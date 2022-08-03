Three More Weeks Left, for Summer Season of ‘Broadway in the Mountains’

Read on pagosadailypost.com
Related
Summit Daily News
Colorado’s mountain airports are thriving despite national rural air service struggle
COLORADO — Colorado’s mountain-town airports are busier than ever despite airlines limping through a pilot shortage and slashing service to smaller communities. The number of passengers flying in and out of Aspen, Durango, Eagle County, Gunnison, Hayden and Montrose in 2022 is on a record-setting pace, marking a rural airport strength that does not reflect national trends.
pagosadailypost.com
EDITORIAL: A River Runs Through It, Part Five
PHOTO: Lake Forest, also known as Borns Lake Reservoir, and the suburban neighborhood just north of the Vista Waste Water Treatment Plant. We heard some pleasant news, earlier this week, about the primary uses of domestic water within the Town of Pagosa Springs — the ‘primary domestic uses’ being cleaning, washing and flushing, all of which send dirty water into the Town’s waste water system. That system then pumps the dirty water uphill through a seven-mile pipeline to the Vista Waste water Treatment Plant operated by the Pagosa Area Water and Sanitation District (PAWSD).
ksut.org
Homeless advocacy group steps up assistance as the Purple Cliffs encampment sets to close
Community Compassion Outreach is a Durango-based organization that helps people living outside. Their work is more urgent now, as the Purple Cliffs encampment will close this fall. Donna Mae Baukat, CEO of Community Compassion Outreach, talks about increased efforts to help homeless people in La Plata County.
Ground crews leave remote backcountry by train, search for missing hiker suspended in Colorado
The search for a missing hiker that was last seen in Colorado's southwest has been suspended until further notice pending more information or clues coming to light. Daniel Lamthach, 22, was last seen leaving for a trail run in the area of Molas Lake, near Silverton, on July 17. His phone and vehicle have since been found, but neither led to search crews locating him despite an extensive search.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Drug dealer in San Luis Valley sentenced to 16 years in prison
Karl Kloeppel, a drug dealer from Monte Vista who was arrested in 2020, was sentenced to prison on Tuesday.
Comments / 0