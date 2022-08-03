Three More Weeks Left, for Summer Season of ‘Broadway in the Mountains’

PHOTO: Lake Forest, also known as Borns Lake Reservoir, and the suburban neighborhood just north of the Vista Waste Water Treatment Plant. We heard some pleasant news, earlier this week, about the primary uses of domestic water within the Town of Pagosa Springs — the ‘primary domestic uses’ being cleaning, washing and flushing, all of which send dirty water into the Town’s waste water system. That system then pumps the dirty water uphill through a seven-mile pipeline to the Vista Waste water Treatment Plant operated by the Pagosa Area Water and Sanitation District (PAWSD).

PAGOSA SPRINGS, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO