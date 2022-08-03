Read on www.idesignarch.com
Sea turtles hatch on Destin beach
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Spectators in Destin got a big surprise Tuesday night when a sea turtle nest hatched. The little ones boiled up from their sandy home and darted for the emerald water around 7:30 pm. Lindsey Pettibone was at the Leeward Key and Emerald Shore beach access points when she started filming. The […]
Chick-fil-A in Fort Walton Beach named ‘Best Drive-Thru in America’
On Friday, August 5, 2022, Chick-fil-A in Fort Walton Beach announced that they were named “Best Drive-Thru in America” across the entire Chick-fil-A chain. To anyone in Fort Walton Beach, this is no surprise. In fact, my friend Holly Howard documented why their drive-thru is so great in...
Panama City to celebrate National Oyster Day
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — If you’ve never tried an oyster, well August 5th is the day to do it, August 5th is National Oyster Day. Panama City officials and Hunt’s Oyster Bar will be celebrating in a big way! Those who eat an oyster for the first time on August 5th will receive a […]
Callaway Slim Chickens opening very soon
CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — A popular restaurant chain is opening in Callaway on Monday. Slim Chickens will welcome customers to its new store at 10 a.m. Monday morning. Officials said Callaway residents are already driving through the drive-thru to find out when the chain will open. This will be just the fifth Slim Chickens in […]
Tripod Construction LLC – Panama City Beach Bathroom Remodeler Asserts Its Commitment To Offering Quality Bathroom Remodeling Services
Tripod Construction LLC – Panama City Beach Bathroom Remodeler is a top-rated remodeling and renovations company. In a recent update, the agency asserted its commitment to offering quality bathroom remodeling services. Panama City Beach, FL – In a website post, Tripod Construction LLC – Panama City Beach Bathroom Remodeler...
Local couple restoring historical home to list on Airbnb
ST. ANDREWS, Fla. (WMBB) — A local couple is doing their part to keep a piece of Bay County history alive. They’re restoring a historical St. Andrews home, built in 1910. 15 years ago, Margaret Gamble stepped into what is now called the ‘Fortuna Cottage.’ She was on a house tour and immediately fell in […]
Where to find scallops in Northwest Florida
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Gulf Coast loves scallops, but where do they come from? On a scallop search in the Choctawhatchee Bay Friday, teams of snorkelers searched various seagrass beds searching for the mollusks. The 12 volunteers made up of Choctawhatchee Basin Alliance, Sea Grant with NOAA, the University of Florida and Okaloosa Tourism […]
PCB Conservation Park trail reopens following restorations
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you’ve been to the Panama City Beach Conservation Park in the past few days, you may have noticed one popular trail is back open after renovations. “We take pride in the park, the facilities, and we want to maintain them,” Conservation Park...
4 beautiful but underrated beaches in Florida
There is no doubt that Florida has some of the most wonderful beaches in the country and the fact that lots of Americans choose to spend their holidays in Florida, over and over again, stands as proof of that. If you are one of them and you have been to Florida before then you know that there are lots of amazing places to discover. However, there are a few places that are more popular than others and most people would choose to go there. But those that love exploring, know that there are many beautiful beaches around that are often overlooked simply because they are not so well-known. And that's what this article is all about: four beautiful but underrated beaches in Florida that you should visit next time you get the chance. Here's what made it on the list:
Bay, Jackson traffic advisory for August 7-13
BAY COUNTY, Fla. — Motorists will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Bay and Jackson counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Bay County:. State Road (S.R.) 390 Widening from Jenks Avenue to S.R. 77. Kentucky Avenue remains...
Touching up the PCB Conservation Park
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Beach Conservation Park is in the middle of a mini makeover. Park officials said the park is starting to show its age, so they’re making some adjustments. The Cypress Pond Trail boardwalk #2 has reopened to the public after some rehab work over the last two […]
VIDEO: Navarre couple has baby’s gender revealed by Keith Urban
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — It was a night to remember for Navarre resident Shawn Fogle and his wife, Miranda, when they were brought onstage by Keith Urban Saturday night at The Wharf. “This is what I love about you guys, you’re completely pregnant, you’re like, ‘Anyway, we are going to the concert, that’s what’s […]
FWC investigating fatal boating accident in Bay County
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -An off-duty Panama City Fireboat discovered a boat Sunday morning with the engine still running that had hit a tower abutment in North Bay, near the Bailey Bridge. The U.S. Coast Guard reports during the search and investigation that the Panama City Fire Department was on...
Local church and Rebuild Bay hold mobile food pantry
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A local church gave back to the community through a mobile food pantry event on Saturday. Forest Park United Methodist Church partnered with Rebuild Bay to help residents stock their pantries. Residents were able to gather a variety of groceries, like produce, meat, bread, and even some sweet treats. The […]
The 53rd Possum Festival returns in Wausau
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The marsupials are back. Don’t be alarmed if you happen to see any of these cute guys running around because the 53rd Annual Possum Festival returns to Wausau. “This possum festival originated to commemorate the idea of the possum,” Joe Phillips, MC for the...
UPDATE: FWC officials confirm Vernon Football coach was involved in fatal boating accident
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -UPDATE 4:22 p.m. Officials with Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission have confirmed with NewsChannel 7, that the individual involved in a fatal boat incident overnight was Trey Pike. Pike served as the Athletic Director and Vernon High School Football Coach. Officials say the incident happened...
$2 million lottery ticket sold in DeFuniak Springs
The good news…we are halfway through the work week. “Keep Our Waterways Clean” mural project in Fort Walton Beach. The Cultural Arts League and Erase the Trace Okaloosa are working on an art project in Downtown Fort Walton Beach, and they are looking for local artists to get involved.
Woman suffers 'immediate paralysis' after jumping into shallow water of Florida bay
Fla. — A woman was paralyzed after she jumped into the shallow water of a Florida bay. According to Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office, it happened July 31 at Choctawhatchee Bay. "A woman jumped feet first from an anchored pontoon boat into very shallow water. She experienced immediate paralysis...
Panama City residents speak out about commercial use boat ramp ordinance
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Back in April, nearly a dozen Bay County boat ramps changed to neighborhood use only, after water tours caused parking overflow onto streets. But all that commercial activity had to go somewhere else. Panama City leaders said they are tired of hearing about the backup at some of their ramps and they’re doing something about it.
Possum Festival attracts large crowds for 53rd year
WAUSAU, Fla. (WMBB) — It’s the time of the summer when a Washington County town pays tribute to a certain marsupial. The 53rd annual Possum Festival took place in Wausau on Saturday, and just about the whole community came out to partake in the festivities. “This parade is really awesome,” festival-goer James Anderson said. “My […]
