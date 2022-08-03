Jameson Taillon's struggles continue: 'Right now, I'm chasing it'

Jameson Taillon’s struggles of the past two months continued on Tuesday night, surrendering five earned runs in 4.2 innings of work in an 8-6 loss for the Yankees.

Taillon, historically accurate in the first two months of the season, walked four batters to doom his night.

“I thought we had a chance to salvage the night there, but the two walks in the fifth really hurt us,” Taillon said. “I lost the zone to Frazier, and those two walks are really what hurt me. Got the pitch count up.

“The walks were really the thing I’m pretty upset about. I didn’t feel like the mechanics were off. I think it was just a matter of attacking the zone at the right times and just challenging guys in the zone when I need to.”

The rough night for the righty raised his ERA to 5.73 since June 7, while hitters are posting an .865 OPS against him in that span. After tossing six shutout innings on July 28, Taillon slipped again on Tuesday, leaving more questions regarding a Yankee rotation that just traded away Jordan Montgomery.

“It seems like every time I try to put my finger on it, I figure something out, have a good start, then go back to having a bad start,” Taillon said. “There’s different things I’ve identified as we go along, but right now, I’m chasing it. I figure something out and have to chase something else.”

