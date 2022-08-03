Read on pagosadailypost.com
Tina Peters’ Election Challenge Nets Three Additional Votes
This story by Quentin Young appeared on Colorado Newsline on August 4, 2022. No change in El Paso County. No change in Denver County. No change in Arapahoe County. By evening on the last day before a Thursday deadline for election officials in Colorado’s 64 counties to complete a recount of Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters’ primary election loss in June, the Republican candidate for Colorado secretary of state did not appear to have gained any ground beyond single-digit votes, out of thousands.
POEM: Cause for Applause
OPINION: Recount of Republican Primary Continues, with Lawsuits Filed
This op-ed by Quentin Young appeared on Colorado Newsline on August 1, 2022. The clerk and recorder of El Paso County on Sunday shot down allegations from a group of Republican candidates who lost the Colorado primary election but claimed it was fraudulent and now claim a recount of the election is flawed.
‘Energy Outreach Colorado’ Receives 4-Star Rating
Energy Outreach Colorado (EOC) has been named one of the Top 10 charities who have received the most consecutive 4-Star ratings from Charity Navigator as demonstrated through strong financial health and commitment to accountability and transparency. EOC has earned this important recognition for 21 years in a row. EOC’s exceptional...
Three More Weeks Left, for Summer Season of ‘Broadway in the Mountains’
With the arrival of the month of August, Thingamajig Theatre’s summer season has only three weeks of shows remaining. Performances run Wednesdays through Sundays until August 24. Tickets for all shows are available by calling the Box Office at 970-731-SHOW (7469) or visiting the Pagosa Springs Center for the...
