Robert L. Holder, Canfield, Ohio

Daniel “Danny” Alan Peek, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Daniel Alan Peek “Danny” passed on Sunday, July 31, 2022. He was 46. Danny was born September 5, 1975 in Youngstown, Ohio to Daniel Weidner and Lois Jean Desanti. Danny worked very hard throughout his life and for the past 25 years, he...
James Watt, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Watt, 82, passed away Thursday morning, August 4, 2022 at Maplecrest Nursing Home. Jim was born February 6, 1940 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Charles and Margaret Wilson Watt. A lifelong resident of Struthers, Jim graduated from Struthers High School, Class of 1958.
Dale J. “Butch” Haag, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dale J. “Butch” Haag, Jr., 64, passed away early Friday morning, August 5, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital after a brief illness. Butch was born November 27, 1957 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late Dale and Ellen Hall Haag. A...
Thomas “Tom” James Moncrief, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas “Tom” James Moncrief, 80, of Youngstown, Ohio, departed this life Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 4:15 p.m. at St. Elizabeth Medical Center Youngstown Campus, following complications from an extended illness. He was born May 28, 1942 in Mobile, Alabama, the son of...
Beverly J. Jackson, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Beverly J. Jackson, 85, passed away peacefully Thursday morning, August 4, 2022, at her home with her family by her side. Beverly was born July 13, 1937, in Eckhart, Maryland, the daughter of the late John and Dorothy Lehr Muir, and came to the Youngstown area in 1957.
Dale A. Agens, Sharon, PA
SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Dale A. Agens, age 70, of Sharon, peacefully passed away on Saturday, August 6, 2022 in UPMC Jameson Hospital, New Castle, following an illness. Born June 5, 1952 in Ridgeway, he was the son of the late Melvin and Lucille Swanson Agens. He was a...
William “Bill” R. Edwards, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William “Bill” R. Edwards, 91, passed away peacefully with his son’s at his bedside on Sunday, July 31, 2022 at Villa at the Lake in Conneaut. Bill was born January 26, 1931 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son to the late William and...
John E. “Jack” Altier, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John E. “Jack” Altier died peacefully on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at the age of 89 with his family by his side. Jack was born on May 24, 1933, in Girard, Ohio and has been a lifelong resident. He was the son of John and Mary (Vitacula) Altier.
Chase Michael Baker, Newton Falls, Ohio
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Chase Michael Baker, 25, passed away due to a motorcycle accident, Tuesday afternoon, August 2, 2022. Chase was born September 14, 1996 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of James Earl Baker and Christina Bryan Baker. After graduating from high school, Chase enlisted in the...
Joseph Pekarcik, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN –Joseph Pekarcik, 82, of Youngstown, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday afternoon, August 4, 2022. Joseph was born November 18, 1939, to Joseph L. Sr. and Marion (Black) Pekarcik. He lived on the south side all his life. He attended St. Matthias School and graduated from Wilson...
Karen L. Johns, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – It is with great sadness that the family of Karen L. Johns, age 59, announces her peaceful passing on Friday, July 29, 2022 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital. Karen was born on July 26, 1963 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of the late...
James M. Calhoun, Sharon, PA
SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – James M. Calhoun, 39, of Sharon, passed away unexpectedly Monday morning, August 1, 2022. Jimmy was born June 5, 1983, in Charleston, West Virginia, a son of James and Catherine (Pettit) Calhoun. After moving to the Shenango Valley at the age of 6, he later...
James Aster Richard John Diehl II, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Aster Richard John Diehl II departed this life on Friday, July 29, 2022 in Youngstown, Ohio. James was born on November 3, 1980, the first of two sons to Jalisa Diehl and D’Artanin Alli in Youngstown, Ohio. James was affectionately known as “JD” to all who knew and loved him.
Barbara Landsberger, New Springfield, Ohio
NEW SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara Landsberger, age 81, of New Springfield, died suddenly on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth, Boardman. She was born on May 14, 1941, in Tolland, Connecticut, a daughter of the late Andrew and Jane Borkowski Ridzon. Barbara was a member...
Harry F. Kloss, Hermitage, PA
HERMITAGE, Pennyslvania (MyValleyTributes) – Harry F. Kloss was a beloved son and husband, father (one daughter, three step-children), grandfather (ten), great-grandfather (16) and friend to many people during his incredible 103 years of life. Harry passed away on Friday, August 5, 2022. Born to Harry and Maude Kloss on...
Cloy H. Stewart, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cloy H. Stewart, 94, of Poland, died Thursday morning, August 4, 2022, at Hampton Woods in Poland. He was born June 25, 1928 at his family’s home on the dairy farm, a son of James Alexander and Mable Mae (Snyder) Stewart and had been a lifelong area resident.
Alisha Denise Williams, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alisha Denise Williams, 47, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, after having a stroke at her home. Alisha was born December 2, 1974 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Shelia J. Williams and the late James O. Green, Sr.
Blaine Smith, Hermitage, PA
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Blaine Smith, 86, of Hermitage, passed away on Saturday, August 6, 2022, in Hermitage Nursing and Rehabilitation. Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.
Geraldine “Gerry” Dunston, Hermitage, PA
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Geraldine “Gerry” Dunston, 93, formerly of Hermitage, Pennsylvania passed away peacefully on August 2, 2022 in O’Brien Nursing Home, Masury, Ohio where she had been a resident since December 2021. Gerry was born on August 21, 1928 in Sharon, Pennsylvania to the...
