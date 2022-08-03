ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pagosa Springs, CO

Tina Peters' Election Challenge Nets Three Additional Votes

This story by Quentin Young appeared on Colorado Newsline on August 4, 2022. No change in El Paso County. No change in Denver County. No change in Arapahoe County. By evening on the last day before a Thursday deadline for election officials in Colorado’s 64 counties to complete a recount of Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters’ primary election loss in June, the Republican candidate for Colorado secretary of state did not appear to have gained any ground beyond single-digit votes, out of thousands.
POEM: Cause for Applause

The Pagosa Daily Post welcomes submissions, photos, letters and videos from people who love Pagosa Springs, Colorado. Call 970-903-2673 or email pagosadailypost@gmail.com.
PAGOSA SPRINGS, CO
OPINION: Recount of Republican Primary Continues, with Lawsuits Filed

This op-ed by Quentin Young appeared on Colorado Newsline on August 1, 2022. The clerk and recorder of El Paso County on Sunday shot down allegations from a group of Republican candidates who lost the Colorado primary election but claimed it was fraudulent and now claim a recount of the election is flawed.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
'Energy Outreach Colorado' Receives 4-Star Rating

Energy Outreach Colorado (EOC) has been named one of the Top 10 charities who have received the most consecutive 4-Star ratings from Charity Navigator as demonstrated through strong financial health and commitment to accountability and transparency. EOC has earned this important recognition for 21 years in a row. EOC’s exceptional...
COLORADO STATE
