’s fatal shooting in Covington; car linked to Young Dolph killing, police say
COVINGTON, Tenn. — A man has been indicted in the fatal shooting of a woman in Covington last year. The shooting happened in Nov. 12, 2021, at S. College and Church Street. According to Covington Police (CPD), officers discovered a vehicle with two people inside had been shot multiple times.
MPD: Suspects buy $4K worth of guns with stolen credit cards
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Three people are behind bars after police say they used stolen credit cards to order guns online. Police say on July 29, a man reported that someone used his credit card to buy five guns online. The victim was charged $2,597. Another victim also told police that someone used her credit card to […]
Comments / 0