OPINION: Lost Opportunity to Prevent Catastrophic Wildfire

A sprinkler system has been installed in the forest and a cabin wrapped in foil as wildfire threatens Yosemite's beloved sequoias
Fire crews are working to steer a growing wildfire away from Yosemite National Park's legendary giant sequoias, taking protective measures like installing a sprinkler system to dampen the ground around one of the park's most famous trees.
Canadian village destroyed by wildfire in 2021 evacuated due to wildfire
The village of Lytton and Lytton First Nation are under evacuation orders again as a fire spreads nearby
California cops discover underground bunker powered by stolen electricity at homeless camp containing $100,000 of stolen goods - including power tools, three shotguns and ammunition
Six people were arrested after an investigation into a commercial burglary incident led police to an underground bunker at a homeless encampment in California where they discovered $100,000 worth of stolen goods - including power tools, three shotguns and ammunition. Photos shared by San Jose police on social media this...
Narcity
A Wildfire In BC Is Officially 'Out Of Control' & People Are Evacuating (PHOTOS)
There is an active wildfire near Lytton, B.C. that broke out on July 14 and has now led to multiple evacuation orders being issued. BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) has classified the incident as "Out of Control," and said there is "heavy smoke." The BCWS website said this classification means that...
Drought-stricken Lake Mead recedes to reveal a World War II-era landing craft
A World War II landing craft is emerging from Lake Mead as water levels at the United States' largest man-made water reservoir continue to drop in extreme drought conditions.
Incredible before and after aerial photos show devastation caused by Australia's FOURTH floods this year with whole towns underwater and hilltop homes like islands in a sea of muddy brown water
Incredible aerial photos show the devastation caused by floods spreading across NSW after days of torrential rain caused rivers to burst their banks and destroy homes. Thousands of homes are ruined and many more still cut off after NSW's fourth major flood in as many months where entire country towns went underwater.
The Verge
What record-low water levels at the Hoover Dam reservoir look like from space
The US’s largest water reservoir, Lake Mead at the Hoover Dam, is in very, very bad shape. How bad is it? New satellite images from NASA show just how much the reservoir’s footprint has shrunk over the past two decades — and the difference between July 2000 and July 2022 is stark.
Nasa images show extreme withering of Lake Mead over 22 years
Stark images of the “bathtub ring” around Lake Mead have come to symbolize the devastating effects of drought at America’s largest reservoir. Now, newly released satellite pictures from Nasa offer a new view of how dramatically water levels have declined over the past 22 years. The images,...
TODAY.com
Shocking video shows aftermath of fatal dust storm in Montana
New video shows the aftermath of the terrifying dust storm that caused a 21-vehicle pileup on Montana's Interstate 90 on Friday. The huge crash left six people, including two children, dead. In a nearly two-minute video shared on Facebook, Jose Strickland, who was team-driving a rig with his dad, moves...
Federal agents in California seize record breaking 5,000 pounds of meth crossing from Mexico
Four men have been charged with federal drug trafficking after authorities seized a record-breaking 5,000 pounds of methamphetamine in southern California. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a press release that federal agents observed a 20-foot box truck cross into the United States from Mexico through a San Diego area port of entry around 5 p.m. on Thursday night.
Body of 2-year-old mountain lion found on shoulder of 101 Freeway in Woodland Hills
P-89, a male adult mountain lion that was being tracked by National Park Service biologists, was found dead on the 101 Freeway in Woodland Hills this week. The mountain lion's body was found along the shoulder of the 101 Freeway between the DeSoto and Winnetka exits Monday morning. Authorities believe he had been struck by a car at about 2 a.m.
As heat waves kill thousands, Biden's office for climate health risks is broke
SOMSERSET, Mass. — As deadly heat waves bear down across the globe, the Biden administration is warning that its office for dealing with climate change’s health impacts has no money. President Joe Biden, in his first year in office, created an Office of Climate Change and Health Equity...
Upworthy
Black family receives deed to California beach a century after land was seized from their ancestors
Nearly a century after a seaside property was seized from its Black owners, the deed to Bruce's Beach has been formally returned to the heirs of Willa and Charles Bruce. Earlier this week, Anthony Bruce—the great-great-grandson of the original Manhattan Beach land owners—was presented with an official deed marking the transfer of land by Dean Logan, the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder. According to CCN, the event on Wednesday was the final step in transferring Bruce's Beach from Los Angeles County back into the hands of the family heirs. "This transfer will allow the Bruce family to realize generational wealth, which they have been denied for generations simply because they were black in America," said State Sen. Steven Bradford, who authored the state bill that allowed the land to be transferred back to the Bruce family.
People Run for Cover, Wade Through Water as Mass Floods Wreak Havoc on Disney World
The "Happiest Place on Earth" just made customers very unhappy … and very soaked!. Over the past few weeks, massive thunderstorms have hit Orlando, Florida, leading to floods and frequent rainfall at Walt Disney World Resort. Videos have been making the rounds, including those showing people nearly swimming through...
Yosemite Wildfire Likely Caused By Humans, Authorities Say
A fire that has been burning in Yosemite National Park since July 7 was caused by human influence, according to the Yosemite superintendent. Also called the Washburne fire, the blaze now covers an area of over 3,500 acres, and, as of July 12, is 22 percent contained by firefighters. There has been a mandatory evacuation of the Wawona area, with Highway 41 being closed.
I moved from New Zealand to California. Here are 9 things that surprised me.
I moved across the Pacific from New Zealand to Lake Tahoe, California, about 10 years ago. There were a lot of stereotypes I was exposed to growing up that aren't true for the whole state. From food portions to geography, everything seems larger in California than in the island country.
Millions of dollars in jewelry stolen in California: ‘Their whole life’s savings is now gone’
Millions of dollars of jewelry and gems were stolen in an armored truck heist near Los Angeles this week.Authorities say that a Brink’s truck was hit in Frazier Park, California, as it went to a company storage facility.The truck contained jewelry belonging to exhibitors taking part in the International Gem & Jewelry Show in California, according to its director Brandy Swanson.Brink’s said in a statement that there was less than $10m worth of merchandise on the truck, while Ms Swanson told Reuters that the figure was nearer $100m.She explained the discrepancy by saying that exhibitors undervalued their pieces for insurance...
One Green Planet
Petition: Justice For 2,000 Cows Cooked to Death in the Heat of Kansas
At least 2,000 cattle have tragically died at a concentrated animal feeding operation in Kansas. Temperatures soared to over 100 degrees in the plains state, and rows of carcasses showed the toll the heat took on the poor cows. In the now widely viewed video footage, endless rows of cow carcasses are shown lined up along the edge of a farm field.
deseret.com
Over 60% of home sellers in Boise, Idaho, slash asking prices, the most in the nation. Utah is close behind
Yet again, a city in the West has seen the nation’s largest share of home sellers cutting their asking prices. In May, it was Provo, Utah. In June? Boise, Idaho. That’s according to the latest data from Redfin, which shows nearly two-thirds — 61.5% — of homes for sale in Boise, Idaho, had a price drop in June. That’s the highest share of the 97 metro areas included in the national real estate brokerage’s analysis.
This US map says it all: SF shivers while rest of country under heat wave
While most of the country bakes in scalding temperatures, San Francisco and much of the Bay Area have sat under a wet blanket of fog that rolls in at night and doesn't disperse until the afternoon, keeping temperatures cool for summer. Local forecaster Jan Null said the region, especially locations...
